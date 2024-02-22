2024 Recruiting Breakdown: San Jose State

Welcome to the seventh post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #7 team in our rankings, San Jose State.

The Spartans have long been a sneaky recruiting program in the Mountain West, regardless of what their record is. This year, however, they brought in a trio of stars to lead a talented class. Per usual, San Jose State did most of their work in their home state of California, but it was pretty balanced with high school recruits and players from the JUCO or college level. This class will help to reload the roster, and even though nearly all of them committed to the old coaching staff, they figure to aid the new era for the Spartans. See more about this class below.

The Skinny:

20 players signed

12 high school players, 5 JUCO players, 4 Transfers

9 offensive, 10 defensive, 2 athletes

15 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 7

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 16 California, 1 Texas

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change):

- Overall: 102

- Recruiting: 100

- Transfer: 92

The Players:

QB Alonzo Contreras

Alonzo is one of the most tenured commits in the Spartans class. He has a rocket for an arm and put up video game numbers during his high school career. Contreras can make all the throws and shows incredible accuracy on his deep balls. He has the ability to scramble and extend plays but does so more with the purpose of throwing than taking off to run. Alonzo should compete for the starting position right away based on his talent.

QB Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa

Tuli was a signing-day surprise was the Spartans at the February signing day. He fits well in a pass-heavy system, and is able to make all the throws around the field. Tagovailoa-Amosa does a great job moving around the pocket to evade pressure and has a big arm, allowing him to make deep passes on the run. He also isn’t afraid to scramble when needed and makes defenders miss with his sneaky speed and change of direction. Tuli is coming in as a quarterback and an athlete but figures to factor heavily into their future plans.

6) RB Lamar Radcliffe (San Jose State)

Lamar was a late commit to the Spartan class, but instantly becomes one of their most talented. He has huge size for a running back which gives him a lot of power between the tackles, but he can run as fast as most players in the open field. Radcliffe makes changes direction effortlessly, without losing any speed, which enables him to blow by defenders. He has good vision blowing past the line of scrimmage and breaks a lot of tackles with his strong build. Lamar should play next year in some facet and is a potential star for San Jose State.

Transfer RB Floyd Chalk IV

Floyd is a transfer coming in to fortify the running back position. He is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, possessing break-away speed once he hits the hole. Chalk sees the field well even while running at full speed and does a great job making sharp cuts to evade defenders. He maintains a low center of gravity due to his size and sets up defenders well while following his blocks. Floyd should provide immediate help to the San Jose State rushing attack.

Transfer WR TreyShun Hurry

TreyShun is a wide receiving transferring in from Weber State. He races down the field with his long strides and uses his wide catch radius to get his hands on the ball. Hurry is dangerous with the ball in his hands, making would-be tacklers miss and adding up yards after the catch. He has a knack for getting open, either because of his speed or his releases at the line of scrimmage. TreyShun will go a long way to adding another weapon in the wide receiver room.

JUCO TE Jacob Stewart

Jacob possesses great size and will bring that to the tight-end position. He is a huge target over the middle of the field, creating a matchup nightmare for both linebackers and safeties. Stewart can run a variety of routes and can line up in a multitude of spots, allowing an offense to become very creative. He is also a capable blocker, using his big frame to take defenders out of the equation on players. Jacob is going to a team that uses tight ends well and he should be a good one for the Spartans.

OL Mohammad Othman

Mohammad is entering college as an offensive lineman. He is a huge presence on the line, taking on multiple defenders and handling his assignments with little issue. Othman is mobile and athletic enough to roll out of the pocket and downfield to block at the second level. He has quick feet and moves well laterally to get into his blocks. Mohammad plays tackle currently, and that will likely be his spot in college as well.

OL Manuel Serna

Manuel is another offensive lineman in this Spartan class. He has incredible size and knows how to maximize using it, loading his lower body and exploding into his blocks. Serna drivers defenders back and keeps his hands in their midsection to ensure they can’t escape his grasp. He is at his best blocking in the run game, racking up multiple pancakes on his film. Manuel has all the tools to succeed as a tackle at college level going forward.

OL Tevita Manukainiu

Tevita rounds out the o-line signees for San Jose State. He opens up big holes in the running game, locking onto defenders and driving them out of the play. Manukainiu plays with a mean streak on the field, looking to lay big hits and make a big play for his teammates. He moves around the field well and is usually the key blocker on a play. Tevita is versatile but profiles better as a guard at the next level.

JUCO DL Soane Kolokihakaufisi

Soane is coming to San Jose State to bolster the DL ranks. Highlights on him are scarce, but he will bring game experience and game-ready size. Kolokihakaufisi lone highlight shows him at running back in high school, but it’s clear he is a man among boys. His time on offense showcases his ability to move and recognize offensive plays. Expect for Soane to compete for playing time right away.

EDGE Noa Siaosi

Noa is being brought in as a pass rusher for San Jose State. He is long and fast, exploding off the edge as soon as the ball is snapped. Siaosi makes a living in the backfield, blowing up plays and wrapping up players well. He can line up at multiple spots on the line, but is best suited on the end, where his speed can counter formidable tackles. Noa looks like a great bet to play early in his career in some facet.

JUCO EDGE Pau Reed

Pau is coming from junior college to restock the edge position. He sees plays develop well and doesn’t overpursue once in the backfield, allowing the play to stay in front of him. Reed is strong enough to neutralize tackles, but fast enough to chase down quarterbacks to make the sack. He keeps his hands active at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to make knock passes down. Pau is definitely talented enough to see the field next fall.

LB Jabari Mann

Mann signed with Arizona instead, but you can still read his profile since it’s already written

Jabari is one of the most talented signees in the entire conference and will line up as a linebacker. His time as a running back gives him the speed and play recognition to be skilled in coverage as a middle linebacker. Mann moves quickly to fill holes in the run game and closes in on the ball carrier, making huge tackles. He can cover ground sideline to sideline and is a great tackler in the open field. Jabari is a complete linebacker and should play in some capacity as a true freshman next fall.

JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie

David is coming from the junior college circuit to shore up the linebacker room. He does a great job reading the field and reacting accordingly, ensuring that he can get involved in the play. Tuihalangingie is agile with great game speed, allowing him to play a role in shutting down the run game. He is shifty to elude blockers and has sound technique when making a tackle. David should have no issues finding a role for the Spartans next season.

DB Joseph Bey

Joseph is a defensive back in this year’s class. He fits well as a high safety who roams the field and possesses a solid technique tackling in the open field. Bey is also skilled in press coverage when close to the line of scrimmage, sticking tight to receivers and keeping his hands active. He can also by dynamic in the return game, adding another element to his game. Joseph brings a lot of talent and won’t be kept off the field for too long.

DB Marcellus Chandler

Marcellus is a defensive back coming in from high school. He is a dynamic player on the field, using his speed and athleticism to make big plays. Chandler excels at gaining inside leverage on receivers and beating them to the ball. His time on offense also gives him an edge with diagnosing plays and reacting accordingly. Marcellus will need time to adjust to the college game but he is talented enough to make a big impact.

JUCO DB Malakai Hoeft

Malakai is a signee coming from junior college to play defensive back. He is a hard-hitting safety who flies around the field making plays. Hoeft is an excellent tackler in the open field, getting his entire body into his hits and wrapping up well. He is also effective around the line of scrimmage, making an impact as a blitzer or stopping run plays before they start. Malakai looks like a great player who should be able to step into the two-deep right away next season.

Transfer DB Rocket Rahimi

Rocket is another defensive back in this class, this one being a transfer. He is sound in both pass coverage and run support, doing whatever he can to prevent a big play. Rahimi fights through blockers and isn’t afraid to get physical in the run game or out on the outside. He sees the field well and commits quickly to the play. Rocket lives up to his name and his speed should be a great asset for the Spartans next season.

Transfer DB Larry Turner-Gooden

Larry is transferring in as a defensive back. He doesn’t have much by the way of highlights, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talented. Turner-Gooden is sound in coverage, staying lose and close to the receiver in order to prevent big plays. He can also stop the run, taking good angles to the ball and make a tackle when needed. Larry should help solidify the San Jose State secondary.

ATH Gregory McClendon

Gregory is one of the more versatile players in this class, coming in as an athlete. He is a lean, speedy pass rusher who gets into the backfield quickly and makes a smooth cut to get by blockers once he has the angle. McClendon stays patient in zone coverage, keeping the play in front of him and ensuring the tackle is made by squaring up to the ball carrier. He covers ground in short order with his long strides, suffocating quarterbacks before they have time to react. Gregory has all the tools to be a talented pass rusher off the edge or as a linebacker, depending on the scheme.

ATH Jaylen Thomas

Jaylen is another player listed as an athlete in the Spartan’s class. He played both wide receiver and defensive back in high school, showing the ability to make an impact on either side of the ball. Thomas moves effortlessly around the field, making smooth cuts and becoming hard to tackle when he has the ball in his hands. He highpoints the ball well in the air and knows an extensive route tree. Jaylen can play multiple positions, but he may be most effective as a do-it-all wide receiver.

Team Writer Thoughts:

In the big transition from Brennan’s tenure to the incoming Nuimatalolo era, some of our breakdowns have naturally adjusted. These are the unique times we can see how these recruits’ mindsets stand. Brennan has the upper hand given he’s upgraded and previous SJS recruits can expect to be easily swayed over. No blame, no foul. Totally normal human reactions for young recruits.

For those recruits who stay, regardless if they were re-pursued or not by the outgoing leadership, it seems to speak more to their ability to autonomously re-assess things for themselves. That takes a better level of maturity and individuality.

Now with Niumatalolo’s mostly new administration, it’s not a stretch at all to know and believe something better and greater is coming San Jose State’s way. Niumatalolo body of work is more significant and Brennan’s new world gets exponentially harder. Niumatalolo also has and should have more to work with in terms of an institutional level from where he came from with Navy.

In all, the overall take for these recruits who’ve stayed shows they can already adapt to change, while still trying to make a name for themselves given the opportunity and support; and Niumatalolo has a track record and reputation far beyond that.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Radcliffe, Bey

Vic: Radcliffe, Bey

Prominent Talent:

Mike: McClendon, Manukainiu, Contreras

Vic: Bey, McClendon

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Radcliffe

Vic: Thomas

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Thomas, Tagovailoa-Amosa

Vic: Siaosi, Chandler

Best unit:

Mike: Running back, Offensive line

Vic: Defensive line, Running backs

Summary:

It appeared that San Jose State’s primary goal in this class was to bring in the best high school talent they could. It was mission accomplished, with a few stars at the top and some intriguing talent throughout the rest of it. There is clear potential in this class and it is worth watching how they develop over the next few years. The new staff will have to identify how to scheme for the talent here, even though they didn’t recruit the majority of it. The Spartans have always been a team that gets a few players that appeared Power 5 bound and that was the case again this cycle. It remains to be seen if the new staff can continue this trend or not going forward.

﻿Tomorrow: Utah State