Musical Chairs continue as Aztecs lose on the road to Utah State, 68-63, drop out of conference lead.

San Diego State succumbs to the road woes losing to Utah State 68-63. Aztecs now in third place behind the Aggies and Boise State.

On a Tuesday evening in Logan, Utah, the number 19 ranked Aztecs were faced with an unenviable task of taking on conference foe Utah State at home. The Aztecs had recently beaten the Aggies 81-67 back in San Diego on February 3, but as this conference is noted for, there is a distinct advantage for the home team. This evening, the Aggies showed their superiority by defeating the Aztecs by five in front of 9,233 fans at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum/Stew Morrill Court and a national television audience. This was the 5th out of 6 road games that the Aztecs have lost. Besides Air Force, the last time the Aztecs won on the road was back in December at Gonzaga. Utah State (22-5, 10-4 MWC) found a new fighter in guard Darius Brown II who scored a season-high 25 points including five from outside the arc. Great Osobor, a strong contender for Player of the Year in the conference added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Aggies were coming off of a 20 point road loss at Colorado State and were needing to find their mo-jo. Aggie starters contributed 62 of their 68 points. Not much bench production, but there are those games where the starters are clicking. Looking at the team stats, one would think that the Aggies could have lost. The Aztecs (20-7, 9-5 MWC) outrebounded them and had more steals, more points off turnovers, and more fast break points, but the Aztecs struggled to convert shots and finish plays. San Diego State shot only 42.9% from the field and was an anemic 3-19 from three-point range. This effectively allowed Utah State to take a five-point lead at halftime and maintain that throughout the rest of the game. First-year Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle was exuberant in his post-game presser. “I told the guys before the game, you’ve got to go show how great you are today. You are on national TV playing a national runner-up. Go show who you are, and they did.” It is not known what sprinkles the coach chose for his post-game ice cream.

Aztecs creating more questions than answers

Meanwhile, on the Aztec side of the ball, the tale of the tape is both predictable and surprising. Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points to along with six rebounds. He was supported by bench play from Miles Byrd with 10 points and Reese Waters with 11, but that was the extent of help. Byrd is proving to be a dynamic player on defense, as he flies to the ball and creates havoc. The other four starters only contributed 12 points including a goose egg by Butler. This was the first time this season he had been shutout scoring. The Aggies defense played lights out, but a player with Butler’s talent needs to find a way to get more involved. He averages nearly three assists per game and was also shut out there as well. This is the type of team that the Aztecs can expect to play in the NCAA tournament. It is going to require a complete game of effort. It seemed that the mind was willing but the execution was tentative, inaccurate, and late to accomplish. Aztec coach Brian Dutcher said, “We didn’t finish. This is a hard place to play. Credit to Utah State. They have a very good team, but we have to play better on the road to get a win in a place like this.” The Aztecs started slow, but worked their way back to several lead changes, but ended the first half slow, giving up 8 points to the Aggies. They extended their lead in the second half, but finally got a 7-0 run , but could sustain no further momentum. A three-point shot by Brown II with two minutes left effectively sealed the win for the Aggies. The Aztecs have lost seven games this season, all Quad 1 and have all been on the road. The Aztecs are next in play at Fresno State on Saturday. On paper, this should be an Aztec victory against an 11-15 squad, but stranger things have happened. The loss against Utah State could be a wake-up call for the Aztecs as they head into the final four conference games before the tournament. The conference regular season championship is still up for grabs as seven teams are within two games of Utah State. This year’s tournament is bound to have its share of exciting games with a few shining moments. Six are poised for an NCAA tournament bid, but except for the bottom four teams, the top seven will be having a serious game of musical chairs. Who is going to pull out the chair and who will be left standing?

There are still quite a few exciting games left to watch that will undoubtedly contribute to the final season outcome. Wednesday night is Colorado State visiting New Mexico. Saturday is Boise State traveling to Wyoming in a must-win. Colorado State going to Las Vegas in another do-or-die game against the Rebels. Next Tuesday sees Nevada traveling to Colorado State. Regardless of the outcomes, this season has been a magical one for the Mountain West. It is asserted itself as one of the better conferences in college basketball. It has created a dialogue with the basketball experts and supported the conversation that the MWC is the best conference among the mid-majors. Why stop there? Let’s remove that label and have the MWC be considered a power conference. Of course, sustainability and year-in, year-out multiple teams in the top 25 may ensure that.