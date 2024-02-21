Nevada gets its revenge as it dominates Wyoming at home

Nevada’s mouth had a sour taste after losing to Wyoming 98-93 back in January. Nevada knew that couldn’t happen again, especially at home tonight. The Wolf Pack used that first loss to the Cowboys to dominate in this matchup, winning 76-58.

Shooting was phenomenal for Nevada in this one, and with a dominant defense on the other side, the 18-point win went smoothly.

A big shoutout to star guard Jarod Lucas, who reached the 2,000-point mark in his career. 629 of those points have come in his two seasons with Nevada, marking his name throughout the memories of the program.

Nevada was also able to take advantage mentally early on, with Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder being ejected at the seven-minute mark of the first half. It led to two-team technical fouls being called on the Cowboys.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Wyoming 21 - Nevada 44

2nd Half

Wyoming 37 - Nevada 32

Final: Wyoming 58, Nevada 76

Offense

Having a 23-point lead in the first half is just ridiculous. It felt like Nevada was hitting just about everything, with four out of its five starters hitting double digits.

In such an offensive blowout, you’d expect Lucas or Kenan Blackshear to lead in scoring for the night. That took a turn in this one, with Tre Coleman leading the Pack with 20 points. The forward was all over the place, picking up four assists, three steals, a block, and a rebound.

Coleman shot 7-12 from the field, 4-7 from three, and a perfect 2-2 from the three-throw line. He’s now averaging 9.6 points per game with 44.3 percent shooting from the field. While Nick Davidson has been getting attention with his hot streak, don’t sleep on Coleman down the stretch.

Along with 2,000 career points, Lucas was right behind Coleman with 19 points. Most of his damage came from his 7-8 free throw shooting, but Lucas did damage from beyond the arc with four threes of his own.

Davidson picked up 11 points and five rebounds, with Blackshear scoring 10 with six rebounds and eight assists.

Nevada shot 48.1 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line, all pretty average for Nevada. But the three-point shooting was actually on point. No, I’m not kidding either!

The Wolf Pack shot 42.3 percent from three, with Coleman and Lucas combining for eight of them. In conference play, Nevada has only been averaging 35.3 percent from the three, relying on free throws and aggressive takes in the paint. It didn’t result in a 90+ point win, but seeing the three-point shooting take a step forward was huge.

Defense

The offense was great, but it died down a bit in the second half. That 23-point first-half lead also goes to the credit of Nevada’s defense.

It held Wyoming to a 41.7 percent shooting from the field, and an even worse 26.3 percent from three. Three Cowboys scored double digits, including Brendan Wenzel with a team-leading 17 points.

Nevada lost the rebound battle 36-25, but with the plethora of missed shots by Wyoming, it was a battle Nevada didn’t have to win.

Most of the Pack’s defensive damage came from taking the ball away, forcing 15 turnovers, and picking up 12 steals as a team. Of Nevada’s 76 points, 19 of them came from turnovers alone.

Heading into this game, Nevada’s defense has been ranked among the top in the Mountain West. The Wolf Pack ranks 1st in opponent PPG (66.8) 1st in opponent two-point field goal percentage (48.0) and 2nd in opponent field goal percentage (41.4.)

What’s Next

The 21-6 Wolf Pack will head to California to take on San Jose State on Friday, Feb. 23. Nevada dominated the Spartans in a 30-point win a few weeks ago, so another dominant win will do wonders for the fourth place Nevada.

With an 8-5 conference record, the chances of a MW title aren’t out of the picture just yet. It’ll still take some work, but on paper, the remainder of Nevada’s schedule is favorable.

Tip-off against San Jose State is set for 7 p.m. PST at Provident Credit Union Event Center.