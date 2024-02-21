Mountaintop View 2-21-24. College Football Playoff changes, Group of 5, MW MBB Rankings, Bracketology, Athletes of the Week.

Football may be over for the season, but the basketball conference championships are just a few weeks away. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

In an inevitable move, a big change comes to the College Football Playoff format before the 12-team playoff even begins. This move should not be surprising, and actually makes a lot of sense. Once the PAC dissolved, it made less sense to have 6 conference champs and 6 at-large teams, so now the model will be 5+7. Of course, it aids the power conferences, but the same benefits and potential benefits for mid-majors still apply, although it becomes less likely a second mid-major would ever get in.

College football coaches feel like their main job is to be a fundraiser and that really only get to coach a few hours a day in the offseason for spring ball. It’s even greater in the G5 world, where coaches also have to recruit their own roster from P5 poachers. With the NIL and transfer portal, that is where most of the time is spent, because the alternative is bleak. Budgets are tight for smaller programs, so trying to find any extra money from anyone willing to give is paramount. And the goal isn’t to keep up with Power conferences, but rather to avoid falling further behind than other mid-major teams. As one coach put it, they are simply a farm system for bigger programs.

Chris Murray discusses his weekly men’s basketball rankings. He has San Diego State and Colorado State as the top two teams, both jumping Utah State following their recent losses. The next three stay the same with Nevada, New Mexico, and Boise State rounding out the top 6. He laments that UNLV had a chance to be at the top of the conference, but instead is tied for sixth in the standings. Wyoming and Fresno State stay the same while San Jose State and Air Force trade places to round things up.

Bracketology

(prior to Tuesday’s games)

MW Athletes of the Week.

One last set of swimmers of the week for this season ‍♀️



Championship action gets underway tomorrow in Houston #MakingHerMark | #MWSDhttps://t.co/Jw4TJawmdr — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 20, 2024

On the horizon: