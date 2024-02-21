Peak Perspective: 2024 State Recruiting Battles

Our recruiting coverage continues today with a look into the recruiting battles in the different Mountain West battleground states. It only makes sense to review which teams are recruiting the best in each state. After all, recruiting is one of the most significant ways to define if a program succeeds or fails. Given how often a player usually holds offers from many or most of the Mountain West teams, programs are competing against one another for recruits more often than not. While this isn’t accurate in every case (Boise State and New Mexico probably aren’t going head to head for a recruit, for example), it’s true more often than not.

This is not looking at the total number of states a team did or didn’t win. Instead, the emphasis is placed on which team is doing the best in each state. Also, this post focuses more on the in-state recruiting battles instead of explaining a team’s strategy to recruit a few or many different states.

For a state to be considered, it had to fall under one of a few categories. Some states are traditional Mountain West recruiting states, such as California, Texas, Arizona, Washington, Utah, etc. Similarly, other states are listed here because they are the home state of a team in the Mountain West, such as Idaho, New Mexico, or Wyoming. Lastly, a few states are listed for at least this year because either two teams recruited at least one player from the state or one team recruited at least two players from the state.

Recruiting success or “winning” the state is determined by both quality and quantity. The quality of recruiting a state is determined by the number of players a team signed in one state. The quality of their recruiting is defined by the number of three stars (or four stars) among their signees. As can be seen below, some states had more prominent recruiting battles than others. Also, this year will add the previous year’s winners to each state in order to show any potential patterns with specific states or teams.

Notes:

All numbers and stars are from 247 composite rankings. Transfer players were not considered for the purposes of this article, as they are not recruited from their home state.

Also, players listed for Air Force will consist solely of players listed on the 247 site.

Lastly, the four stars are groups with three stars in this exercise rather than being given a separate category.

California

Number of total players: 86

Number from each school: 16 San Jose State, 15 Fresno State, 13 Colorado State, 11 San Diego State, 9 Boise State, 7 Air Force, 6 Utah State, 3 Hawaii, 3 UNLV, 2 Nevada, 1 Wyoming

Number of 3/4 stars: 15 San Jose State, 14 Fresno State, 12 Colorado State, 10 Boise State, 9 San Diego State, 5 Air Force, 3 Hawaii, 3 UNLV, 2 Nevada, 2 Utah State, 1 Wyoming

Consensus: California has always been seen as the top state for recruiting in the Mountain West, and this year was no exception. This makes sense with three members of the conference being in-state. Once again, it was the state that brought in the most recruits, producing more players than the next five states combined. Eleven of twelve teams signed players from Cali, one of only two states that can make that claim. Four teams signed ten or more players, while seven signed five or more players. Many teams had great years recruiting California, but this year, San Jose State is arguably the top recruiter in the state, with both the most signees and the most high-quality players.

2023: Fresno State, 2022: San Jose State

Texas

Number of total players: 38

Number from each school: 13 Air Force, 6 Wyoming, 3 Boise State, 3 Nevada, 3 UNLV, 3 Utah State, 2 San Diego State, 1 Fresno State, 1 Hawaii, 1 New Mexico, 1 San Jose State

Number of 3/4 stars: 6 Wyoming, 3 Boise State, 3 UNLV, 2 Air Force, 2 San Diego State, 1 Fresno State, 1 Hawaii

Consensus: Texas has long been a big recruiting state in the Mountain West and continues to be the second most recruited area in the conference. Every year, more teams are recruiting the Lone Star state, with eleven landing at least one recruiting this year. The Falcons were the only double-digit team, but seven teams signed multiple players. For the 2024 cycle, Wyoming did it best, landing the second most total players, with all of them qualifying as three-stars.

2023: Boise State, 2022: Utah State

Hawaii

Number of total players: 15

Number from each school: 10 Hawaii, 1 Air Force, 1 Nevada, 1 San Jose State, 1 UNLV, 1 Utah State

Number of 3/4 stars: 7 Hawaii, 1 Air Force, 1 Nevada, 1 San Jose State, 1 UNLV

Consensus: Surprisingly, Hawaii was the third-highest state recruited by Mountain West teams this cycle. There is a lot of talent on the islands, and the Mountain West knows it, as they had six teams sign at least one player to their rosters for the second year in a row. To the surprise of no one, Hawaii led the way with ten players, reinvesting heavily in their home state. No other team signed more than one player. Throw in the fact that seven of the team were also three-stars, and Hawaii owned the state once again.

2023: Hawaii, 2022: Hawaii

Nevada

Number of total players: 12

Number from each school: 7 UNLV, 3 Hawaii, 1 Nevada, 1 San Diego State

Number of 3/4 stars: 7 UNLV, 2 Hawaii, 1 Nevada, 1 San Diego State

Consensus: Nevada is located in an area where many different Mountain West schools can search for talent, especially the two in-state teams and the California programs. During this cycle, four different teams signed players and all but one of the signees were three-star players. But one team in particular stood out. UNLV signed more players and more three-stars than every other team combined.

2023: Hawaii, 2022: UNLV

Arizona

Number of total players: 11

Number from each school: 3 Boise State, 2 UNLV, 1 Colorado State, 1 Fresno State, 1 Nevada, 1 New Mexico, 1 San Diego State, 1 Utah State

Number of 3 stars: 3 Boise State, 2 UNLV, 1 Colorado State, 1 Fresno State, 1 Nevada, 1 New Mexico, 1 San Diego State, 1 Utah State

Consensus: Boise State

Arizona has been a key recruiting state for numerous Mountain West teams in the past, and after a few down cycles, rebounded this year. Eight teams signed a player this cycle and it ended up as the fifth most-recruited area in the Mountain West. It was competitive this year, but Boise State stood out, signing the most players and the most three-stars.

2023: Air Force, 2022: Fresno State

Kansas

Number of total players: 9

Number from each school: 2 New Mexico, 2 Utah State, 2 Wyoming, 1 Air Force, 1 Colorado State, 1 UNLV

Number of 3 stars: 2 Wyoming, 1 Colorado State, Utah State

Consensus: Kansas gained a lot of popularity in the Mountain West this cycle, barely missing out on double-digit signees spread out across six teams. New Mexico, Utah State, and Wyoming all signed multiple players, but the Cowboys were the only ones to get multiple three-stars. Wyoming takes it this year.

2023: Air Force, 2022: N/A

Missouri

Number of total players: 7

Number from each school: 4 Wyoming, 3 UNLV

Number of 3 stars: 2 UNLV, 2 Wyoming

Consensus: Missouri is back for another year, with the Cowboys and Rebels doing some serious work in this midwest state. It was pretty hard to distinguish between the two, so UNLV and Wyoming tie this year.

2023: Air Force, 2022: N/A

Utah

Number of total players: 6

Number from each school: 3 Utah State, 1 Boise State, 1 Hawaii, 1 New Mexico

Number of 3/4 stars: 2 Utah State, 1 Boise State, 1 Hawaii

Consensus: Utah had a bit of a down year, but still had four different teams sign players. It was just a far cry from last cycle, when they were third behind California and Texas. Once again, the winner of this one is obvious. Utah State had half of the signees and also got two three-stars.

2023: Utah State, 2022: Utah State

Washington

Number of total players: 6

Number from each school: 3 Air Force, 2 San Diego State, 1 Nevada

Number of 3/4 stars: 2 Air Force, 2 San Diego State

Consensus: Air Force/SDSU?

Washington is traditionally not a primary recruiting state for any program, but many teams supplement their classes with a few players from the state. But this time around, it wasn’t as sought out. Only three teams made concentrated efforts to find talent in the Pacific Northwest, and they combined for just six total players. That made it more difficult to determine a leader, so Air Force and San Diego State split the state for 2024.

2023: Air Force, 2022: Boise State

Colorado

Number of total players: 5

Number from each school: 3 Colorado State, 1 Air Force, 1 Wyoming

Number of 3 stars: 3 Colorado State, 1 Wyoming

Consensus: Colorado State

It makes sense that in-state teams usually do well in their states, and that is usually the case for Colorado, but they too had a bit of a down year. The usual suspects, Air Force, Colorado State, and Wyoming all signed players, but it only totaled five players. The Rams were the only team to secure high-quality recruits, so Colorado State takes Colorado for the second year in a row.

2023: Colorado State, 2022: Wyoming

Illinois

Number of total players: 5

Number from each school: 2 Nevada, 2 Wyoming, 1 Air Force

Number of 3/4 stars: 2 Nevada, 2 Wyoming

Consensus: Not only does Illinois appear on the list for another year, it actually has more teams recruiting it this cycle. The Cowboys have historically recruited the state well and do so again this year. In a bit of a surprise, the Wolf Pack got in on the action as well. The Falcons also signed a player, but Nevada and Wyoming will share bragging rights for Illinois this time around.

2023: Air Force & Colorado State, 2022: N/A

Minnesota

Number of total players: 5

Number from each school: 3 Wyoming, 1 Air Force, 1 UNLV

Number of 3 stars: 3 Wyoming, 1 UNLV

Consensus: After only one team recruited Minnesota in 2023, three teams did so in 2024. The Cowboys were active in the midwest, and it shows by signing three players in this state. Wyoming is the clear winner here.

2023: Air Force, 2022: N/A

Florida

Number of total players: 4

Number from each school: 3 Air Force, 1 Utah State

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: Despite being on the other side of the country, many MW teams attempt to recruit in Florida due to its talent-rich status. It does seem to vary year to year and in this cycle only had two teams sign four players. Air Force came away with 75% of the signees, so they take it easily.

2023: Boise State, 2022: Air Force

New Mexico

Number of total players: 3

Number from each school: 3 New Mexico

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: While not generally known as a primary recruiting state, even among Mountain West teams, New Mexico does produce some nice talent. The Lobos always prioritize in-state players and that was the case again this year, as they secured several of the top players in the state. Being the only Mountain West school to recruit the state this year, New Mexico wins this one easily. But that should not diminish the nice work they did here.

2023: New Mexico, 2022: Boise State

Oregon

Number of total players: 3

Number from each school: 1 Boise State, 1 Colorado State, 1 Nevada

Number of 3/4 stars: 1 Boise State, 1 Colorado State, 1 Nevada

Consensus: Oregon continues to be a state that seems to be recruited less by Mountain West teams than one would think. This year, only three players were signed into the conference. It was even work, as three different teams each took one player from Oregon, This one was close, but Boise State’s lone player was a four-star, so they edge out the other teams.

2023: Colorado State, 2022: Boise State

International

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 Boise State, 1 San Diego State

Number of 3 stars: 1 Boise State

Consensus: This year, only two teams went to different countries to track down athletes in hopes that their raw talent would transform into football skills. Boise State and San Diego State both added players from outside the U.S., but Boise State was the only one that snagged a three-star. Boise State wins this category once again.

2023: Boise State, 2022: N/A

Mississippi

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 Nevada, 1 Utah State

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: There were two players, one from both Nevada, and Utah State. So they tie. It is interesting Mississippi is on here for the second year in a row.

2023: New Mexico, 2022: N/A

Nebraska

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 Air Force, 1 Wyoming

Number of 3/4 stars: 1 Air Force, 1 Wyoming

Consensus: Nebraska seemed to have more players in past cycles and may have been over taken by Kansas. But Air Force and Wyoming still recruited the state this year, with one player each. So they tie.

2023: N/A, 2022: Wyoming

Oklahoma

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 Air Force, 1 UNLV

Number of 3/4 stars: 1 UNLV

Consensus: Oklahoma is still being recruited by Mountain West teams, although not at a high rate. Out of Air Force and UNLV, the Rebels acquired a three-star. So UNLV takes it.

2023: Air Force, 2022: New Mexico

Idaho

Number of total players: 1

Number from each school: 1 Boise State

Number of 3 stars: 1 Boise State

Consensus: Idaho usually belongs to Boise State, as not many other programs consistently recruit the state. This year, no other team in the conference recruited the state, so Boise State takes this one.

2023: Boise State, 2022: Utah State

Wyoming

Number of total players: 1

Number from each school: 1 Wyoming

Number of 3 stars: 1 Wyoming

Consensus: This one is self-explanatory and goes to Wyoming.

2023: N/A, 2022: Wyoming

New States:

This year’s recruiting efforts saw several new states enter the fold (11 to be exact). Plus, for the first time, this post will feature an international category, as several teams went outside US borders to look for talent. While it is unlikely many of these states will become consistent recruiting grounds for Mountain West teams, never say never.

Michigan

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 2 Air Force

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: The Falcons take the state after being the only MW team to recruit it. Air Force

Montana

Number of total players: 2

Number from each school: 1 Boise State, 1 Nevada

Number of 3 stars: 1 Boise State, 1 Nevada

Consensus: Montana has not been a state that Mountain West teams tend to recruit, but Boise State and Nevada both signed players this cycle. They share it in the inaugural year, although Nevada may have more ties given their new head coach was there for four seasons.

States that did not qualify this year:

There were quite a few states that were recruited by the Mountain West in previous years, but none of the 12 Mountain West teams signed a scholarship player during the 2023 cycle. Georgia is the only one on this list that signed a recruit, but it falls below the threshold outline at the start of this article. None of the other states are a surprise and likely won’t be included going forward.

Georgia

Number of total players: 1

Number from each school: 1 Air Force

Number of 3 stars: 1 Air Force

Consensus: After being one of the most recruited states in the conference last year, only one recruit came from Georgia this time around, which wasn’t enough to count for a recruiting battle.

2023: Air Force, 2022: Air Force

Louisiana

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Fresno State, 2022: N/A

Wisconsin

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Wyoming, 2022: N/A

Ohio

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Air Force, 2022: N/A

Alabama

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Air Force, 2022: N/A

Iowa

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

2 (New Mexico)

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus: This one goes to New Mexico.

2023: New Mexico, 2022: N/A

Tennessee

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Colorado State, 2022: N/A

Virginia

Number of total players:

Number from each school:

Number of 3 stars:

Consensus:

2023: Air Force/Colorado State, 2022: N/A

Conclusion:

The data above shows where teams focus their recruiting efforts, as well as how successful they are in different states. This is now the fourth year of this exercise and different trends have emerged.