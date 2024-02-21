2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Wyoming

Welcome to the sixth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #6 team in our rankings, Wyoming.

The Cowboys have been a modest program on the recruiting trail under Coach Bohl and balance that out by excelling in player development. This year is more of the same, although the top of their class is filled with quite a few talented athletes who have the potential to turn into very talented college players. In addition to this, many of their less heralded signings have the potential to exceed expectations thanks to their ability to develop players, and appear to have a higher floor than previous classes. To learn more about their efforts this year, read below.

The Skinny:

23 players signed

20 high school players, 3 transfers

11 offensive, 12 defensive

20 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 5

Players with a composite rating over 82: 12

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 6 Texas, 4 Missouri, 3 Minnesota, 2 Illinois, 1 California, 1 Colorado, 1 Iowa, 1 Nebraska, 1 Wyoming

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change):

- Overall: 117

- Recruiting: 102

- Transfer: 124

The Players:

QB Deyon Batiste

Deyon is an extremely athletic quarterback coming to Laramie. He is comfortable in the pocket and has a strong, accurate arm. Batiste is mobile, able to move around to avoid pressure but keeps his eyes up to find an open receiver. He does a great job stepping into throws and is used to throwing on the run. Deyon adds a more modern skill set to the Wyoming offense, which should make it more dynamic.

RB Nico Hamilton

Nico comes in to play running back for the Cowboys. He is a shifty runner who is a big play threat once he bounces to the outside and into the open field. Hamilton hits the holes at full speed to shoot past the line of scrimmage before defenders can get in his way. He has great vision to find the running lanes and can pose a threat as a receiver as well. Nico will end up excelling in Wyoming’s run-heavy system.

RB Dontae Burch

Dontae is a running back in this Wyoming class. He is a shifty runner with a low center of gravity who keeps his balance after contact. Burch is a tough runner between the tackles who displays breakaway speed once he is in the open field. He takes great angels on his runs to turn the corner on defenders and doesn’t go down after one hit. Dontae should be the next in a long line of productive Cowboy running backs.

Transfer RB DJ Jones

DJ is transferring in as a running back after playing defensive back at North Carolina. His film shows him making an impact on the field on both sides of the ball and it’s clear to see why he played on defense for the Tar Heels. Jones is a patient runner who can wait for blockers to open holes because he is confident in his ability to get into the second level. He is able to change directions quickly and finds another gear once he has the ball in his hand. DJ will be interesting to see at running back for Wyoming and will boost the position’s depth.

WR Chris Durr Jr.

Chris comes to the Cowboys as a wide receiver. He is an electric player who is at his best getting the ball in space and turning short passes into explosive plays. Durr makes smooth cuts to get by defenders and finds the smallest of holes to gain extra yards. He is a home run threat whenever he has the ball in his hands due to his shiftiness and quickness. Chris looks best suited to be a slot receiver, adding a new element to future Wyoming offenses.

Transfer WR TK King

TK comes to Laramie from Texas Tech. He is a small and shifty receiver who is electric with the ball in his hands. King has a nice balance of quickness and speed, able to turn the cover and make defenders miss and then fly down the sideline once in the open field. He can also make an impact as a returner and is always a threat to take it to the house. TK should help make Wyoming’s offense more dynamic and is a player they haven’t had much of in recent years.

TE Hunter Kallstrom

Hunter is an athletic two-way player who will suit up as a tight end for Wyoming. He is a big target off the line who has reliable hands and a wide catch radius. Kallstrom is a solid route-runner who creates mismatches in the middle of the field with his long strides and height. He is also a willing blocker in the run game, using his size to neutralize defenders and help running backs get extra yards. Hunter looks to have a bright future in this Cowboy offense.

TE Jake Wilson

Jake is another tight end in this class for Wyoming. He is a skilled route runner who gets behind defenders with sneaky speed and pulls down passes with his solid hands. Wilson is versatile and able to get the ball in a number of ways as a legitimate weapon in an offense. He is a strong blocker and drives defenders back and out of the way on any given play. Jake is well-rounded and should see the field quickly in his college career.

OL Brycen Lotz

Brycen enters the fold as an offensive lineman. He is an incredible mobile player who frequently goes upfield to block for running backs in the second level of the defense. Lotz uses his entire body in his blocks and moves his feet well, whether he is going laterally or vertically. He is at his best in run-blocking, where he pancakes defenders on a regular basis. Brycen plays mostly tackle and could stick at that position with Wyoming.

OL Giovanni Poanozzo

Giovanni will join the team and play on the offensive line. He has a massive frame, but is athletic and is used to pull a lot on run plays. Poanozzo explodes out of his stance after the snap and neutralizes defenders with his strength. He is stout in pass protection, displaying sound blocking technique and nice football going backward. Giovanni looks like a mainstay at left tackle for his college position.

OL Braylon Jenkins

Braylon is another offensive lineman in this class. He stays low when blocking and gets into proper position quickly, taking good angles to keep rushers in front of him. Jenkins drivers defenders back when run-blocking, resetting the line of scrimmage, and opening up big running lanes. He has a good understanding of his assignments and executes at a high rate. Braylon is talented and has a bright future with the Cowboys.

DL Garrett Combs

Garrett will be a defensive lineman in this Wyoming class. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage, showing the ability to get a step on blockers and win his battles due to his quickness. Combs generates a strong pass rush, chasing down quarterbacks and taking them down to shut down plays. He also fights off double teams to blow up the run game at the line of scrimmage with his tackling ability despite being blocked. Garrett is a good bet to make an impact early in his career.

DL Nathan Murphy

Nathan will suit up on the d-line for the Cowboys. He is dominant at the line of scrimmage, pushing offensive linemen around with his strength and beating them off the snap with his quickness. Murphy has a nose with the ball carrier, getting into proper position to clog up the running lanes and stop running backs before they pass the line of scrimmage. He fights off double teams and generates an interior pass rush with his tenacity and determination. Nathan will be a force in the middle of the defensive line during his time at the college level.

DE Alex Haswell

Alex comes to the Cowboys as a talented defensive end. He is a high-motor player who does a great job getting into the backfield. Haswell is long and quick, able to get by blockers by taking good angles as fast as possible. He displays good instincts and doesn’t overpursue, allowing him to stay in nearly every play. Alex may need time to adjust to the college game, but has the skill set to succeed.

DE Eltoum Murgus

Eltoum is another defensive end in the class. He explodes off the edge and using his long strides to chase down quarterbacks. Murgus keeps his eys on the ball, which allows him to react to the play as it develops and get in the way of it. He is helpful in stopping the run game but is at his best as a pass-rusher. Eltoum has a bright future as a defensive end for Wyoming.

LB Adrian Onyiego

Adrian will join the Cowboys as a linebacker. He is a fierce defender who flies off the line of scrimmage to cause havoc in the backfield. Onyiego is an extremely aggressive tackler and is skilled at knocking the ball out and forcing fumbles. He can also hold his own when playing zone coverage, able to make plays on the ball. Adrian should find a role sooner rather than later due to his aggressiveness.

LB Dash Bauman

Dash is one of the latest linebackers signees. He flies around the field, hunting down ball carriers and making textbook tackles. Bauman reads plays extremely well and is quick enough to get into position to make a play. He shines in run defense, where he fills the lanes and tackles well in the open field. Dash appears to have the potential to be the next great Wyoming middle linebacker.

LB Gary Rutherford

Gary is the third of the linebackers signees for Wyoming. He is quick to react to plays and covers ground quickly with great game speed. Rutherford is great at defending the flat, where he races to the sideline and can make tackles while on the run. He sees the field well and blockers aren’t usually successful at taking him out of the play. Gary will likely redshirt but has all the tools necessary to carve out a role in the future.

Transfer LB Evan Eller

Evan has been a productive linebacker in his career and is transferring to Wyoming. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in his game speed and ability to make fundamental tackles. Eller is constantly in a great position and flocks to the ball to complete the play. He is a hard hitter, putting his entire body into a tackle and is great at hunting ball carriers down in the open field. Evan is an intriguing addition and should be a boost for the Cowboy defense.

LB/DB Daegon Bryant

Daegon is coming to the Cowboys as a defensive back. He lined up all over the field in high school and has great awareness no matter where he is. Bryant displays great instincts and flocks to the ball quickly in order to make a play. His time on offense helps him recognize plays and it gives him a step or two advantage when playing defense. Daegon may need some time to adjust to his new position but has the talent to have a very productive college career.

DB Tyrese Boss

Tyrese is a two-way player who will line up on defense in college. He is a ballhawk who sees the plays unfold and is able to cover a lot of ground deep to make a play on the ball. Boss plays tight coverage when defending the pass, sticking close to the receiver and keeping his hands active to make a play on the ball. He is also a dynamic kick returner, able to see the open lanes and shoot through them to pick up the hidden yards. Tyrese should be a big playmaker on defense before too long.

DB David Leonard

David is a two-way player who will be a defensive back for the Cowboys. He scans the field well from the back of the defense and moves around the field to get into position stifle the offense. Leonard is versatile on the field, able to stop the run, be a high safety in coverage, or blitz around the line of scrimmage. He is a sure tackler, fiercely pursuing ball carriers and bringing them down with a forceful hit. David is a good bet to redshirt but can keep developing into a strong player.

DB Markie Grant

Markie is another defensive back in this class. He has nice size as a cornerback and his length helps him in coverage, allowing him to get his hands on the ball when it’s in the air. Grant is a physical player who presses at the line of scrimmage to get receivers off their routes and ruins the timing of plays. He has great straightline speed and darts all around the field to make tackles. Markie looks like he could develop into a defensive playmaker if all goes right for him in the years to come.

Writer’s Thoughts:

This recruiting class is not much different than classes in the past, where the Cowboys load up on defensive freaks. As for the transfer pickups, I love the fact that they went for a RB and a receiver. Through the past year, Harrison Waylee sort of had to do it all in the backfield, and it will be nice to have a guy like DJ Jones who has some D1 football experience to lift the weight off of a starter’s back, or ever be the starter. We don’t even know if Waylee will be back, and Wyoming loves to run a couple of running backs, so it doesn’t hurt to pick up an athletic transfer. TK King from Texas Tech is another transfer that I am super excited about, and I can see taking on a similar role to Ayir Asante from last season. One of my biggest gripes from last season is that they didn’t use Asante quite as well as they should’ve. Now they’ve got a shifty guy who has played at the power five level and can elevate this offense quite a bit if used correctly. Seems like a pretty good opportunity to me.

As far as the high school kids go, I’m glad the defense is still a priority in this program and I’m sure Bauman has the potential to turn into the next great Wyoming linebacker that the team has been known for the past couple of years. A few DBs left the Cowboys to the transfer portal, so it’s nice to see that was also one of the stronger position groups in this class. It’s hard not to be a headliner recruit when you put the letters Q and B next to your name, so clearly I’m excited to see what Batiste can turn into. Assuming Evan Svaboda starts this year, he’ll have some time to learn how to run this Cowboy offense, and when you get a guy who can potentially change the trajectory of a bad offense you listen up.

All things considered, this is a pretty solid class with some guys I think can contribute immediately. I’m excited to see what Jay Sawvel can do with this group to rise to the top of the Mountain West.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Bryant, Bauman

Ethan: Batiste, Bauman

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Murgus, Grant, Wilson

Ethan: Kallstrom, Grant

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Bauman

Ethan: Batiste

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Batiste, Jenkins

Ethan: Jenkins

Best unit:

Mike: Linebacker, Defensive Back

Ethan: Linebacker

Summary:

All in all, there are many bright spots in this Wyoming class. The top few players, especially are defense, look like future impact players. They seemed to take a higher number of athletes, particularly at quarterback, which is something to keep an eye on with their player development abilities. The rest of the class are good bets to become quality players due to their fundamentals and overall high floor. Overall, the Cowboys will rely on their tried and true development methods to get the most out of these players, and it’s easy to see that working out pretty well.

Previous posts: Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV, Fresno State

Coming next: San Jose State

Thanks for following along with all of our recruiting posts. Monday, we will look at our Sleeper Team and then we will move into coverage for the class of 2024.