Spartans outclassed by Broncos

The last time San José State (9-18, 2-12 MW) faced Boise State (18-8, 9-4 MW) the Spartans gave the Broncos all they could handle. Though San Jose State loss 78-69 with star Spartan MJ Amey scoring 30 points, there was promise and hope that Tim Miles’ team could somehow do more with less moving forward.

But the rematch at ExtraMile Arena was definitely not kind at all to San Jose State in a 82-50 loss Tuesday night.

Already a team coming in without paint presence or any consistency, key scorers Alvaro Cardenas and Tibet Gorener played with some level of illness. Cardenas missed the Wyoming game a few days earlier.

Cardenas was 0-6 from the field. Gorener came alive in the second-half finishing with 12 points, while Amey led all scorers with 21 hard-earned points.

Boise State, dominant at home (26-2), completely clamped down on the Spartans the entire game forcing 22% first-half shooting, one-of-six in layups and only three Spartans managing to score. The Broncos’ 22-point lead is the largest half-time lead of the season in the Mountain West, so far.

On queue, San Jose came in hot to start the second-half shooting four-of-six from the arc the first six minutes led by Amey and Gorener.

But that pep-in-the-step the Spartans still managed all game long was matched stride-for-stride by more Bronco size and gusto the entire 40 minutes. From bench to starters, there was no let up and no mercy.

Four Boise players were in double figures as Bronco head coach Leon Rice’s team demonstrated superior team passing and an active switching defense that San Jose State could not compete with.

San Jose’s defense tried, but too many weapons, too much size and too much experience from Boise State made clear how wide the gap is from Miles’ program.

The only other tangibles and intangibles that are showing for San Jose State at this time is the heart and hard work. Even with the obvious looks of frustration, strangely enough, this is a team that still looks confident. It’s just that some pieces and some basics are missing.

In the best conference in the nation, San Jose’s opponents continue to be relentless. The Spartans will have to play over-their-heads in the remaining weeks to bring some shock value going into the tournament.