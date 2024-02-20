 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-20-24 Lots of Men’s/Women’s basketball news, Players of Week, Top WRs, Ram AD out?

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Fresno State at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Lots and I mean lots of basketball news from both sides of MW play headline today’s edition of MWCConnection, including some of the top players. We add in a Rebel WR named to a Top 15 list and news that a change is happening at the top of Colorado State athletics. Enjoy!!

MW Men’s Basketball News

Mountain West Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The top Aztec and the Lobo freshman phenom get honored for their play on the court from last week’s games.

Utah State hosts LeDee and San Diego State

The battle for first place is later tonight in Logan as the Aggies put their 11-1 home court record on the line with an Aztecs team that is coming off a decisive victory over New Mexico last Friday night.

Boise State hosts San Jose State after Degenhart’s 24-point game

The other MW MBB team tied in the loss column with San Diego State and Utah State hosts San Jose State later tonight as well. The Broncos have been riding the hot hand of star forward Tyson Degenhart. Can he continue his scoring against the Spartans?

Two MW teams in this week’s Top 25 while 3 others receiving votes and not too far behind

A MW big man gets named to The Portal Report’s top 15 MBB transfers this year

MW Women’s Basketball News

Heroic efforts lead Wolf Pack over Boise State 68-65 in overtime thriller

Two teams jockeying for seeding position behind conference-leading UNLV met in Reno and ended up going extra time.

MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Two Nevada players who led their team to a 2-0 week are honored this week as the conference’s top players.

MW Football News

A Rebel gets named to this list but wondering where Tory Horton is?

Other MW News

Joe Parker out as Colorado State University athletic director

Multiple sources have indicated that Parker is out just short of his 8th year anniversary.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Recruiting Classes
  • Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 36
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2024 Recruiting Battles

Next Up In Mountain West Football

