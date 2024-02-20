Mountaintop View 2-20-24 Lots of Men’s/Women’s basketball news, Players of Week, Top WRs, Ram AD out?

Lots and I mean lots of basketball news from both sides of MW play headline today’s edition of MWCConnection, including some of the top players. We add in a Rebel WR named to a Top 15 list and news that a change is happening at the top of Colorado State athletics. Enjoy!!
MW Men’s Basketball News
Mountain West Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
The top Aztec and the Lobo freshman phenom get honored for their play on the court from last week’s games.
Utah State hosts LeDee and San Diego State
The battle for first place is later tonight in Logan as the Aggies put their 11-1 home court record on the line with an Aztecs team that is coming off a decisive victory over New Mexico last Friday night.
Boise State hosts San Jose State after Degenhart’s 24-point game
The other MW MBB team tied in the loss column with San Diego State and Utah State hosts San Jose State later tonight as well. The Broncos have been riding the hot hand of star forward Tyson Degenhart. Can he continue his scoring against the Spartans?
Two MW teams in this week’s Top 25 while 3 others receiving votes and not too far behind
Week 16 AP Men's Basketball Top 25— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 19, 2024
4. Arizona
18. Saint Mary's
19. San Diego State
21. Washington State
22. Colorado State
25. BYU
—Receiving Votes—
27. Gonzaga
32. New Mexico
34. Utah State
36. Nevada
A MW big man gets named to The Portal Report’s top 15 MBB transfers this year
: Check out this thread of some of the top transfers in the following categories:— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) February 19, 2024
Scoring
Shooting
Distribution
Rebounding
Impact (⤵️)
Here are the top impact transfers in the nation, per TPR Impact metrics pic.twitter.com/DhptC1JT67
MW Women’s Basketball News
Heroic efforts lead Wolf Pack over Boise State 68-65 in overtime thriller
Two teams jockeying for seeding position behind conference-leading UNLV met in Reno and ended up going extra time.
MW Women’s Basketball Players of the Week
Two Nevada players who led their team to a 2-0 week are honored this week as the conference’s top players.
MW Football News
A Rebel gets named to this list but wondering where Tory Horton is?
Top 10 Returning Wide Receivers for the 2024 Season⭐️— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 19, 2024
(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/a9Fvxh3fnI
Other MW News
Joe Parker out as Colorado State University athletic director
Multiple sources have indicated that Parker is out just short of his 8th year anniversary.
