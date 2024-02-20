Mountaintop View 2-20-24 Lots of Men’s/Women’s basketball news, Players of Week, Top WRs, Ram AD out?

Lots and I mean lots of basketball news from both sides of MW play headline today’s edition of MWCConnection, including some of the top players. We add in a Rebel WR named to a Top 15 list and news that a change is happening at the top of Colorado State athletics. Enjoy!!

MW Men’s Basketball News

The top Aztec and the Lobo freshman phenom get honored for their play on the court from last week’s games.

The battle for first place is later tonight in Logan as the Aggies put their 11-1 home court record on the line with an Aztecs team that is coming off a decisive victory over New Mexico last Friday night.

The other MW MBB team tied in the loss column with San Diego State and Utah State hosts San Jose State later tonight as well. The Broncos have been riding the hot hand of star forward Tyson Degenhart. Can he continue his scoring against the Spartans?

Two MW teams in this week’s Top 25 while 3 others receiving votes and not too far behind

Week 16 AP Men's Basketball Top 25



4. Arizona

18. Saint Mary's

19. San Diego State

21. Washington State

22. Colorado State

25. BYU



—Receiving Votes—

27. Gonzaga

32. New Mexico

34. Utah State

36. Nevada — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 19, 2024

A MW big man gets named to The Portal Report’s top 15 MBB transfers this year

: Check out this thread of some of the top transfers in the following categories:



Scoring

Shooting

Distribution

Rebounding

Impact (⤵️)



Here are the top impact transfers in the nation, per TPR Impact metrics pic.twitter.com/DhptC1JT67 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) February 19, 2024

MW Women’s Basketball News

Two teams jockeying for seeding position behind conference-leading UNLV met in Reno and ended up going extra time.

Two Nevada players who led their team to a 2-0 week are honored this week as the conference’s top players.

MW Football News

A Rebel gets named to this list but wondering where Tory Horton is?

Top 10 Returning Wide Receivers for the 2024 Season⭐️



(Via: @MaxChadwickCFB) pic.twitter.com/a9Fvxh3fnI — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 19, 2024

Other MW News

Multiple sources have indicated that Parker is out just short of his 8th year anniversary.

