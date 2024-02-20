2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State

Welcome to the fifth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #5 team in our rankings, Fresno State.

The Bulldogs have had a few different approaches over the past few years under Coach Tedford and that is the case again this year. After reloading with junior college and transfer talent last season, the staff took almost exclusively high school players this time around. That strategy worked well for Fresno State, as they put together a great class with lots of talent at the top and lots of depth sprinkled throughout. To learn more about the influx of talent coming in, read below.

The Skinny:

18 recruits signed

15 high school players, 2 JUCO players, 1 transfer

6 offensive, 11 defensive, 1 athlete

17 three-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating of 85 or higher: 7

Players with a composite rating of 82 or higher: 7

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 15 (California), 1 (Arizona), 1 (Texas)

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 90

- Recruiting: 85

- Transfer: 96

The Players:

RB Bryson Donelson

Bryson is a talented tailback in this class. He displays great vision and hits the hole with a great burst. Donelson is elusive in traffic and seems at his best making quick cuts to avoid tackles. He seems very comfortable in an RPO type of scheme and is effective running between or outside the tackles. Fresno State has a knack for developing running backs and Bryson figures to be the next one in that tradition.

WR Marshel Sanders

Marshel Sanders is an extremely talented player that the Bulldogs were able to sign. He is an advanced route-runner who does a great job confusing defenders with his cuts. Sanders really shines on deep routes because he can track the ball well in the air and make a catch in stride. He isn’t afraid to be physical and mix it up with defenders to fight for the ball. Marshel is talented enough to see the field immediately if things work out next season.

JUCO WR Karim McCune

Karim is coming over from the junior college level after making a late flip to the Bulldogs. He has noticeable straight-line speed and excels at deep routes where he can get behind defensive backs consistently. McCune can also do damage closer to the line of scrimmage, catching the ball in space and getting chunk plays. He is a very versatile receiver who can cause a lot of headaches for defenses. Karim should be able to get in the mix right away next season.

TE Jace Nixon

Jace played a lot of quarterback in high school and is now converting to tight end. He has great height and size, which will suit him well at his new position, although he may have to add weight and will certainly need to get used to blocking on a regular basis. Nixon’s time at QB seeing the field and making reads should help him with routes and reading defenses going forward. He will be a big target as a receiver and figures to have a wide catch radius. Jace should need some time to adjust to a new position but has all the tools to succeed at the next level.

OL Ethan Dasmann

Ethan was one of the offensive linemen signees for Fresno State. He uses his size well and takes up a lot of space on the line. Dasmann is quite mobile, getting out in front of run plays or on screen passes to take out defenders at the second level. He profiles more of a guard at the next level where he can be pulled often. Ethan has tremendous size and his skills should translate well to the college level.

OL Marsel Akins

Marsel comes in as an offensive lineman. He is extremely physical and initiates contact off the line. Akins plays through the whistle and is constantly looking for the next player to hit with a big block. He is at his best as a run-blocker who resets the line of scrimmage with his ability to push defenders back. Marsel plays a lot of tackle and could end up there or as a guard as with the Bulldogs.

DL Auckland Asiata

Auckland is a two-way player who will be a full-time defensive lineman going forward. He is a high-motor player who is relentless in getting to the backfield. Asiata sheds blockers with ease and is a fierce tackler, wrapping up well and pulling players to the ground. He possesses a great combination of strength of speed, making him an ideal pass-rusher. Auckland could definitely see the field sooner rather than later for the Bulldogs.

Transfer DL Korey Foreman

Korey is a high profile transfer from USC the Bulldogs were able to land. He is an electric player who goes 100% right off the snap, causing a lot of disruption around the line of scrimmage. Foreman is strong, able to counter offensive linemen and keeps his hands active to swat the ball or get by blockers. He features an array of moves and is determined to make a play on the quarterback, coming in at full force. Korey will have high expectations placed on him and seems like a good bet to meet them with Fresno State.

EDGE Damarrion White

Damarrion is a talented player who came to Fresno State late in the cycle. He is explosive off the snap and maintains a low center of gravity as he goes through the play. White uses his body well, taking good angles to the quarterback and keeps his hands active the entire time. He sheds double teams with little issue and beats blockers to the spot to win his individual battles. Damarrion is one of the better players in this class and is talented enough to see the field early in his career.

LB Logan Studt

Logan comes to the team as a linebacker. He has great game speed and uses his instincts well to flock to the ball and make a play. Studt is an incredible open-field tackler and a physical hitter who brings players down with ease. He shoots into the gaps after the snap, plugging up the run lanes quickly. Logan has all the makings of a stout middle linebacker, and that will be on display before too long at Fresno State.

LB Tytus Khajavi

Tytus is another linebacker in the Bulldog class after playing both ways in high school. He is a well-rounded player, able to stop the run, blitz, and drop back into coverage. Khajavi is at his best using his quickness and agility to beat blockers and get after the quarterback. He appears to do a great job reading the field and springing to action to disrupt the play. Tytus should be a complete Will linebacker in due time.

DB Camrin Cole

Camrin was a late signee in this class but has a lot of talent. He is great in coverage, sticking close to receivers and giving them no room to operate down the sideline. Cole flies all around the field, getting into position to get his hands on the ball, causing a deflection or pulling down an interception. He reads quarterbacks well, getting a jump on plays, and is physical when battling with receivers. Camrin figures to see the field early in his college career.

DB Jordan Pierro

Jordan is one of the defensive back signings in this class. He brings a combination of speed and instincts, making him dangerous in coverage. Pierro tracks the ball well in the air and often beats the wide receiver to the spot to make a play. He plays press coverage and can recover well with his quickness, but he is also physical at the line of scrimmage. Jordan brings lots of pure talent to the position and will continue to develop in college.

DB Loyall Mouzon

Loyall will be playing in the secondary for Fresno State. He is athletic ballhawk who has a knack for coming down with the ball thanks to his long arms and vision. Mouzon seems at his best playing off in coverage to not get beat deep but reacts quickly when closing in on a pass. He has fluid hips going in and out of his backpedal and keeps his head on a swivel. Loyall has all the makings of a good cornerback and should be successful going forward.

DB Kiontre Harris

Kiontre is another DB in the 2024 class. He was a two-way player in high school, which will give him an advantage when it comes to recognizing routes and adjusting on the fly. Harris possesses plus hands and makes a number of athletic plays to gain an advantage on the receiver. He does a great job high-pointing the ball and winning his one-on-one battles. Kiontre is likely to redshirt but will make his way to the field before too long.

DB Gerayas Grimes

Gerayas will be another player entering the Bulldog secondary. He is a rangy safety who covers a lot of ground when the ball is in the air to make a play. Grimes moves backward very smoothly and keeps his eyes on the ball, making him a natural fit as a deep safety. He also isn’t afraid to step up into the box in order to stop the run with physical hits. Gerayas appears to be a well-rounded safety and will be a benefit for Fresno State once he gets on the field.

JUCO DB Jakari Embry

Jakari is a defensive back, this time coming from junior college to sign with Fresno State. He brings a lot of experience to the program after playing at junior college. Embry is an athletic playmaker on the outside of the defense, finding ways to get his hands on the ball. He is a sneaky blitzer with a quick first step and aggressive tackling. Jakari should see the field immediately, thanks to the experience and talent he’s showcased so far.

ATH Jordan Malau’ulu

Jordan has been playing on both sides of the ball in high school and will look to continue that in college, signing as an athlete. He has done it all in his career so far, making an impact on offense, defense, and special teams. Malau’ulu has incredible speed, getting a step or two on defenders and piling up yards on explosive plays. Defensively, he roams the backfield and flocks to the ball when it’s in the air. Jordan can line up anywhere, but at this point, it appears he profiles best as a wide receiver.

Team Writer Thoughts:

The focus for Fresno St ever since Jeff Tedford returned has been heavily recruiting the Valley, and keeping local kids home. This class has delivered on that and more. 8 of the 17 signed players come from the Central Valley, and all but two are California kids. Players like Logan Studt and Bryson Donelson are the type of player that Fresno St has missed out on in the past, and could show a changing tide in the new era of college football. This addressed needs on both sides of the ball, and contains a lot of depth at positions like RB and WR. There is still a need for OL help on the transfer market, but Marsel Akins is an exciting prospect for the future at the position. The addition of transfer Korey Foreman at DE immediately answers a question mark at that position, and it looks like the Bulldogs will continue to be in the mix for the conference title yet again in 2024.

Quick Hits:

(High school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: White, Cole

Matt: Donelson, Studt

Prominent talent:

Mike: Sanders, Studt, Akins

Matt: Sanders, White, Cole

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: White

Matt: Studt

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Donelson, Asiata

Matt: Asiata

Best unit:

Mike: Edge, Offensive Line

Matt: OL, CB

Summary:

There it is for the Bulldogs. It’s a talented class, and deeper than most years, considering it’s mostly high school talent. They went heavy on defense, which balances out the reload on offense last season. While the core of the high school signees will likely be a year or two away from contributing, it’s easy to see a few players have a legitimate chance of playing in some capacity next season. Throw in the coaching staff’s ability to develop players and there is a lot to be excited about with this class.

Previous: Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV

Next: San Jose State