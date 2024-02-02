Mountaintop View 2-2-24 Rice steams in The Pit, Rams bounceback, Walters revived, football and tennis news

The jockeying for byes in the first round of the MW Men’s Championship Tournament is in full beast mode as Utah State is solidly in front right now. We head into the final full month of conference play on the heels of a big upset Wednesday night in The Pit. Get up-to-date on the post game reactions and plenty of other news and notes from around the conference. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News saw firsthand how Rice silenced those fans/media who had been openly calling for him to shoot less in games. Read his post-game story with comments from Head Coach Leon Rice and others.

Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal details his post-game view of how the Broncos took down the Lobos and what this might mean for New Mexico going forward.

The Rams came into Tuesday night’s game versus perennial MW men’s basketball power San Diego State fresh off a complete meltdown OT loss to Wyoming the game before. Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan shares what tactic Head Coach Niko Medved used to reset the team’s mindset for the Aztec game.

The reigning NAIA Player-of-the-Year transferred to Laramie so he could play D1 basketball. After a slow start due to a hand injury, Walters has started coming around and given the Cowboys an inside presence. Hear from his head coach and some of his teammates on what that means for Wyoming.

MW Football News

Wolf Pack get new verbal commitment

Nevada lands a commitment from prep offensive lineman Henry Sellards, who was previously pledged to North Dakota State. Sellards was an all-state offensive lineman, defensive lineman and shot putter in Montana. https://t.co/3XGaeg4NTK — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 1, 2024

Other MW News

A Boise State senior player is joined by two Spartan women players for the weekly honors.

On the horizon: