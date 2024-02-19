Mountaintop View 2-19-24. Rams beat Aggies, Jeff Choate, Sam Kulasingam, Aztecs 4-seed, Naismith Trophy.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

The Mountain West remains as competitive as ever, with Colorado State beating Utah State this weekend. The conference is a blood-bath, especially on the road, as the Aggies now move back into a tie with San Diego State for first place. The Rams have been near impossible to beat at home this season, improving to 14-1. Joel Scott set the tone early and finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while star guard Isaiah Stevens had 18 points and eight assists. the win keeps CSU in the title race, although they don’t control their own destiny. More importantly, it helps their NCAA Tournament resume.

Nevada football is a long way from its glory days at the height of the Chris Ault era in 2010, but new coach Jeff Choate insists he isn’t hear to rebuild, but instead to launch. Choate certainly has the bravado and passion for the job, but what will his tenure look like? He has head coaching experience and fared very well in rivalry games during that time. Choate put together a solid staff despite not having a huge salary pool for assistants and will have to find ways to work magic on a budget given the financial limitations. Nevada has a tough schedule next season, but a goal has been set of being the most improved team in the FBS. At the end of the day, they mainly need to win games.

Sam Kulasingam didn’t get a lot of college looks coming out of high school, but has ended up flourishing at Air Force, where he is the reigning two-time Tony Gywnn Award winner, and now embarks on his final season at Air Force. He still has his doubters, although he did get drafted in the 17th round last year, but opted to come back in attempts to improve his draft stock. He’s betting on himself, like he always has, and if baseball doesn’t work out, he can fall back on being a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. He has a few different options to consider and is doing his best to prepare for all of them now.

Aztecs projected to be a top 16 seed.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

Naismith Trophy Team MW Players.

Two #MWMBB stars are on the @NaismithTrophy Player of the Year Midseason Team



Congrats to Isaiah Stevens and Jaedon Ledee #AtThePEAK | #Stalwart | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/xGh71O7fpT — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 16, 2024

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 5- April 13 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: Usually end of March

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: Usually start of April

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

