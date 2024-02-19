Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The race for the Mountain West Championship is as exciting as any conference race in the country. Utah State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Nevada, and New Mexico have all proven to be really solid teams that can make a case for a spot in the NCAA tournament. The conference championship race may be getting the bulk of the attention, but there are also a number of individual performers that should not go unnoticed. This past week featured some of the best performances of the year. Let’s take a look at our conference players of the week.

Player of the Week

Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State)

The Aztecs had one of their toughest weeks of the season with games against Colorado State and New Mexico. LeDee had one of his best weeks of the year going for 27 points and six rebounds against Colorado State and 23 points and four steals against New Mexico. LeDee has been a pleasant surprise for the Aztecs and is probably the favorite for conference Player of the Year at this point.

Newcomer of the Week

Sam Griffin (Wyoming)

The senior guard and Tulsa transfer had a solid week for the Cowboys, averaging 19.5 points and five rebounds in a loss to Utah State and a win over San Jose State. Griffin is having the best season of his career in Laramie, averaging 17.9 points and four rebounds. Both are career bests for the fifth-year senior.

Which performances from this past week stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.