Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 2-19-24. 2024 Transfer Rankings, Transfer Teams

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. Teams continue to hand out offers for the class of 2025 and beyond, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.

This will look at the Transfer Rankings along with our Transfer Teams. Next week, we will discuss which teams recruited the best position units, and the following week will unveil our sleeper recruit team. However, today’s edition features the 2023 Transfer Team Recruiting Rankings, as well as the Transfer teams. Check it out below.

The Rebels topped the list for our transfer rankings, so they earned the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 8

UNLV: 8

Boise State: 6

Air Force: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and for the next month, we are in a dead period. This is by far the more restrictive phase, and all face-to-face contact with recruits is prohibited.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 102

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

2024 Mountain West Transfer Teams:

The Transfer team has developed over the years from where it first began. When this was started, it was basically full of junior college players, and for many years, we couldn’t even fill out a full team. Now, with the transfer portal, it is difficult to choose between many deserving players.

The debate in recent years has always been whether to emphasize rankings, high school or transfer ones, or value college production, either from the JUCO or D1 levels. Different years have swung in one direction or the other, but this year will showcase both. For the first time, there will be two transfer teams. One will be a production team, featuring junior college and transfer players who have produced well on the field during their career. The other team will be a potential team, made up of predominantly transfer players who are former top recruits still within the first few years of their career and haven’t seen the field much, if at all. Hopefully, this better captures the talent coming into the Mountain West this year.

Three spots on the teams were left open, as there weren’t enough players in that particular category. Also, as this is a new version of the exercise, if I snubbed or omitted someone, there’s an equal chance it was accidental as much as it was intentional.

Production Team

QB Hajj-Malik Williams (UNLV)

RB Pat Garwo II (Nevada)

RB Floyd Chalk (San Jose State)

WR Cam Camper (Boise State)

WR Louis Brown (Colorado State)

TE Jace Henry (Nevada)

FLEX Eli Sanders (New Mexico)

OL Nate Williams (San Diego State)

OL Daylon Metoyer (Boise State)

OL Christian Perry (Hawaii)

OL Chandler Brown (Colorado State)

OL Trey Anderson (Utah State)

DL Braydon Bailey (Utah State)

DL Clay Patterson (UNLV)

EDGE Marlin Dean (Utah State)

EDGE Joseph Marsh (Boise State)

LB Shaun Dolac (Utah State)

LB Evan Eller (Wyoming)

LB David Tuihalangingie (San Jose State)

FLEX Ladarrius Bishop (UNLV)

DB Tony Grimes (UNLV)

DB Noah Avinger (New Mexico)

DB Jeremiah Earby (Boise State)

DB Jalen Catalon (UNLV)

K Abraham Montano (San Diego State)

P Guy Gillespie (Nevada)

LS N/A

Potential Team

QB Malachi Nelson (Boise State)

RB Michael Allen (UNLV)

RB Kylin James (UNLV)

WR Chris Marshall (Boise State)

WR Dekel Crowdus (Hawaii)

TE Jude Wolfe (San Diego State)

FLEX Shawn Miller (New Mexico)

OL Tapuvae Amaama (Nevada)

OL Baraka Beckett (New Mexico)

OL Jakobus Seth (Nevada)

OL George Maile (Utah State)

OL N/A

DL De’jon Benton (New Mexico)

DL Siolaa Ricky Lolohea (Utah State)

EDGE Korey Foreman (Fresno State)

EDGE Antonio Doyle (UNLV)

LB Kaden Johnson (Nevada)

LB Mani Powell (UNLV)

LB Owen Chambliss (San Diego State)

FLEX Zach Morris (San Diego State)

DB Fabian Ross (Hawaii)

DB Larry Turner-Gooden (San Jose State)

DB Davon Graham II (Utah State)

DB Davis Mallinger (Nevada)

K Jarrett Reeser (Boise State)

P N/A

LS Luca Rodarte (Nevada)

Team Totals:

UNLV: 9

Nevada: 8

Boise State: 7

Utah State: 7

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

Hawaii: 3

San Jose State: 3

Colorado State: 2

Fresno State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Transfer Rankings

This is still a bit of a new exercise. Basically, I looked at 247 transfer rankings to look at the level of pure talent and then looked at previous college production on the field and then blended the two into the rankings below. It’s fair to say this is still a work in progress.

Transfer Rankings

1) UNLV

2) Nevada

3) Utah State

4) Boise State

5) San Diego State

6) New Mexico

7) San Jose State

8) Hawaii

9) Fresno State

10) Colorado State

11) Wyoming

N/A) Air Force

Notes:

Running back, wide receiver, and defensive back seemed to be the biggest battles.

On the other side of things, offensive line, tight end, and linebacker were the thinnest spots.

The Rebels were the clear favorite. But Nevada, Utah State, and Boise State also seemed to do well in the transfer portal this year.

Wyoming and Fresno State didn’t bring in that many transfers and that is reflected here. IN a change from past years, Colorado State was less active in the transfer portal.

This does not take into account players lost to the transfer portal

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

QB Cibastian Broughton was offered by Air Force

2026 ATH Tyriq Green was offered by Boise State

2026 RB/DB Kyshawn Robinson was offered by Boise State

2026 WR Jordan Clay was offered by Colorado State

WR/DB CJ Mcbean was offered by San Diego State

TE/DE DJ Asiasi was offered by San Diego State

Dylan Sims was offered by San Diego State

EDGE Dutch Horisk was offered by San Diego State

OL/DL Alhassan Iddrissu was offered by San Diego State

2026 OL/DL Derek Colman-Brusa was offered by San Diego State

OL David Perez was offered by San Jose State

2026 QB Daniel Rolovich was offered by San Jose State

DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by UNLV

2026 EDGE Alijah Lash was offered by UNLV

2027 WR/DB Semaj Stanford was offered by UNLV

QB Treston McMillan was offered by Utah State

RB Kourdey Glass was offered by Wyoming

DB Jamarion Kolagbodi was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

