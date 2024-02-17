Spartans grit and grind in loss to Cowboys

San José State (9-17, 2-11 MW) doing more with less came up short against Wyoming (13-12, 6-6 MW) in a spirited 80-75 loss on their home floor.

Without starting guard Alvaro Cardenas due to illness; without a physical presence to counter Wyoming’s low block game and without a consistent perimeter game, head coach Tim Miles still felt they would have some advantages with speed and small-ball energy.

Wyoming’s inside out scoring early on was countered by San Jose’s double teaming, but the Cowboys were quick to shed the Spartan defense with nine first-half 3s, while San Jose State’s 38.5% shooting was anemic at best in the first-half.

After the Spartans stopped relying on an outside game that was failing them, the fresh faces of freshman guard Rickey Mitchell in his first start and Latrell Davis made their presence felt in a game San Jose had never led.

Davis’ career-high 20 points led the Spartans. Davis’ speed and force showed signs of a new flavor and style to come in the Miles’ rotation, as Miles looks to find and create all options available with the approach to tourney time.

Along with a consistent MJ Amey (19 points, 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds), the Spartans came tantalizing close to upsetting Wyoming after experiencing a constant double-digit deficit.

The second-half fire Miles lit under the Spartans showed a first five minute span of scrambling defense that tilted the Cowboys to finally force a competitive contest.

Contrasting the Spartan’s early offensive struggles, Wyoming had four starters in double digit scoring from both an inside and outside game.

The Cowboys more dominant inside game was feverishly fought off by the thin set of Spartan center Adrame Diongue and forwards Tibet Gorener and Trey Anderson, as Miles went into small-ball mode.

Continuing to grind and grit against the bigger Cowboys, the Spartans started to win at the boards, get stops and finally get fast-cutting offense highlighted by an Amey three, a Diongue alley-oop and going 13-4 on fast-break points led by Davis to cut the lead to one-point until Diongue tied the game at 70 on a free-throw.

By game’s end, San Jose had found an inside game with 36 points in the paint and 31 Spartan bench points to show a hidden sign of life that may be able to pay dividends going forward.

Creeping up so close to Wyoming was only thwarted after the Cowboys slowed the game down with less than three minutes left to take things back inside with its size to close out the game over an energy-spent San Jose team.

San Jose State faces Boise State in Idaho next Tuesday.