Mountaintop View 2-16-24 Mashburn, Rams/Cowboys regrouping, WBB grades, Bronco OC job criteria, Pack funding

Finishing the game on the short end of a 19-1 run does not tell the full story of a game in which the Rams dominated the first half. It was how they were completely bullied in the second half that saw them only score 11 points. The need to regroup is immediate as conference-leading Utah State is up next.

Fresh off of a poor 2nd half defensive performance against Utah State at home, Wyoming looks to get back on the win train in the first of two road games, the first one in San Jose.

National broadcaster gives her MWWBB top players and coach at the midseason mark

National college basketball broadcaster Tammy Blackburn (@TBlackburn25) joins MWN Host @Bridget_Howard8 to share her “2024 Mountain West Women’s Basketball Midseason Players and Coach of the Year” candidates #MakingHerMark | #MWWBB pic.twitter.com/CAybhLeTq0 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 15, 2024

Everything looked fairly rosy going into spring football as the Broncos have been touted as one of the top contenders to be the G5 participant in the first 12-team CFP playoff next season. That road got bumpier as official word came that their OC was leaving to P5 Kentucky. Here are 3 names to watch as replacements according to SI.

And what the Bronco Head Coach had to say about the opening...

Danielson: "It's an amazing job ... and I know we're going to take the right steps."



Says his criteria is:



-Explosive, attacking offense: 'Non-negotiable'

-True QB developer

-Proven play-caller who can attack defenses

-Elite connection with players#BoiseState @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/W2tXmXNdQk — (@MikeFPrater) February 15, 2024

The funds are part of the university’s pledge to fund athletics at the Mountain West median in on-campus financial support.

