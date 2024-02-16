Swing and a Miss: Boise State shoots blanks, losing to both Colorado State and Utah State

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” - Isaac Newton circa 1686

A career-high for Max Rice in The Pit against a scorching hot New Mexico squad.

A dream-like shooting night as a team against the Air Force Academy.

What appeared to be the start of a possible bid-locking run into March quickly fizzled out in the span of a week.

Nothing was lost and the resume isn’t damaged in any way, but a win against either Colorado State or Utah State could have alleviated the mounting pressure that the Broncos will face in their final three games of the regular season. Alas, it was rather obvious that Leon Rice’s crew was fatigued physically and psychologically. The grit on defense and energy when contesting for 50-50 balls was absent while the legs of the Broncos on perimeter shots looked diminished.

In the past two games, they shot 12/49 from three.

Do the math and that comes out to 24.4%.

How about we include every field goal attempt?

44/115...38.2% from the field.

Free throws?

23/34 - good enough for just 67.6%.

The trouble is that the Broncos haven’t been able to rely on their historically-staunch defense to keep them in these games. That’s how they have been able to hang around against the likes of San Diego State in past seasons.

I can go through all the numbers to further prove how poor this two-game stretch was, but you can use the proverbial “eye test” and see that the Broncos are just gassed. When Leon Rice is getting a technical and Utah State continues to increase their lead without much opposition, you know that things are not going well.

Despite all of this, nothing was lost, but nothing was gained.

Metrics Update

As we trudge along through February, we are nearly a month away from Selection Sunday. With this, let’s take a look at where Boise State stands in the key metrics that will be used to determine their fate.

(As of February 15th)

NET Ranking: 45th

KenPom Ranking: 53rd

BPI: 69th

Sagarin: 62nd

KPI: 35th

Bart Torvik (T-Rank): 49th

Record by Quadrant

5-6 in Quad 1

2-1 in Quad 2

3-1 in Quad 3

4-0 in Quad 4

Out of all the numbers above, the key rankings I would focus on are Boise State’s record against Quads 1 and 2, along with their KenPom ranking.

In terms of where the Broncos are currently projected when it comes to the Big Dance, the Bracket Matrix is my go-to source for a summation of what most bracketologists are seeing.

As of February 15th, Boise State is listed the second-highest 10 seed in the field, averaging a seed of 9.83. Out of all 103 brackets compiled, the Broncos are found within 101 of those.

Yes, CBS Sports will trot out Jerry Palm’s updated bracket and ESPN will plant Joe Lunardi’s live reaction to a loss on their media feeds, but there are dozens upon dozens of bracketologists that do tremendous work without the assistance of giant sports entities.

Up Next

Leon Rice and company finally get to catch their breath.

The next four games need to be wins in order to preserve the Broncos’ metrics and at-large resume.

On Saturday, Boise State returns to ExtraMile Arena to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Despite finding themselves in the cellar of the conference, the Bulldogs have been playing well as of late, winning two of their last three and narrowly losing their last game against UNLV.

Following that, San Jose State will come to town before Boise State travels to Wyoming and Air Force. Just like that, March will be upon us with a trio opportunities (UNM, NEV, @ SDSU) to cap the 2023-24 regular season.

The Broncos aren’t out of the Mountain West regular season title race by any means, but they are going to need some pieces to fall their way if they want to control their own destiny heading down the stretch.

First and foremost, finish February 4-0 and rock The X.