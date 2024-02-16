2024 Recruiting Breakdown: UNLV

Welcome to the fourth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #4 team in our rankings, UNLV.

This class got off to a strong start and got stronger as the year went on. Coach Odom and his staff have come in and bought a lot of excitement to the program on and off the field. Thus far, Las Vegas is becoming a recruiting destination for both local prospects and recruits from all over the country. The Rebels built this class with many top high school players and some very talented transfers who are being counted on to play right away, There are many players in this class have the potential to be difference-makers going forward. To examine the ins and outs of this class, read further below.

The Skinny:

35 players signed.

22 high school players, 13 transfers

16 offensive, 18 defensive, 1 special teams

1 4-star, 19 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 7

Players with a composite rating over 82: 7

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 7 Nevada, 3 California, 3 Missouri, 3 Texas, 2 Arizona, 1 Hawaii, 1 Kansas, 1 Minnesota, 1 Oklahoma

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 74

- Recruiting: 77

- Transfer: 57

The Players:

QB Gael Ochoa

Gael is a quarterback out of Texas in this UNLV class. He is a dual-threat who can hurt defenses with his arm, but also with his legs when the situation arises. Ochoa is very comfortable throwing on the run and has impressive arm strength, throwing downfield with little issue. He goes through his reads quickly and delivers accurate throws that lead to explosive plays. Gael will get a chance to develop in the system as a redshirt and should continue to improve.

Transfer QB Hajj-Malik Williams

Hajj-Malik comes to the Rebel to shore up the quarterback room. He possesses a big arm and combines it with great vision to see downfield. Williams works comfortably out of the shotgun, making quick reads and getting rid of the ball quickly. He can also tuck and run with the ball when the situation arises, displaying shiftiness and fluid change of direction. Hajj-Malik will be competing for the starting spot during spring ball and figures to be ready to take full advantage of that.

RB Devin Green

Devin will be a running back for the Rebels. He changes direction effortlessly, swerving between defenders to get into the open field. Green shoots through holes at top speed, getting past the line of scrimmage before they can react. He is at his best getting outside the tackles, turning the corner, and reaching top-end speed quickly. Devin should be a great fit in the UNLV offensive attack.

RB Greg Burrell

Greg is another running back in this cycle for UNLV. He is a versatile playmaker who has a nice blend of strength and speed. Burrell is a tough runner who frequently breaks tackles on his way to fighting for extra yards. He is also a capable receiver, getting the ball in the backfield and turning a short pass into a big gain. It’s easy to imagine what Greg can do in this offensive scheme.

Transfer RB Michael Allen

Michael is one of the many running backs in this class, coming over from North Carolina State. He put up big numbers in high school thanks to his big-play ability in the open field. Allen has dynamic speed, getting outside the tackle box and running past defenders with little issue. He catches well out of the backfield and looks like he will fit very well in the UNLV offense. Michael should push for playing time in some capacity in the upcoming season.

Transfer RB Kylin James

Kylin is another transfer running back for the Rebels, hailing from Central Arkansas. He takes the ball between the tackles most of the time, cutting through the holes in the line and bouncing off tackles at the point of contact. James has a nice blend of speed and power and it’s on display with the majority of his runs. He gets into the second level consistently, piling up chunk players for the offense. Kylin should shore up the depth in the RB room for UNLV next year.

WR Damien McDaniel

Damien was a two-way athlete in high school, being brought in as a wide receiver. He is a shifty pass-catcher who finds small holes in the defense and navigates his way all over the field to gain every yard he can. McDaniel has a complete route tree, making an impact over the middle of the field and down the sideline. He has impressive leaping ability and changes direction smoothly after the catch. Damien could benefit from a redshirt season, but his time on the field is not too far off.

WR Kayden McGee

Kayden is coming into the fold as a wide receiver. He is a seasoned wideout, capable of running a multitude of routes and coming down with the ball in heavy traffic. McGee has a knack for finding the soft spot in the zone and fooling defenders with his releases and change of direction. He stands out in the scramble drill, using his instincts to find the open area and give his quarterback a chance. Kayden looks like he has a bright future ahead of him.

Transfer WR Casey Cain

Casey transfers in as a former Texas recruit. He is a tall target who can high point the ball well along the sideline. Cain has good footwork, getting releases near the line of scrimmage and gaining a step or two on defenders before the ball gets to him, ensuring he is open. He is a big target with great hands and is well-rounded, going on short routes just as often ss deep ones. Casey brings big play potential to an offense that knows how to make good use of it.

TE Jae Beasley

Jae signed with the Rebels as a tight end. He is a high-motor type of player, who was relentless on defense and that should carry over to his play on offense as well. Beasley is a smart player who understands his assignment on every down and knows how to execute it. He displays solid hands and picks up a lot of yards with his long strides. Jae will likely need a redshirt year to keep transitioning to the position, but he projects well.

Transfer TE Christian Moore

Christian is joining the Rebels to play tight end. He specializes in receiving, able to line up wide off the line and his long strides in the open field allow him to break away from defenders. Moore does a great job finding the soft spots in zone coverage and is skilled at catching passes over the middle and holding on after the hit. He is also not afraid to get physical and step in as a blocker in the run game, taking defenders completely out of the play. Christian should be able to carve out a role in some form next season.

OL Amare Taase

Amare was part of the emphasis on the offensive line in this class. He is explosive off the snap, springing into action and pushing around anyone in his way. Taase is constantly on the move, pulling, pushing, or rolling out depending on what the play needs from him. He is skilled at unleashing his strength in his blocks, especially in run-blocking. Amare should be able to stick at tackle as he progresses in the Rebel’s system.

OL Hank Purvis

Hank is an offensive lineman with a mammoth size in this class. He is a menacing player, initiating contact at the line of scrimmage and pancaking defenders who aren’t prepared. Purvis has sound technique and does a good job keeping his eyes up to find someone to hit. He plays guard pretty exclusively and should continue there at the next level with his size and abilities. Hank will benefit from redshirting next season but should mix in the rotation down the line.

OL Toby Moore

Toby is a two-way player who will be moving to the offensive line full-time in college. He is a supreme athlete, having played the edge spot on defense, and he has a great burst of quickness off the snap. Moore has great size and moves around the line of scrimmage fluidly, displaying sound footwork and keeping defenders in front of him. He is especially adept as a run blocker, driving players back with ease, but he more than holds his own as a pass protector as well. Toby should be an anchor on the OL in due time, probably as a guard, but maybe as a tackle, too.

OL Mason Vicari

Mason continues the trend of OL players in this class for the Rebels. He is a physical force along the line, pushing people around and resetting the line of scrimmage. Vicari stays low until the point of attack and makes blocks at full strength to take defenders out of the play. He is mobile and is frequently out in front of running plays to deliver hits in the second level. Mason is a good bet to redshirt, but he’s also a good bet to claim a starting spot down the line in his college career.

OL Dyllan Drummond

Dyllan is another offensive lineman and hails from Texas. He is has a strong frame and plays like a classic bruiser on the line. Drummond gets his legs moving and keeps driving the defense back and out of the play. He locks onto rushers in pass protection, moves well laterally, and neutralizes the pass rush. Dyllan looks like a future force along the o-line for UNLV.

DT Darius Pahmahmie

Darius comes to UNLV to play on the defensive line. He is an extremely aggressive player who sheds blocks and gets into the backfield immediately. Pahmahmie is great at identifying where the play is going and uses his strength to push blockers around and get into the path of the play. He generates a strong interior pass rush and uses his long arms to wrap up the quarterback for the sack. Darius will probably need a year or two to develop but has the potential to be a force down the line.

DL Max Mogelson

Max is a defensive lineman in this Rebel class. He has good awareness of the field and does a good job sticking to his assignment and not overpursuing. Mogelson is a hard hitter who drives the full weight of his body into bringing down players at the line of scrimmage. He moves quickly off the snap and gets a step or two on blockers to get by them. Max appears to do all the little things right and that should add up to playing time in the future.

Transfer DL Antonio Doyle

Antionio is another transfer in this UNLV class. He played linebacker in high school, meaning he is an athletic player as an edge. Doyle reads plays well and forces his way into the back field to disrupt plays. He has great game speed and is a hard hitter who forcefully brings ball carriers down to the ground. Antonio looks like he will be a violent pass-rusher for the Rebels.

Transfer DL Clay Patterson

Clay is another transfer, coming over to UNLV from Yale. He springs to action after the snap and is relentless in his prsuit of getting into the backfield. Patterson overpowers blockers with a bull rush, but can also run by them with quick cuts. He has a high motor and doesn’t give up on plays, believing he can always make the tackle. Clay looks like a natural pass-rusher and figures to have a role immediately next year.

DE Andre Porter

Andre is a defensive end who signed with the Rebels. He is a two-way player who is switching over to strictly defense. Porter is a physical player who executes his assignments consistently and effectively He is quick and has long limbs, which will serve him well as a pass-rusher. Andre will benefit from a redshirt year to keep learning the position but has all the tools to succeed.

LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao

Kahekili is a talented linebacker who played locally in Nevada. He is a complete linebacker who has plus speed on the field, shooting through gaps to cause havoc in the backfield. Pa’ao’ao is continuously moving on the field, trusting his instincts to slide over to where the play is going so he is in a position to make a tackle. He is a strong tackler, stopping running backs right in their tracks and knocking them to the ground. Kahekili could see the field right away next season depending on how he keeps improving before then.

LB Charles Correa

Charles comes from local powerhouse Bishop Gorman. He moves well around the line of scrimmage, plugging up the holes and playing a big part in the run game. Correa tackles well on the run, keeping pace with opposing player’s speed and wrapping up with great technique. He stays low in order to get his lower body into his hits and matches the running back’s low center of gravity. Charles looks like the steady type of player who will thrive in the Rebel’s defensive scheme.

LB Melvin Laster

Melvin is hands down one of the best recruits in the Mountain West Conference. He is the ideal middle linebacker, flying to ball and completely shutting down the run game. Laster has tremendous reactions on the field, moving quickly to where he needs to be, and filling gaps instantly. He stands out as a blitzer, and is quick enough to be a benefit in pass coverage. Melvin should play immediately next season and should develop into the leader of the defense at some point in his career.

Transfer LB Mani Powell

Mani comes over from Arkansas as a transfer. He has great field awareness and smoothly runs all over the field to make a play. Powell does a great job squaring up and getting into proper position to make a tackle, displaying sound technique. He regularly fights off blocks and is stout in run support. Mani is a nice add and should be productive for the Rebels immediately next season.

DB Kela Moore

Kela was one of the first commits in the Rebels’ class. He has great vision from the top of the defense, and can fly around to the ball to make the tackle. In many ways, Moore can function as a classic “box safety”, as he is great at stepping up into the front lines of the defense to neutralize the run game. He can also be effective in coverage, identifying where the ball will go and getting his hands on the ball to deflect it. Kela appears to be a well-rounded safety and that gives him a good chance to get on the field sooner rather than later.

DB Nijrell Eason II

Nijrell comes to UNLV as a defensive back. He plays mostly on the sideline as a cornerback and has nice size for the position. Eason is physical at the line of scrimmage and knocks receivers off their routes with his press coverage and using angles along the sideline to make WRs run out of room. He gets involved in the run game when needed, squaring up to the ball carrier and tackling well in space.

DB Tre’Jon Fulton

Tre’Jon is a talented pickup for the Rebels. He is tough in coverage, staying close to his man and is physical at the point of contact, disrupting the catch on a regular basis. Fulton can play inside or outside, matching the speed of slot receivers and predicting their route paths to deny them separation. He is skilled in zone coverage, keeping players in front of him and closing to the ball to make a big tackle. Tre’Jon has a lot of talent and should see the field early in his career

DB Jaylen Allen

Jaylen comes to UNLV to play in the secondary. He is a local player who can play multiple positions for the defense. Allen looks good in coverage, matching receivers stride for stride, keeping his hands active to make a play on the ball. He uses every ounce of his body to make a tackle when he gets in the thick of things in run support. Jaylen will need a redshirt year or so to adjust to the next level, but figures to be able to make the transition with little issue.

Transfer DB LaDarrius Bishop

LaDarrius comes in to help restock the secondary. He looks great as a high safety who flocks towards the ball in multiple ways. Bishop is a ballhawk in the back of the defense, using his height and leaping ability to make plays on the ball, neutralizing receivers. He also has the speed and power running downhill to be a big factor in the run game. LaDarrius is an intriguing player who has a variety of skills that should help UNLV next season.

Transfer DB Jalen Catalon

Jalen is a well-regarded transfer coming in from Texas. He is able to cover sideline to sideline, making him an ideal defender in run or pass coverage. Catalon reads plays well and gets a jump start on getting into position to breakup a play. He is a physical tackler, bringing players down while running full speed. Jalen figures to carve out a role right away next season for UNLV.

Transfer DB Malik Chavis

Malik is another transfer from Arkansas in this class. He was a two-way player in high school, and now that he’s a full-time defender, he can decipher plays and gain an edge on the offense. Chavis has great vision, reading plays and reacting accordingly to break it up with a deflection or hard hit. He is a great tackler in the open field, taking good angles and wrapping up well. Malik will go a long way toward shoring up the Rebel’s secondary in the fall.

Transfer DB Tony Grimes

Tony is one of the best defensive players transferring into the Mountain West this year. He is a dynamic defender with plus hands who regularly pulls down interceptions and makes big plays. Grimes is fast, and that aids him in coverage, matching receivers stride for stride and preventing them from getting any separation. He can play man or zone coverage effectively and is the type of corner who offenses will try to scheme away from. Tony will likely be an immediate starter and has all-conference potential next season.

Transfer DB Jeremiah Vessel

Jeremiah is a defensive back transferring in from New Mexico State. He is a violent hitter, getting his full body into his tackles and stopping receivers in their tracks. Vessel changes directions smoothly and is able to cover a lot of ground in the secondary as he gets into position. He isn’t afraid to get physical around the line of scrimmage, pressing his man or stepping up in the run game. Jeremiah adds more depth to the secondary for the Rebels and his best days are ahead of him.

K Caden Chittenden

Caden was a special teams signee in this cycle. He is a clutch kicker, able to make field goals with the game on the line. Chittenden has a big leg, already showing the ability to kick from college-level distances as a high-schooler. He possesses the ability to handle kickoff duties in addition to field goals and extra points. Caden is in a good situation where he can learn from the reigning MW special teams payer of the year before stepping into a starting role himself.

Team Writer Thoughts:

Building off of their 2023 success, UNLV kept their momentum going into this recruiting cycle. With a mix of high schoolers and transfers, a roster that was already near the top of the conference in returning production will look even scarier. Two solid QBs (Hajj-Malik Williams, Matthew Sluka) will compete for the starting job. They added several playmakers at the skill positions, and also beefed up the trenches. The unit that adds the most talent is easily the defensive backs. The five transfers Barry Odom brought in here are all starting caliber players. The Arkansas pipeline continues with LaDarrius Bishop and Malik Chavis (as well as LB Mani Powell), and you can also add Jalen Catalon from Texas (began career at Arkansas). Freshman Jeremiah Vessel from New Mexico State also has a ton of potential. But the crown jewel of this crop is Texas A&M transfer Tony Grimes. Over the last three years (first two with UNC), Grimes has been one of the best boundary corners in the country, and has considered entering the NFL draft at multiple different times. Even with established starters coming back, Grimes is simply too talented to not find his way onto the field consistently.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Laster, Pa’ao’ao

Jack: Laster, Green

Prominent Talent:

Mike: McDaniel, Moore, Green

Jack: Vicari, Correa, Allen

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Laster

Jack: Laster

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Burrell, Drummond

Jack: McDaniel, Pahmahmie

Best unit:

Mike: Linebacker, Wide Reciever

Jack: Linebacker, Defensive Line

Summary:

UNLV has a promising 2024 class

and improved upon that by signing a great class in 2024. As shown above, there is clearly talent from top to bottom, which should help them continue to be one of the top programs in the conference next season. It is easy to see the potential of the high school players they brought in, assuming they stay on track with their development. The transfers, especially on defense, should make an immediate impact. It’s hard to argue with the plan or the results at this point and the Rebels are cementing themselves as of the best recruiting teams in the Mountain West.

