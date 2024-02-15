Mountaintop View 2-15-24

It’s Official: Kentucky Announces Addition of Bush Hamdan
Ouch. Boise State loses its offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan only a few weeks before spring practice starts. In a statement released by the Boise State program, head coach Spencer Danielson said a national search begins immediately for what should be an attractive position.
247Sports expert offers his top MWC recruits
.@AllenTrieu of @247Sports joins @JKurtz_MWN to rank the top five signees in Mountain West football as ranked by the 247Sports composite rankings after National Letter of Intent Signing Day 2024 pic.twitter.com/bkBpnCEXc9— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 14, 2024
Hawaii flexes off a new facility
The new-look Alexander Waterhouse Sports Performance Facility is up and running for all Hawai‘i teams to utilize. Thankful for all those who made this a reality over the last 30 years. #GoBows— Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) February 14, 2024
See more ➡️ https://t.co/w2uC2ObiIR pic.twitter.com/ILKNhjG4eF
Well that’s not ideal
Hawai'i is now the only FBS team with a non-conference opening. The Rainbow Warriors will either have to add a second FCS opponent or convince an FBS team to play a 13th game.https://t.co/4wNTC6iDml— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) February 14, 2024
Something to watch for Lobos fans
Injury update: Lobo guard Donovan Dent sprains ankle on final play in UNM-Nevada game https://t.co/I1fGlBwR5Q via @ABQJournal #mwbb— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 14, 2024
