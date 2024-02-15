2024 Air Force Falcon Baseball Preview

On Friday February 16, the 2024 version of Air Force Falcon baseball will debut in Starkville, Mississippi against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Falcons will be working toward their third consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Championship Tournament. In 2022, the Falcons captured the championship and went on to win two games in the NCAA regional playoffs before falling to college powerhouse Texas. Last year the Falcons won the first two games of the tournament behind the pitching of Jake Sansing, Duke Benge, Sawyer Hawks, and Doyle Gehring before losing two straight to San Jose State. Sansing and Benge have graduated and Sawyer Hawks has transferred to Vanderbilt to chase a MLB career (he is the 78th ranked player according to D1 Baseball), but Gehring will return for his senior campaign.

Gehring and two other seniors, 1B Sam Kulasingam and 3B Jay Thomason, will lead the charge for a third consecutive visit to the Championship tournament. Kulasingam is a two time All American and two time MW Player of the Year. Thomason is a quintessential cleanup hitter (though he hits in the three spot for the Falcons) and two time first team All MW selection. Each has been selected as a preseason All American this year.

Let’s go into a deeper dive on each position group for a better look at the potential for another run at postseason success.

INFIELD

Three of the four starters from last year will return to action this year, the only exception is Gold Glove winner 2B Trayden Tamiya. Tamiya’s glove will certainly be missed, but he had also turned himself into an excellent hitter during his four year stint, batting .329 with 82 hits last year. He has remained at the Academy as Director of Player Development for the baseball team while he awaits pilot training, and should be able to contribute to his replacement’s success. The most likely replacement is sophomore TJ Oster, who in 19 at bats last year had 6 hits and walked 4 times for an on base percentage of .435. Another intriguing possibility is for Kulasingam to move over from 1B to 2B. He was a middle infielder in high school and in a recent interview mentioned that big league teams would like to see him show some versatility in position play to enhance his draft prospects. That move would allow sophomore Charlie Jones the opportunity to see playing time at first. Jones has a big bat and knocked 2 homers and 3 doubles in 31 at bats last year. For now, coaches say that Kulasingam will remain at first base, unless the coaches see a need for more run production.

Jay Thomasson will return at third base with a great shot at becoming the Falcon’s all-time leader in home runs. He’ll need just 14 homers to top Nic Ready; with 16 and 21 homers the last two years, it’s highly likely he’ll make it. If he hits 18 homers, he would become the all-time Mountain West record holder. A good year could compel some major league team to take him somewhere in the middle of the draft. Currently D1 Baseball has him ranked as the eighth best third baseman in NCAA D1 baseball.

Senior Aerik Joe returns at shortstop for his third year as the starter. He’s been a solid contributor for the last two years, hitting about .270 and helping turn about 30 double plays each year.

CATCHERS

A trio of backstops saw action last year, and all return for the new season. Juniors Landon Boyd and Aaron Reyes split the majority of time behind the plate, with sophomore Walker Zapp playing sparingly until taking over the starting spot just prior to the conference tournament. Zapp has seized the opportunity in fall and spring practice to demonstrate good offensive ability and leads the race for the starting position. He was a highly rated recruit out of Auburn, Alabama and would join fellow Auburn grad Thomason in the starting lineup.

OUTFIELD

The Falcons lose two starters from last year in CF Blake Covin and LF Matt Thompson. Covin was a decent hitter who excelled defensively, had good speed, and was adept as a bunter. Thompson had played sparingly until last year, but had a solid year in left field.

Headlining the outfield will be centerfielder Chase Spencer who is moving over from playing right field last year. Spencer is a four-tool (possibly 5) player with a lot of upside. Last year he hit .292 with 4 homers, 30 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. He displayed an excellent arm with 8 outfield assists and new pitching coach Kyle Winkler said that he will likely contribute to his staff out of the bullpen. He has the potential to be an all conference player. We should see him as the leadoff hitter this year, giving the Falcons a potent top half of the lineup with Kulasingham, Thomason, and Jake Grieving following Spencer. Spencer has been invited to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.

The other two positions are up for grabs. The first shot will go to two-way player junior Zach Peters. He has all the tools to be successful, but hasn’t been able to break into the lineup yet. Senior Chris Stallings started 20 games last year with 4 homers in 82 at bats and flashed good power but needs to cut down on the strikeouts. Designated Hitter Jake Grieving has played outfield at times and could find himself out in right when Charlie Jones is slotted into the DH position.

A freshman who might see playing time this year is Christian Taylor. He was a middle infielder in high school and is listed as a utility player on the roster. Perfect Game Baseball has him listed as a potential top ten round draft pick. He has game changing speed and the only question is how quick he will adapt to the college game.

STARTING PITCHERS

Last year’s most consistent starter, Jake Sansing, has graduated and #2 pitcher Doyle Gehring will be moving to the closer spot in the bullpen. Last year’s closer, Sawyer Hawks, has transferred to Vanderbilt, and Gehring was very effective in the role for the first half of the 2022 season before converting to a starter. Dylan Rogers is back for his junior year and will likely have the #1 spot in the rotation after impressive fall and spring camps.

Senior Seungmin Shim will likely fill the #2 spot in the rotation. Each of the last two years, he’s started the year on fire before fading off near the middle of the season. Hopefully he can keep his consistency throughout the schedule this season.

Sophomore Ben Weber will be in the #3 spot. During the non-conference portion of the schedule of his freshman season, Weber was inserted into the rotation as the midweek starter and responded well. Later during conference play, he provided a third option out of the bullpen behind Sawyer Hawks and Duke Benge.

RELIEF PITCHERS

Gehring will definitely be leaned on to provide the outs in the closing innings. Behind him, the Falcons have reloaded the pen with eight freshmen. Coach Winkler expects several of them to step in with quality innings this year. He singled out Ethan Dillinger, Bo Brantingham, Gaines Estridge, and Sam Hentges as the top four to watch out of the bullpen. Patrick Davidson, who is another recruit out of Auburn High School, has a lot of potential, but suffered some arm issues in the fall and will be out of action to start the season and expected back in early March.

Three upperclassmen that didn’t see a lot of action last year, senior Jimmy Hebenstreit and sophomores Jack Bello and Joey Collier, have made good strides this year and should make more appearances this year.

PROGNOSIS

The Mountain West preseason coaches poll was revealed this week, and San Jose State was picked to finish first. The Falcons placed third behind Fresno State and picked up one vote for first place. The Mountain West has been fairly well balanced over the last few years with five different teams winning the championship over the last five full seasons.

The Falcons should once again be near the top of the conference in offensive production. Also once again members of the pitching staff will need to step forward to provide effective depth in the bullpen. Last year the surprise of the season was the emergence of Jake Sansing as the ace of the staff during conference play, cutting his ERA in half and leading the staff with 7 wins. Freshman Weber emerged as a viable fourth starter and bullpen setup man. Sawyer Hawks got his Major League stuff under control enough to become the shutdown closer. That was enough to propel the Falcons into the Mountain West tournament and win the first two games of the tournament, but they didn’t have enough bullpen depth to win one more game, and San Jose State took home the flag by winning two straight.

Pitching Coach Winkler sounds enthusiastic about the new arm talent entering and the ability of a few pitchers that have been in the system to step it up. That makes the coaches poll sound pretty accurate to me. The one first place vote indicates that there is the possibility of the Falcons taking the regular season crown, but I would go with a third or fourth place finish as my guess. Once we get a better idea of the depth of the staff, I’ll make a prediction for the tournament winner.

As usual, the Falcon schedule will feature several teams that made it into the Field of 64 last year, and a month of road games to start the season. That challenge in the past has resulted in a slow start, but once they return to Erdle Field, the bats usually come alive.

The Falcons will start the season this weekend against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, MS. The Bulldogs have had a few down seasons lately in a very tough SEC after winning the title a few years ago, and are picked to finish last in the SEC West this year. The stat feed for the game can be found at https://hailstate.com/sports/baseball/schedule starting at 4 PM Central on Friday, February 16.