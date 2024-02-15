2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State

Welcome to the third post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #3 team in our rankings, Colorado State.

The Rams put together the type of class that Coach Jay Norvell and his staff have become known for over the years. They secured a large part of their class by June, added key transfers and junior college players in December, and signed one of the better classes in the Mountain West. Colorado State is becoming a destination for top talent, with several recruits representing some of the best recruits in the Mountain West in this class. This year, Coach Norvell secured some of the best players in Ram history, reaching new recruiting heights and securing some top-end talent this cycle. To learn more about the class, read below.

The Skinny:

25 players signed

20 high school players, 5 transfers

14 offensive, 11 defensive

1 four-star, 18 three-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating of 85 or higher: 7

Players with a composite rating of 82 or higher: 8

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 13 California, 3 Colorado, 1 Arkansas, 1 Arizona, 1 Kansas, 1 Oregon

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 87

- Recruiting: 72

- Transfer: 121

The Players:

QB Darius Curry

Darius enters this class as the quarterback for Jay Norvell and crew. He moves comfortably all around the pocket, evading pressure, and has a cannon for an arm. Curry does a good job stepping into his throws and has nice touch on his deep balls, which he has no issue throwing. He keeps his eyes downfield while on the move and goes through his progressions well to find the open receiver. Darius should have no issue continuing to produce in the air-raid offense.

RB Jalen Dupree

Jalen is a very talented running back who will join the Rams. He is a dynamic runner who sees the field well and hits full speed once he commits to the running lane. Dupree is very difficult to tackle because he keeps his legs moving and maintains a low center of gravity. He has plus speed and turns it up a notch once he’s in the open field. Jalen is talented enough to play next season but will have to figure out how to find a role in the offense.

WR Jordan Ross

Jordan is one of the most talented players entering the conference in this high school class. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands, running effortlessly down the field and he breaks arm tackles with ease. Ross is a complete receiver who is skilled getting the ball near the line of scrimmage or on a deep route. He beats corners easily if he gets too much space but can also blow by tight coverage due to his speed. Jordan will likely play from day one and should have a great college career.

WR Kory Hall

Kory will join the Colorado State roster as a wide receiver. He is an electric wide out who beats defenses with his shiftiness and elusiveness after the catch. Hall excels at making a quick cut to get open near the line of scrimmage and then taking off down the field. He is also stronger than he looks and that makes him tougher to tackle, especially in space. Kory appears to have a bright future in the Ram’s offense.

WR Landon Bell

Colorado State is known for recruiting a lot of wide receivers, and Landon is another one. He is a huge target who does the bulk of his production on deep balls down the sideline. Bell is great at getting a step or two on cornerbacks by making a quick cut early in his route and then using his long strides to create distance. He high-points the ball well and has great footwork around the sideline. Landon looks like a classic deep threat in a passing offense and it’s easy to see him succeeding at Colorado State.

TE Zach Smith

Zach is the tight end in this Colorado State recruiting class. He possesses a large frame and wide catch radius, making him an ideal target in the passing game over the middle of the field and in the endzone. Smith has great hands, is consistent running short and intermediate routes, and is excellent on jump balls. He can line up on the line or off of it in the slot. Zach is a well-rounded tight end who has tons of potential in this offense.

OL Jack Moran

Jack played both sides of the ball in high school but looks to switch to offense full-time. He is athletic and consistently executes his assignments as he gets pulled around to deliver key blocks. Moran is aggressive and initiates contact no matter which side of the ball he is on. He has great size and uses it well to take a defender out of the play. Jack will need time to adjust to one side of the ball but should be successful down the line.

OL John Holthaus

John is a mammoth tackle that Colorado State was able to land in this class. He is ready to go as soon as the whistle blows and knows how to use his strength as he gets his whole body into his blocks. Holthaus moves backward with little issue and stays balanced as he squares up on defenders. He is equally skilled in run-blocking and pass-protection, showcasing himself as a well-rounded lineman. John could stick at tackle but could be effective as a guard too.

OL Berlin Lillard

Berlin is another offensive lineman for Colorado State this cycle. He gets into position quickly and uses his momentum to drive defenders back and out of the play. Lillard makes big blocks and keeps his eyes up, looking for more defenders to lay a hit on. He appears to be exceptional in the run game but is adept at pass protection as well, thanks to his large frame, which rushers have a hard time getting around. Berlin is probably best suited as a guard at the next level.

OL Phillip Ocon

Phillip is another two-way player who was signed by Colorado State as an offensive lineman. He has a quick first step and displays an advanced understanding of his assignments on each play. Ocon stays low on his blocks which maximizes his strength and has a sound technique to keep defenders at bay. He is mobile and regularly gets up the line to be the lead blocker when the play calls for it. Phillip has the potential to be a left tackle for the Rams down the line.

OL Braden Hales

Braden joins the Rams to play on the offensive line. He played most of the season with a leg injury and still had productive play. Hales locks onto defenders and doesn’t let them go until they are on the ground. He consistently carries out his duties on the field, showing he is a reliable blocker. Braden looks like he can take over a guard position in a year or two once he’s completely healthy.

Transfer OL Chandler Brown

Chandler is transferring to Colorado State from Shepherd. He bursts out of his stance to attack defenders with his strong frame. Brown is a force in pass protection, moving well laterally and backward to keep defenders off balance and not allowing them to get to the quarterback. He has great execution with his assignments and can be used in a few different ways to help the offense. Chandler played left tackle last year and figures to have the size and skill to stay there with the Rams.

Transfer OL Alex Foster

Alex is another transfer on the o-line, this time from Utah Tech. He has great size and the skill to match, knocking defenders to the ground on a regular basis utilizing his strength. Foster gets moving quickly after the snap and is a mauler in the run game, seeking out defenders to take out of the play and open up huge running lanes. He also displays agile feet and a solid stance when in pass protection. Alex should provide needed depth for Colorado State at this position next season.

DT Trajon Townsend

Trajon was recruited by Colorado State to play defensive tackle. He has great size but moves with little issue on the field, creating quite a combination as a defensive lineman getting into the backfield. Townsend can be patient watching plays unfold but acts quickly once he commits to get to the ball carrier. He is aggressive at the point of attack and a sound tackler once he gets his hands on someone. Trajon will likely redshirt but the defense can use his tenacity.

DE Keegan Shank

Keegan committed early in the cycle and will be a defensive end for the Rams. The versatile athlete has great size for the position and is relentless as he battles at the line of scrimmage. Shank fights through blocks to shut down the run and has a knack for finding ways to get into the backfield. He swarms ball carriers and waraps up well, tackling with his entire body. Keegan is likely slated to redshirt next season but he should find ways to get on the field in the future.

EDGE Ed’Mari Binion

Ed’Mari will slot into an edge rusher spot for Colorado State. He is a raw athlete but has tons of skills and a natural feel for getting the quarterback. Binion uses his length and long limbs to get hands on the ball or the QB to disrupt the play. He doesn’t give up on plays and fights hard to make an impact. Ed’Mari will probably redshirt to continue developing but has the potential to be a great pass rusher when all is said and done.

LB Owen Long

Owen was a last-minute flip for the Rams in February. He sees the file well and moves into position as the play develops to make an impact and disrupt the offense. Long is great in zone coverage, showing a great understanding of his responsibility and times routes well to jump them and get a deflection or interception. He is an aggressive tackler who plugs up holes and drives players to the ground. Owen is moving to defense full-time, so redshirting may be the best plan to allow him time to fully devote to the position.

LB Jaden Landrum

Jaden will join Colorado State to play linebacker after playing some wide receiver in high school. He has great size and moves well all over the field, covering ground with little issue. Landrum’s time as a route runner will be advantageous as he can recognize what opposing WRs are doing. Also, he has the size and speed to keep up with offensive players in coverage. Jaden will need time to adjust to defense full time but will be an intriguing player in future seasons.

DB AJ Noland

AJ makes his way to Colorado State as a defensive back. He is great at stepping up to the line to make plays and stop the run. Noland is quick and covers ground in a hurry, fighting through tackles with little issue. He has great awareness on the field and gains an extra step or two due to his ability to decipher players. AJ looks solid at a safety spot where he can defend the pass and run well.

DB Dagan Myers

Dagan is a versatile defensive back who the Rams were able to sign this cycle. He is a high energy player who finds ways to make an impact and come up with the ball. Myers plays bigger than his size with impressive tackling ability and a tendency to get his hands on teh ball. He is also a dynamic returners who can help teams pick up hidden yards. Dagan looks to be a great athlete who should continue to develop his skills.

DB Chance Harrison

Chance is a two-way player who is taking his talents to the defensive side of the ball in college. He is a very instictual player in the secondary who delivers powerful hits in the open field. Harrison covers receivers well, matching them step for step and is able to gain leverage to get a hand on the ball because of how he sees the field during the play. He takes great angles in the open field and gets his lower body into tackles nicely. Chance slots well into one of the cornerback positions and projects to be a good one.

DB Chauncey Davis

Chauncey is another defensive back for this Colorado State class. He plays tight coverage in man and keeps his hands active to deflect the ball on passes. Davis doesn’t give up on any play and sometimes comes from the other side of the field to make a tackle. He can play outside or defend the slot and he is physical enough to step up in the run game as well. Chauncey is full of energy and it won’t be long before he is making big plays at the college level.

Transfer DB Isaiah Essissima

Isaiah will come in as an experienced defensive back. He comes from Nevada and brings plenty of experience, starting 12 games in 2022. Essissima excels in deep coverage, tracking the ball in the air and positioning himself well against receivers to make a play on the ball. He can also play press coverage at the line of scrimmage and knock people off their routes. Isaiah looks like he can find a role right away next season.

Transfer DB Elias Larry

Elias is another defensive back transfer for the Rams. He has a very smooth backpedal and does well keeping his eyes on the quarterback to know when the ball is coming his way. Larry is athletic enough to keep pace with receivers and follow their change of direction, allowing him to jump passing lanes or otherwise get a hand on the ball. He is a skilled open-field tackler, committing to the play and getting his full body into the hit. Elias should find himself on the two-deep right away next season.

Team Writer Thoughts:

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Ross, Bell

Jack: Ross, Myers

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Myers, Curry, Harrison

Jack: Bell, Hall, Dupree

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Bell

Jack: Ross

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Morgan, Binion

Jack: Smith, Davis

Best unit:

Mike: Wide Receiver, Defensive Back

Jack: Wide Receiver, Defensive Back

Summary:

After securing another recruiting class, Colorado State added an influx of talent to its program. They focused more on high school talent in this class than in the previous few years, and it resulted in possibly their best class ever with a few of their best recruits ever. There will be no shortage of skill players high on potential and some intriguing players in the trenches. Adding top-end talent is always the goal in recruiting and Coach Norvell and the Rams accomplished that with this class.

