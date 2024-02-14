Nevada falls to New Mexico in a back-and-forth heartbreaker at home

It was a frustrating Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada had every possible chance to beat New Mexico and make it four straight victories, but it ended up being an 83-82 loss for Nevada.

Nevada had some questionable defensive plays within the final minute and the last play of the game frustrated Nevada fans. Nevada let back-to-back wide-open threes be made by New Mexico, leading to the 83-82 score with about 20 seconds left. Kenan Blackshear held the ball to let time tick down, some thinking it was too much time wasted.

He pushed into the paint with about eight seconds left, missing the potential game-winning shot. A rebound by Daniel Foster led to a pass out to Blackshear with about a second left, but his airball shot led to Nevada dropping 19-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

New Mexico 45 - Nevada 35

2nd Half

New Mexico 38 - Nevada 47

Final: New Mexico 83, Nevada 82

Offense

On paper, Nevada’s offense did pretty well. Four players collected double-digit points (Nick Davidson & Jarod Lucas with 19, Blackshear with 17, and K.J. Hymes with 11.) Even by being down 10 in the first half, the offense clawed its way back multiple times until the very last second.

The Wolf Pack shot an even 50 percent from the field and an even better 81.8 percent from the free-throw line. Blackshear got most of his points from his aggressiveness, going 7-10 from the free-throw line.

The three-point shooting wasn’t there again, and this time it wasn’t saved by the rest of the shooting. Nevada only shot 6-18 from three, with Hunter McIntosh making half of them en route to a nine-point game.

Nevada picked up nine offensive rebounds compared to New Mexico’s 13. Foster led the team with eight total boards, including the one in the final seconds before passing back out to Blackshear. Nevada had plenty of chances to run away with the game, but getting too cute or lazy killed it.

Defense

The Lobos got out to the 10-point lead in the first half, and kept giving Nevada fits in its failed comeback. Five players, including four starters scored in the double digits for New Mexico. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the team with 17 points, going a perfect 3-3 from three and 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Nevada did much better at containing Jaelen House than its last matchup, but the star guard was still able to put up 13 points and four assists.

The Lobos only made three more threes than Nevada going 9-19, but the weight of their shots carried more into the win. With about 1:13 left, Mashburn Jr. made a three down 80-77 to tie it up. After a Davidson layup to push it to 82-80 Nevada, Mashburn Jr. scored another wide-open three the very next possession.

It just seemed like there was a rushed defensive game plan in those final two possessions for New Mexico, especially with the last three-point shot. Davidson and Tre Coleman made the correct rotation, but leaving the leading scorer open in that specific situation in back-to-back possessions wasn’t the best call.

Much easier to say in hindsight: Tre helping off the corner to cover up Davidson’s help is the right rotation … but in *that* isolated situation up two … @MWCConnection pic.twitter.com/FtblRXemdm — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) February 14, 2024

The Lobos beat the Pack in the rebound game 36-31 and tied in the turnover battle with seven a piece. Both teams played similarly, so it wasn’t like Nevada’s defense got blown out of the water. Having to fight back after half and small mistakes like the open threes is what had huge hitting impacts for Nevada.

What’s Next

Nevada will travel to Las Vegas to take on the in-state rival UNLV. Despite being 13-9 overall, the Rebels have clawed their way back into the MW standings, sitting in fifth place with a 6-4 conference record.

UNLV is currently on a four-game winning streak and stunned New Mexico a few weeks ago in an 80-77 win in The Pit.

Playing UNLV is never easy for Nevada, and it’ll be coming into enemy territory when the enemy is red hot. This loss to New Mexico was a huge hit on Nevada’s March dreams, but getting back on track against UNLV is what’s badly needed.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Thomas & Mack Center.