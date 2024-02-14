Mountaintop View 2-14-24. NFL Combine, Nevada MBB, Aggie football coaches, Softball, Gymnastics, Swimming, T&F.

Football may be over for the season, but the basketball conference championships are just a few weeks away. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Six former Mountain West football players will have the opportunity to compete at the NFL Combine at the end of this month. This comes after this group of players had impressive showings at their all-star bowl games to start 2024. The names of the six players are: George Holani, Dallin Holker, Mohamed Kamara, Carlton Johnson III, Frank Krum, and Easton Gibbs. Expect at least a few of them to continue to turn heads at the combine, which begins on Feb 29th.

In this week’s edition, Chris Murray discusses the chances of Nevada MBB reaching the Elite 8 is higher (albeit not very high) than the next 8 win Nevada football season. He discusses the limitations of NET Rankings and the reasons why the Wolf Pack didn’t move up much after beating SDSU. He discusses the possibility of a 6-bid Mountain West. He doesn’t see breakout player Nick Davidson transferring after this season, more fouls being called in MBB games this year, and his favorite pudding!

The Aggies are focusing on revamping the defense by bringing in new players and new coaches. Jason Turner looked at the new Utah State football coaches this week. Nate Dreiling, the new DC, has already gotten a proven track record, turning around the New Mexico State defense over the past few years, getting better each season. Now he is tasked with transforming a unit that gave up 34.6 points and 433 yards a game. A hallmark of Dreiling’s defensive scheme will be variety. Coach Anderson says he will teach things as simple as possible in hopes to maximize the execution on the field. The other new Aggie assistants will be Cedric Douglas (defensive line), Bobby McMillen (linebackers), Jalen Ortiz (cornerbacks), Kwame Agyeman (safeties) and Jimmy Beal (running backs).

National Softball Pitcher of the Week

Olympic Athletes of the Week

.@SanJoseStateGYM's Lauren Macpherson (Gymnast of the Week) and @BroncoSportsGYM's Emily Lopez (Bars Specialist of the Week) highlight this week's Athletes of the Week, each picking up their fourth honor in those awards #MakingHerMark | #MWGYMhttps://t.co/P1knuuReIm — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 13, 2024

Indoor track and filed championships are quickly approaching! Check out this weeks #MWITF athletes of the week — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 13, 2024

