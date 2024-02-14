2024 Recruiting Breakdown: San Diego State

Welcome to the second post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #2 team in our rankings, San Diego State.

San Diego State continues to be one of the best recruiting programs in the Mountain West, and they showed that with their 2024 version. They signed a large collection of talent, particularly at the offensive skill positions as well as the secondary. Once they new coaching staff entered the picture, the Aztecs hit the transfer portal like never before, assembling talent from all over the country. This class contains a wealth of talent at nearly every position. Read below to learn more about the players that make up this stellar recruiting class.

The Skinny:

37 players signed

17 high school players, 2 junior college players, 18 transfers

18 offensive, 18 defensive, 1 special teams

16 three-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating of 85 or higher: 12

Players with a composite rating of 82 or higher: 2

Breakdown by state (doesn’t include transfers): 11 California, 2 Texas, 2 Washington, 1 Arizona, 1 Indiana, 1 Nevada, 1 American Samoa

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 80

- Recruiting: 74

- Transfer: 102

The Players:

QB Danny O’Neil

Danny is an extremely talented quarterback Coach Lewis secured early in his tenure. He appears extremely comfortable in the pocket and has an easy throwing motion. O’neil is able to make every throw on the field, fitting passes into tight windows and displaying nice touch on deep throws. He can also extend plays with his legs, either moving around in the pocket or tucking it and running to pick up yards on sneaky runs. Danny has a bright future as a multi-year starter at quarterback.

Transfer QB AJ Duffy

AJ is transferring over from Florida State. He is calm and collected as he drops back, scanning the field for the open receiver. Duffy makes strong throws with extra zip on them to fit into small spaces in traffic. He reads the defense well during the pre-snap and appears to know the right read as soon as he has the ball in his hands, leading to quick decisions. AJ will compete for the starting job right away and has the talent to seize it this offseason.

RB Anthony McMillian

Anthony is one a talented running back from one of the top high school programs in the country. He has great size while still able to maintain his speed, making him dangerous between the tackles as well as outside of them. McMillian commits to the running lane as soon as he has the ball in his hands, running with determination and bounces off tackles with ease. He is physical and not afraid of contact due to his time on defense. Anthony should keep developing and shine going forward as a running back for the Aztes.

RB Cincere Rhaney

Cincere was a surprise flip just before the December signing period. He has blazing speed and defenders have a very difficult time trying to keep up with him. Rhaney bounces off defenders when running between the tackles and has quick changes of direction in the open field, making him hard to bring down. He can also get involved in the receiving game, and is an obvious candidate to be a returner, where he is a touchdown threat on every quick. Cincere has the talent to carve out a role right away next season if all goes right.

WR Will Cianfrini

Will is an extremely talented receiver who may actually be a bit underrated. He is a complete receiver who is exceptional at gaining separation with releases in his routes and fluid change of direction. Cianfrini knows how to use his long arms and vertical leap to catch passes and then demonstrates his speed down the sideline after the catch. He tracks the ball well and adjusts his routes to ensure he comes down with the ball. Will could see the field for the Aztecs as soon as next season with his level of talent and projected growth.

WR Ben Scolari

Ben was another late flip in this San Diego State class. He is a determined route-runner who does whatever he can to get open in order to make a play. Scolari is a big deep-play threat due to his height and ability to catch contested balls downfield. He can line up in multiple spots on the field and has sneaky speed that deceives defenders. Ben may benefit from a redshirt year but looks like he will contribute early in his career.

WR Heath McRee

Heath was a last-minute signee in this class as a wide receiver. He is a speedy runner, lining up along the sideline and getting past cornerbacks to get open. McRee changes directions quickly to create separation and possesses great hands to make difficult catches. His skills also translate well to the return game, where he makes defenders miss in traffic and is hard to catch in the open field. Heath is a great get so late in the year and should make an impact during his Aztec career.

Transfer WR Nate Bennett

Nate is one of the transfer receivers for the Aztecs. He sets cornerbacks up near the line of scrimmage in attempts to gain an extra step or two as he gets further into his routes. Bennett has a big catch radius, pulling down balls anywhere near him and fights for extra yards after the catch. He has great technique with his routes and footwork, doing everything he can to get an advantage over receivers. Nate has a lot of game experience in college and that should be beneficial to the SDSU WR corps.

Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke

Ja’Shaun is another transfer receiver for the Aztecs. He tracks the ball well, and his vertical leap is great, which allows him to out-jump defenders to catch the pass. Poke spent time on defense in high school and isn’t afraid of taking a hit while running full speed. He is also a dangerous kick returner, finding open lanes and blazing by defenders struggling to handle his smooth change of direction. Ja’Shaun should be an immediate benefit to the team.

Transfer WR Louis Brown IV

Louis is transferring in from conference-mate Colorado State. He is extremely fast and goes hard as soon as the ball is snapped, not allowing defenders much time to react. Brown is a true deep-threat who is at his best making one move and then running full speed to get behind the secondary. He tracks the ball well in the air and shows the ability to adjust to the placement of the ball and still make the catch. Louis seems to be able to play on the outside or in the slot and his versatility should serve him well.

TE Arthur Ban

Arthur is an athletic tight end coming to play for SDSU. He is a crisp route-runner with reliable hands to pull down the ball. Ban uses his long strides after the catch to rack up yards in the open field. He often lines up wide or in the slot, creating mismatches with the defense, making him quite the weapon. Arthur should have a great college career as a receiver tight end.

TE Ryan Wolfer

Ryan was another recruit who flipped late in the cycle. He has good field awareness, running down the seam and finding soft spots in the defense. Wolfer possesses great hands as well as sneaky speed, considering his size. He is also a capable blocker who understands and executes his assignment when called upon. Ryan will likely benefit from a redshirt but figures to have a bright career.

JUCO TE Gabe Garretson

Gabe is a tight end from junior college joining the ranks. He was a two-way player coming out of high school but has developed into a full-time tight end. Garretson is an extremely physical player, lowering his should at the point of contact to pick up extra yards. He also is a willing blocker who takes defenders out of the play. Gabe figures to give a big boost to the Aztec rushing attack.

Transfer TE Jude Wolfe

Jude is a transfer from USC, hopping over to SDSU. He functions as a big-bodied receiver, finding different ways to get open and catching long passes for explosive plays. Wolfe has pretty good speed, but gains separation with long strides, allowing him to pick up extra yards. He is hard to bring down once he has the ball due to his size. Jude is an intriguing player who will boost the TE room.

OL Kai Holec

Kai is one of the best OL recruits entering the Mountain West this cycle. He is a menacing lineman who punishes defensemen with big hits and pancake blocks. Holec has a big frame and uses it to drive players back and out of the play. He has good awareness of how the pass rush is developing and can react accordingly. Kai has the size of a tackle but a lot of experience at guard, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

OL Saipale Fuimaono

Saipale is coming from American Samoa to play at San Diego State. He moves around the field smoothly, laying big hits on defenders. Fuimanono is incredibly strong and overpowers the opposition with ease. He appears to understand his assignment and is consistent in carrying it out. San Diego State has recruited American Samoa well over the years and Saipale is the latest from that pipeline.

JUCO OL Tyler McMahan

Tyler will play on the offensive line for San Diego State. He is a big body who is challenging to get around, but also maintains his agility thanks to sound footwork and a lean frame. McMahan is quick off the snap, springing to action right away and looking for defenders to hit. He has a great understanding of his assignment and gets his entire body into his blocks. Tyler could find an immediate role on the OL next fall if everything goes as planned.

Transfer OL Brayden Bryant

Brayden is transferring in to play on the offensive line. He is a physical player who is quick off the snap to attack defenders. Bryant drives his legs into blocks, unlocking the power in his lower body to reset the line of scrimmage. He is also athletic enough to be used to get out in front of run plays and take players out at the second level. Brayden is a versatile lineman who will be a benefit to San Diego State next season.

Transfer OL Nate Williams

Nate is yet another OL recruit in this class. He was a two-way player in high school and his time on defense allows him to be active and agile at the line of scrimmage. Williams has a wide stance that takes up a lot of space and doesn’t leave edge rushers much room to operate. He is determined to block players as long as possible, playing through the whistle. Nate will shore up the Aztec’s depth next fall.

DL Kodi Cornelius

Kodi is joining the Aztecs as a defensive lineman. He is noticeably fast on the field, able to chase down ball carriers sideline to sideline. Cornelius is a monster around the line of scrimmage, busting through blockers and creating havoc in the backfield. He has the ability and experience of playing linebacker in high school, so he will be athletic on the d-line. Kodi will have a productive college career when all is said and done.

Transfer DL Marlem Louis

Marlem is a transfer coming in from Richmond to the FBS level. He is a long and lean playmaker who flies off the edge. Louis covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time thanks to his long strides, and he wraps the quarterback up for the sack after getting hands on him. He displays good play recognition and doesn’t overpursue on options or misdirection. Marlem should help the San Diego State pass rush next fall.

Transfer DL Brandon McElroy

Brandon is another transfer who will be playing on the defensive line. He has the height and size to be a force on the line for the opposition. McElroy plows through offensive lineman who can’t counter his strength and disrupts plays in the backfield. He executes his assignments consistently and eats up blocks to free up plays for others when needed. Brandon should see immediate playing time next season.

DE Ryan Gaea

Ryan is coming to the Aztecs to play defensive end. He is a high-motor player off the edge who fights through blockers, determined to make a play on the ball. Gaea keeps his arms and legs moving which helps him to get off his blocks and from there he can chase down a quarterback or running back easily to get a tackle. He has good footwork and technique and always seems to be around the ball. Ryan is a good bet to find ways to get on the field and eclipse his recruiting rankings.

Transfer DE Bryce Cage

Bryce transfers in from Texas State as a defensive end. He is a relentless pass-rusher who overpowers blockers with his strengths. Cage is at his best bull-rushing tackles into the backfield to get after the quarterback. He has enough speed to chase down ball-carriers and bear hugs them to ensure he makes the tackle. Bryce should add quality depth to the defensive line for San Diego State next season.

LB Danny Niu

Danny is coming in to play linebacker after a productive high school career. He is a tough hitter who flies through the gaps to make a play. Niu possess plus straightline speed and knows exactly what to do on every play. He is a sound tackler who delivers hard hits time and time again on ball carriers. Danny is on the smaller side, but his play more than makes up for it.

Transfer LB Owen Chambliss

Owen is transferring in after a season at Utah. He plays fast and physical on defense, finding ways to make plays in a variety of ways. Chambliss is great in coverage, where he sees plays develop and gets a step or two ahead of the play and jump the route to get his hands on the ball. He is steady in the run game and is able to make tough tackles in the open field. Owen is still young but has the talent to success for the Aztecs.

Transfer LB Tano Letuli

Tano is a linebacker from the transfer portal. He has great game speed and finds a lot of different ways to make an impact on the field. Letuli is always around the ball, and is great at getting into the backfield to get after the quarterback. He plays through the whistle and does everything at full speed, stopping the run or deflecting a pass. Tano has a well-rounded skill set and will find a way to benefit the SDSU defense.

DB Isaiah Buxton

Isaiah was a huge get in this class for Coach Lewis. He is a clear playmaker on both sides of the ball with his speed and awareness on the field. Buxton has as smooth backpedal and geat hands to make a play on the ball due to his time as a receiver. He is a hard hitter in space, and a textbook tackler in run support, staying low and getting his legs into his tackles. Isaiah may need some time to focus on playing solely defense, but his talent is clear and it won’t be long before he makes an impact.

DB Prince Williams

Prince is one of the defensive backs in this class. He is a ballhawk in coverage, able to track the ball in the air and find ways to get inside leverage on the receiver. Williams is able to match receivers stride for stride and can pull passes down with his leaping ability. He is also physical in the run game, delivering huge hits in the open field and stopping ball carriers in their tracks. Prince looks like he will continue to develop into a great cornerback in the near future.

DB Tayten Beyer

Tayten will be a defensive back for San Diego State. He has great instincts and gets a jump defending a play. Beyer has tremendous closing speed, which allows him to roam like a safety and then rush to the ball after a pass to make a huge tackle. He has sound technique and can move smoothly in all directions on the field. Tayten will develop into a very good cornerback during his college career if all goes accordingly to plan.

DB Jason Mitchell II

Jason is arguably the top defensive back recruit entering the Mountain West this year. He combines great field awareness with plus athleticism and has gained expereince playing in one of top high school programs in the nation. Mitchell has advanced coverage skills as a cornerback, able to win his matchups in any technique or coverage while matching their height and speed. He has effortless speed, running down skill players at the line of scrimmage and stops them in their tracks with his hitting ability. Jason has a bright future ahead of him and is a good bet to play next season as a true freshman.

Transfer DB Bryce Phillips

Bryce is a transfer then Aztecs are bringing into this class. He is a skilled corner who plays tight man coverage, barely letting receivers gain any ground on him during their routes. Phillips does a great job playing the ball and keeps his hands active to come up with a deflection or interception. He is physical at the point of attack, knocking receivers off their routes or delivering hard hits when needed. Bryce should add much needed depth to the team next year.

Transfer DB Zach Morris

Zach is part of the overhauled roster, coming in to play defensive back. He is great in coverage, sticking tight to receivers, and staying active to make a play on the ball. Morris is quick enough to nearly cover the entire field and doesn’t give up on plays as he runs defenders down. He spent time as a quarterback so he can read offenses with advanced understanding. Zach has a high ceiling and now is tasked with working hard to reach it.

Transfer DB William Nimmo Jr

William is yet another transfer at defensive back, coming over from UCLA. He is a hard-hitting safety who doesn’t give up on plays and constantly finds himself around the ball. Nimmo is a sure tackler, wrapping up well on tackles in the box and bringing players down by grabbing onto any part of them he can in the open field. He has good field awareness in coverage, seeing plays develop and shading over to where the ball is going. William should find a role in the secondary next season and help strengthen the Aztec secondary.

Transfer DB Dalesean Staley

Daleseasn is part of the overhauled roster, coming in to play defensive back. He played both ways in high school, which will serve him well in knowing how to stop receivers. Staley tracks the ball well in the air and has great hands, making plays on the ball routinely. He is faster than most players on the field and puts himself in position to succeed. Daleseasn is the kind of athlete who can find a role for San Diego State next season.

Transfer DB Bennett Walker

Bennett comes all the way from Eastern Michigan to play for San Diego State. He sees the field well as a high safety who covers a lot of ground to disrupt the catch when the ball is in the air. Walker is great at seeing plays develop, helping him get into the proper position, whether it is against the run or the pass. He has a knack for the football and consistently gets his hands on the ball to cause a deflection or snag an interception. Bennett should go a long way to replenish the depleted secondary.

Transfer P Tyler Pastula

Tyler is a transfer punter, looking to help San Diego State reload on special teams. He has huge size for a specialist, giving him extra strength when kicking downfield. Pastula repeats his kicking motion every time and has nice touch in addition to his power. He can place the ball outside the endzone in short-yardage situations and appears to kick the ball accurately. Tyler will compete for the starting job right away for the 2024 season.

Team Writer Thoughts:

Jeremy - I’m stepping in for Jeff while he’s away. When San Diego State hired Sean Lewis, it didn’t take an expert to know his style would be a major deviation from San Diego State football’s brand of the last 15 years. Rocky Long and Brady Hoke established an old-fashioned style of dominant defenses and an offense tailored to the run game with, ahem, dodgy results at quarterback and the passing game.

That’s what makes Lewis’ influence in San Diego so jarring. The Aztecs are attempting to turn a weakness into its strength and even brand. The Aztecs’ initial recruiting class shows this off by adding a plethora of wide receiver and running back talent. Offense, offense, offense. Aztecs fans are hoping Danny O’Neil ends up being the quarterback savior the program has longed for. Cincere Rhaney and Anthony McMillan offer running back talent that can play right away. Wide receiver Will Cianfrini is a stud, you’ll hear his name sooner rather than later.

Don’t worry, though, the defense isn’t being abandoned or neglected. The top recruit in the class is Jason Mitchell, a defensive back from St. John Bosco.

This is just the beginning. The Aztecs have the recruiting potential to be a major factor in the CFP race amongst the Group of 5 programs. If this is what Sean Lewis can cook up on short notice, expectations for recruiting in 2024/2025 will be high.

Quick Hits:

(High school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Mitchell, Cianfrini

Jeremy: Mitchell, Cianfrini, O’Neil

Prominent talent:

Mike: O’Neil, Buxton, Rhaney

Jeremy: Buxton, Rhaney

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Cianfrini

Jeremy: O’Neil

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Beyer, Gaea

Jeremy: Scolari

Best unit:

Mike: Defensive back, running back

Jeremy: Defensive back

Summary:

In a short amount of time, Sean Lewis has demonstrated that San Diego State will remain a recruiting force in the Mountain West. First he kept a large portion of the existing recruiting class and added to it with some serious talent. This class has some of the top recruits in the entire conference, and it is easy to see many of the incoming freshmen and transfers primed for big roles in the near and not-too-distant future. If the Aztecs can recruit like this on short notice, imagine what they can do with a full year at their disposal. Look for this group to form the core of the next competitive Aztec team as they try to make their way back up to the top of the standings.

Previously: Boise State

Up next: Colorado State