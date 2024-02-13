Spartans willed to win by an emotional Amey

One month ago in Colorado Springs, MJ Amey’s desperation three with .3 second left downed Air Force (8-16, 2-10 MW). Tuesday night in San Jose, the Falcon’s revenge game against San Jose State (9-16, 1-11 MW) fell short, as the Spartans pulled away in an emotional 73-66 win.

With each team seeking just their second conference win with three weeks remaining in the regular season, it was the battle of two of the lower caste of the Mountain West.

The Spartans had lost seven in a row with five straight home game losses until the misery ended Tuesday.

On top of all that, Amey had to deal with a family tragedy with the sudden death of his 15-year-old cousin last week.

As the Spartans only true on-court force all game long, an emotional Amey continued to attack the lanes on his way to 25-points to lead San Jose in scoring.

With aggressiveness clearly job one, Amey was the only hot-hand with 12 points in the first-half; making a living at the line. Amey made a career-high in free-throws and attempts in the first-half alone; going 8-10 from the stripe for the game.

Every other Spartan starter was tentative in the first 20 minutes. Center Adrame Diongue played with a notable limp. Forward Tibet Gorener was struggling and guard Alvaro Cardenas labored in eight first-half points.

By game’s end, floor general Cardenas mustered in 22 points with 39 minutes of floor time to top all Spartans.

Animated head coach Tim Miles implored the Spartans to wake up in the second-half and the Spartans began to loosen up in a continued tight game.

With the Spartans struggling at the perimeter (no three-pointers in the first-half) until Amey hit two 3s in the second-half, the Spartan defense started to lock down holding Air Force to 3-9 shooting forcing four turnovers with 10 minutes remaining.

Amey and company in full woke mode started to pull away into a 14-point spread with eight minutes left.

The Spartans defensive zone pressure flummoxed Air Force forcing the Falcons to go 5-14 in from the arc in the second-half.

But with San Jose unable to consistently box out for defensive rebounds, Miles screamed wildly at his Spartans. On a 11-4 run with three minutes remaining, three Falcon three-pointers lowered the lead to seven with three minutes to go until a key rebound with a minute left secured the second conference win for the Spartans.

With the hard-earned win, Amey took a knee near the visitor’s bench immediately after the game to honor his fallen cousin. Teammates consoled him on way to locker room, as the Spartans ended their losing streak.

Saturday night at home, San Jose State faces Wyoming on a hopeful ramp up to the conference tournament.