Mountaintop View 2-13-24 Players of Week, Poll news, Tedford staying, The Wagon’s fast start in Arizona

Today marks just 33 days until Selection Sunday and the jockeying for the top positions continue in earnest this week. Seven teams start this week all within one game in the loss column from each other. We see who were the top players last week on both the men’s and women’s side along with plenty of other content in basketball, football, and softball. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
The new star in Reno and a freshman who goes back-to-back are this week’s MWMBB Players of the Week
Career-high performances from both of our #MWMBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024
@NevadaHoops
@TheRunninRebels pic.twitter.com/aGCSwdMpuw
And the weekly winners for MWWBB...
Time to reveal the #MWWBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024
@UNMLoboWBB
@FresnoStateWBB pic.twitter.com/Qu0TV7QamU
Boise State eager to rest, regroup following 80-61 loss at Utah State
The Broncos had a chance to really assert themselves heading into last week and two road games against Colorado State and Utah State. They came up short in both and limp back to Boise for a well-timed bye before the conference schedule stretch drive.
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos have a problem in the paint
Trouble ensues when the Lobos get outscored in the paint and that showed up again on Saturday night when the UNLV Rebels used their height advantage to win the offensive rebounding battle and win in The Pit.
No MW MBB teams in Top 25, but 5 teams lurking
Week 15 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 12, 2024
5. Arizona
18. Saint Mary's
19. BYU
—Receiving Votes—
26. Utah State
27. Colorado State
29. San Diego State
30. Washington State
31. Nevada
33. Gonzaga
34. New Mexico
MW Football News
Jeff Tedford staying as Fresno State football coach after stepping away for health
Tedford’s leave a week before the New Mexico Bowl in December confirmed as a “step away” and not a “stepping down”.
SDSU restocked in the transfer portal
New Head Coach Sean Lewis had to hit the ground running as several Aztecs from last season moved on via the transfer portal. However, the transfer portal also giveth, so see where San Diego State got immediate help for next season.
Other MW News
Bronco softball wins last game to finish Kajikawa Classic with 3-1 record
After beating 20th ranked Northwestern and coming from behind to beat Arizona State, the Boise State softball team wins their finale behind the pitching of Taylor Caudill.
And as a result of their play...
Sophia Knight started her season with a BANG— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024
She batted .632 on 19 at bats, recording 12 hits, four runs, and one RBI making her the Player & Freshman of the Week #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/cThuqsTqug
Taylor Caudill was on fire in the circle to start the season— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024
She posted a .33 ERA over 21 innings pitched, allowing only seven hits and one earned run while striking out 23 over her four games #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/TAcFsUSWcO
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: The Transfer Portal
- Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 35
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2024 Recruiting Comparisons
Loading comments...