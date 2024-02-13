Mountaintop View 2-13-24 Players of Week, Poll news, Tedford staying, The Wagon’s fast start in Arizona

Today marks just 33 days until Selection Sunday and the jockeying for the top positions continue in earnest this week. Seven teams start this week all within one game in the loss column from each other. We see who were the top players last week on both the men’s and women’s side along with plenty of other content in basketball, football, and softball. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The new star in Reno and a freshman who goes back-to-back are this week’s MWMBB Players of the Week

And the weekly winners for MWWBB...

The Broncos had a chance to really assert themselves heading into last week and two road games against Colorado State and Utah State. They came up short in both and limp back to Boise for a well-timed bye before the conference schedule stretch drive.

Trouble ensues when the Lobos get outscored in the paint and that showed up again on Saturday night when the UNLV Rebels used their height advantage to win the offensive rebounding battle and win in The Pit.

No MW MBB teams in Top 25, but 5 teams lurking

Week 15 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll



5. Arizona

18. Saint Mary's

19. BYU



—Receiving Votes—

26. Utah State

27. Colorado State

29. San Diego State

30. Washington State

31. Nevada

33. Gonzaga

34. New Mexico — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 12, 2024

MW Football News

Tedford’s leave a week before the New Mexico Bowl in December confirmed as a “step away” and not a “stepping down”.

New Head Coach Sean Lewis had to hit the ground running as several Aztecs from last season moved on via the transfer portal. However, the transfer portal also giveth, so see where San Diego State got immediate help for next season.

Other MW News

After beating 20th ranked Northwestern and coming from behind to beat Arizona State, the Boise State softball team wins their finale behind the pitching of Taylor Caudill.

And as a result of their play...

Sophia Knight started her season with a BANG



She batted .632 on 19 at bats, recording 12 hits, four runs, and one RBI making her the Player & Freshman of the Week #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/cThuqsTqug — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024

Taylor Caudill was on fire in the circle to start the season



She posted a .33 ERA over 21 innings pitched, allowing only seven hits and one earned run while striking out 23 over her four games #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/TAcFsUSWcO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 12, 2024

On the horizon: