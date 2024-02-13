 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-13-24 Players of Week, Poll news, Tedford staying, The Wagon’s fast start in Arizona

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Nevada at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Today marks just 33 days until Selection Sunday and the jockeying for the top positions continue in earnest this week. Seven teams start this week all within one game in the loss column from each other. We see who were the top players last week on both the men’s and women’s side along with plenty of other content in basketball, football, and softball. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The new star in Reno and a freshman who goes back-to-back are this week’s MWMBB Players of the Week

And the weekly winners for MWWBB...

Boise State eager to rest, regroup following 80-61 loss at Utah State

The Broncos had a chance to really assert themselves heading into last week and two road games against Colorado State and Utah State. They came up short in both and limp back to Boise for a well-timed bye before the conference schedule stretch drive.

Emptying the Notebook: Lobos have a problem in the paint

Trouble ensues when the Lobos get outscored in the paint and that showed up again on Saturday night when the UNLV Rebels used their height advantage to win the offensive rebounding battle and win in The Pit.

No MW MBB teams in Top 25, but 5 teams lurking

MW Football News

Jeff Tedford staying as Fresno State football coach after stepping away for health

Tedford’s leave a week before the New Mexico Bowl in December confirmed as a “step away” and not a “stepping down”.

SDSU restocked in the transfer portal

New Head Coach Sean Lewis had to hit the ground running as several Aztecs from last season moved on via the transfer portal. However, the transfer portal also giveth, so see where San Diego State got immediate help for next season.

Other MW News

Bronco softball wins last game to finish Kajikawa Classic with 3-1 record

After beating 20th ranked Northwestern and coming from behind to beat Arizona State, the Boise State softball team wins their finale behind the pitching of Taylor Caudill.

And as a result of their play...

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: The Transfer Portal
  • Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 35
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2024 Recruiting Comparisons

