2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Boise State

Welcome to the first post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #1 team in our rankings, Boise State.

Once again, Boise State captured the top spot in the rankings. This class is led by a few of the best high school recruits in the conference combined with high-upside transfers. In addition to those are other talented players across many different positions. They added a lot of offensive firepower and restocked the defensive line. While it’s not competing with the the best mid-major classes of all times, it’s still quite good. To understand how talented this class is, read below.

The Skinny:

25 recruits signed

16 high school players, 4 JUCO players, 5 transfers

11 offensive, 12 defensive, 1 special teams, 1 athlete

2 four-stars, 18 three-stars, per 247 Composite rankings (excludes transfers).

Players with a composite rating of 85 or higher: 13

Players with a composite rating of 82 or higher: 8

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 9 California, 3 Arizona, 3 Texas, 1 Idaho, 1 Montana, 1 Oregon, 1 Utah, 1 England

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 73rd

- Recruiting: 66th

- Transfer: 88th

The Players:

QB Kaleb Annett

Kaleb has signed on in this class to play quarterback. He is poised in the pocket and goes through his progressions to make throws all over the field. Annett has an easy throwing motion and has no issue completing deep passes. He is a capable scrambler and has the ability to throw on the run. Kaleb is still developing but is a good bet to reach his potential while in college.

Transfer QB Malachi Nelson

Malachi is a former top recruit who is entering the QB mix after a year at USC. He possesses an easy throwing motion and a big arm, capable of making any throw on the field. Nelson has a clear command of the offense, operating plays with poise and precision. He is mobile in the pocket and displays nice touch when stepping into his throws. Malachi carries a lot of potential and if he is able to keep developing, he will take the Bronco offense to the next level.

RB Dylan Riley

Dylan is a dynamic running back the Broncos were able to secure. He combines lightning speed with great field awareness which allows him to find holes and blast through them. Riley can run outside the tackles just as easily as inside by making quick cuts and taking good angles to evade defenders, He is difficult to tackle because he is constantly moving his legs and once he gets in the open field, it’s pretty much over because of his breakaway speed. Dylan has the talent to see the field early if he can break through the running back rotation next season.

WR Cameron Bates

Cameron will suit up as a wide receiver for Boise State. He is a polished route-runner who gains separation easily with his smooth change of direction. Bates is dangerous in space, where his agility and change of speeds plays up and confuses defenders. He is versatile, although he appears to do most of his damage near the line of scrimmage. Cameron hasn’t had much time at slot receiver in his career, so he will probably need time to adjust, but he has all the necessary tools to succeed.

WR Tyrone Jackson

Tyrone is a talented receiver who is signed with Boise State. He is skilled at catching the ball in tight coverage and really shines at high pointing the ball in the air. Jackson is a huge threat in the redzone where he can catch fades routes and make cornerbacks look silly on comeback routes. He has great footwork down the sideline and has an advanced understanding on how to find the softspots in zone coverage. Tyrone appears to be quite a get for the Broncos if he stays on this trajectory.

JUCO WR Chris Marshall

Chris comes to Boise State after a few different stops. He moves around the field at a rapid pace, making defending miss or just blowing by them with effortless change of direction. Marshall gets separation from defenders on nearly every play and tracks the ball well in the air to come down with the catch. He is dangerous in the open field with his speed, capable of turning every reception into an explosive play. Chris has elite talent, but his biggest question is if he can keep his focus and put it all together next season.

Transfer WR Cameron Camper

Cameron is coming to Boise State from Indiana. He has long strides that help him get downfield in a hurry and excels at high pointing the ball, using his height to his advantage. Camper is a smooth route-runner who easily creates separation and has an array of moves to cause defenders to miss tackles after the catch. He is a well-round receiver, able to be utilized around the line of scrimmage, over the middle, and down the sideline on deep routes. Cameron will need to stay healthy, but if he does, he should be a great wide receiver for the Broncos.

TE Kaden Anderson

Kaden is a talented tight end coming to Boise State. He plays a lot like a wide receiver, running routes with confidence and racking up yards after the catch. Anderson has great technique as a blocker and sells blocks well before slipping out to catch a pass. He mostly lines up off tackle and does whatever he is asked in order to make an impact on any given play. Kaden is recovering from an injury so he may be limited when he arrives on campus but it won’t be long before he is fully healthy and back to form.

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon

Eyitayo is one of the top offensive linemen from Arizona. He is technically sound and displays an ability to stay low and mobile to keep rushers in front of him. Omotinugbon is a powerful run-blocker, getting exploding out of his stance and drives d-linemen back with his legs. He is also stellar in pass protection, moving well laterally and staying light on his feet. Eyitayo appears to be a well-rounded guard who can do whatever is asked of him for the Broncos.

OL Gregory Bienvenue

Gregory is another offensive lineman from Arizona. He is an athletic player who moves around the field delivering big hits to take people out of the player. Bienvenue explodes off the snap getting his whole body into his blocks, opening up huge holes in the run games. He is a force in pass protection where defenders are no match for his strength as soon as he locks on to them. Gregory plays mostly tackle but he could do well at guard due to his skill as a run-blocker.

JUCO OL Daylon Metoyer

Daylon is coming from the junior college level in hopes of fortifying the offensive line room. He has a quick first step and is extremely physical at the point of attack, regularly making pancake blocks on defenders. Metoyer is nimble in pass protection, matching the cuts of edge rushers and moving well going backward. He is great on the move when he gets momentum after a few steps which allows him to tap into his strength and defenders have no change. Daylon played right tackle and will be in the mix for playing time next season for Boise State.

DL Hayden Hanks

Hayden was the first commit in this Boise State class. He was often a man amongst boys playing Montana HS football, overpowering players and blowing through the line with his size and strength. Hanks is a textbook tackle as he jumps into the path of a running back or quarterback to disrupt a play. He is quick off the snap and does a formidable job shutting down the run game. Hayden looks slated to redshirt but it won’t be long before he is making plays on the field for the Broncos.

DL Connor Warkentin

Connor is another defensive lineman in this recruiting class. He is great at fighting through blockers and double teams and gets into the backfield with quick movements in short spaces. Warkentin possesses an array of pass-rushing moves to confuse and beat blockers and get after the quarterback. He is versatile enough to play multiple positions on the line but is probably best suited for defensive end, but he could also be a tackle. Connor should see the field sooner rather than later.

DL Trevor Mckenna

Trevor is the local recruit in this year’s class. He primarily played offensive line in high school but is moving to the other side of the ball in college. Mckenna is an athletic player who moves around the field easily. He has great size and plays aggressively, executing his assignment on every play. Trevor will probably need time to adjust to being on defense full-time, but he has all the physical tools to succeed.

DL Lopez Sanusi

Lopez is a signee who hails across the pond from England. He is obviously going to be a raw player when it comes to American football, but his physical attributes appear to be off the charts. Sanusi trained at the NFL Academy so he is developing, but just in a different way than traditional high school athletes. His carrying traits will be his strength and determination to improve. Lopez will likely need to adjust, but the Boise State coaching staff has a track record of developing raw athletes from other countries.

Transfer DL Tavion Woodard

Tavion is taking his production from Ball State to Boise State this offseason. He is a force on the line of scrimmage, shedding blocks and causing disruption in the backfield. Woodard combines long, quick strides with power to blow up plays and get the sack, often being too much for blockers to handle. He is also stout in shutting down the run, stuffing up holes and wrapping up well on tackles. Tavion brings a lot of D1 experience and will be a productive pass-rusher next year for Boise State.

EDGE Roman Caywood

Roman comes in to add to the pass rush for the Broncos. He is quick off the edge and takes good angles off the snap to beat offensive tackles. Caywood uses his long frame and arms to get a hold of quarterbacks and he wraps up well to complete the sack. He was athletic and fast enough to play wide receiver in high school and those traits should serve him well on defense. Roman will add a lot of value to Boise State defense during his career.

JUCO EDGE Joseph Marsh

Joseph was a signing day announcement. He has great speed off the edge and is able to cover ground in a hurry before blockers have time to react. Marsh can fight through heavy traffic on the line and does everything he can to get a hand on the quarterback, making tackles from any angle. He delivers powerful hits and doesn’t overpursue, ensuring he makes the play. Joseph has had a productive junior college career so far, and it would seem likely he will continue that at the FBS level.

LB Clay Martineau

Clay is a productive linebacker for the Broncos in this recruiting class. He displays great field awareness and is constantly in proper position to make a play. Martineau is a sound tackler in the open field as well as the backfield when he is blitzing. He has no issue stopping the run, but also has a lot of experience in defending passes in the flat and playing zone near the line of scrimmage. Clay looks like a complete linebacker and is probably best suited to play the weakside.

JUCO LB Udoka Ezeani

Udoka comes from the JUCO level as a linebacker. He is quick to react as he sees plays develop in real-time and once he commits, he makes big tackles to stop running backs in their tracks. Ezeani is quick and shifty, avoiding blocks and getting to the ball carrier. He is a monster tackler, especially in the run game, but can use his speed in coverage as well. Udoka should be able to step in and contribute next season on defense.

DB Travis Anderson

Travis was on a state championship high school team and is now coming to play for Boise State. He is a rangy safety who roams around the back of the defense and flocks to the ball to make a play. Anderson sees plays develop and adjusts accordingly, which often results in him being around the ball to disrupt things. He is a ballhawk but can step up in the box to deliver a hard hit. Travis is skilled in defending the run and pass and should showcase his talents in college soon.

DB Treyvon Tolmaire

Treyvon, who is teammates with Travis, is also coming to the Broncos as a defensive back. He is truly skilled at getting his hands on the ball and coming up with big plays that impact the game. Tolamire appears to have a sound technique in man coverage and has the speed and change of direction to keep up with receivers. He tracks the ball well in the air and can make tackles in the open field.

Transfer DB Jeremiah Earby

Jeremiah comes to Boise State after playing two seasons with Cal. He has great awareness of the ball in coverage, having a knack of forcing a turnover due to constantly being in proper position. Earby has the ability to keep his eyes on the quarterback as well as his receiver, changing directions smoothly and using instincts to gain an advantage. He matches receivers stride for stride and has enough length to get deflections on jump balls. Jeremiah brings a lot of playing time to a position that is in need of an influx of talent and experience.

ATH Sire Gaines

Sire is a tremendous talent that the Broncos flipped shortly before signing day. On offense, he is an explosive running back who combines vision, power, and speed to get past multiple defenders on his way to huge runs. Gaines is also sure-handed and can run some routes to add another dimension to his game. As a defender, he reacts quickly as he sees the play unfold, makes forceful tackles on the run, and can line up at a multitude of positions. Sire is expected to get a chance to play both ways, but will likely begin his time at running back.

Transfer K/P Jarrett Reeser

Jarrett comes to the Broncos after spending some time at San Diego State. He has an easy kicking motion on field goals that allow him to get distance with little issue. Reeser is quite accurate, especially in short-yardage kicks, sailing through the middle of the goalposts time after time. A running start on kickoffs provides him plenty of power to neutralize returners. Jarrett will probably take a backseat role next season for kicking and punting, but should compete for kickoff duties right away.

Team Writer Thoughts:

This is the first time since the popularization of the transfer portal that Boise State has taken full advantage of its status in college football. Losing a generational athlete in Taylen Green hurt, but being aggressive in the portal and landing Malachi Nelson shows this program still has the appeal it did a decade ago. Under Spencer Danielson, it is apparent that the Broncos are going to attack their needs, and the defensive line was a major focus this cycle. In years past, it felt as if there was too much focus on the stars associated with a player’s profile or the idea that Boise State is a developmental program. There is room for both talent and in-house development to coexist, and the Broncos threaded the needle with the influx of immediate-impact transfers and high school signees that will be able to mature within the walls of the Bleymaier Football Center.

Quick Hits:

(High school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Gaines, Martineau

Aiden: Gaines, Martineau

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Riley, Tolmaire, Jackson

Aiden: Riley, Anderson, Tolmaire

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Martineau

Aiden: McKenna

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: McKenna, Sanusi

Aiden: Hanks

Best unit(s):

Mike: Running back, defensive line

Aiden: Running back, defensive line

Summary:

As seen above, the Broncos brought in a large amount of talent, particularly at running back and on the defensive line. They addressed their biggest needs, specifically players to make the passing game more dynamic, and some additional defensive playmakers. While the class was primarily made up of high school talent, they also brought in some transfers who are high on potential. Regardless of what level they are coming from, Boise State is bringing in plenty of star-power. This class isn’t head and shoulders above the rest of the conference, but this is still the top class in the Mountain West.

