Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mountain West has a strong case for the most exciting conference in the nation. More than half of the conference still has a realistic chance at taking home the regular season championship and taking the top seed heading into the Mountain West Tournament. This past week saw some wild results and electric performances. Let’s take a look at the top performers from the first full week of February.

Player of the Week

Xavier DuSell (Fresno State)

The Bulldogs had their best week of the conference season with wins over Air Force and San Jose State. DuSell had a huge week with 29 points against Air Force and 23 against San Jose State. The Bulldogs have shown significant improvement as the season has progressed, and this team has the ability to be a spoiler over the next month.

Newcomer of the Week

Dedan Thomas Jr. (UNLV)

The freshman guard had the best week of his young college career as the Rebels went 2-0 with impressive wins over Wyoming and New Mexico. Thomas had a career high of 25 points, leading the Rebels to an upset win over a ranked New Mexico team on the road. Thomas certainly has a bright future, and an inconsistent UNLV team continues to play spoiler.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Who do you think is the favorite for player of the year? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.