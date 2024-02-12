Mountaintop View 2-12-24. Aggies in 1st, Spartans baseball, Coaching moves, Sam Kulasingam, Future Games

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

Utah State had a dominating performance at home against Boise State this weekend. Entering the weekend with a two-game losing streak, the Aggies were looking for answers. It’s safe to say they found them, leading for much of the game and cruising to a 80-61 win in front of a great crowd. Also, former head coach Stew Morrill was honored at halftime by having the court named after him. With the win, Utah State once again is in first-place by themselves.

Mountain West preseason baseball awards came out last week, and San Jose State were voted the favorites to win the conference. They received four of seven first-place votes, with Fresno State (2) and Air Force (1) capturing the other ones. The Spartans also landed four players on the all-Mountain West team, again tops in the conference. Fresno State had 3, San Diego State and Air Force had 2, and New Mexico had 1. The Falcons arguably have the two best players in the conference, with reigning POY Sam Kulasingam and teammate Jay Thomason being featured on All-American lists. The conference figures to be competitive once again.

Mountain West coaches reportedly on the move.

Sources: Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is being targeted as the next offensive coordinator at Kentucky, with a deal expected to come together in the upcoming days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 10, 2024

Kulasingam on Golden Spikes Watchlist

Future Games

SMU, Nevada add home/home series; 2024 at Nevada, 2028 at SMU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 8, 2024

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 5- April 13 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: Usually end of March

Fresno State: Usually start of March

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: Usually start of April

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

On the horizon: