Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 2-12-24. Final 2024 Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. New offers for the class of 2025 and beyond are still being handed out, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.

Next week will look at the Transfer Rankings along with our Transfer/JUCO Teams. On the 19th, we will discuss which teams recruited the best position units, and the following week will unveil our sleeper recruit team. However, today’s edition features the 2024 Team Recruiting Rankings. Read further below for details about the rankings.

This week’s cover photo goes to the Broncos for being the #1 team in the rankings.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 8

UNLV: 7

Boise State: 6

Air Force: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and for the next month, we are in a dead period. This is by far the more restrictive phase, and all face-to-face contact with recruits is prohibited.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 102

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

2023 Mountain West Team Recruiting Rankings:

All data and rankings based on signees as of 2-5-23

Since rankings are always contested, this year, we laid out the date that was used to help determine our rankings. For each team, the number of 3 and 4 (when applicable) stars is given, along with the number of players who have certain composite rating benchmarks. Any player rated a four-star is given the designation of “a star”. Players with a composite rating of 85 or over are labeled as “top-end talent”, while players with a composite rating of 82 or over are considered “mid-tier talent”. All data is from 247 Sports. (Transfer data was taken into consideration, although it is not included in the information below).

For transfer rankings, it was a combination of ratings of the coming in plus on-field production. Since the transfer portal has changed how transfers are viewed, how we identify these rankings are still a work in progress.

Recruiting Rankings

1) Boise State

4 stars: 2

3 stars: 18

Players with a composite rating over 85: 13

Players with a composite rating over 82: 8

Tagline: A class with high-impact potential

2) San Diego State

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 12

Players with a composite rating over 82: 2

Tagline: A class with a wealth of talent

3) Colorado State

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 18

Players with a composite rating over 85: 7

Players with a composite rating over 82: 8

Tagline: A class with top-end talent

4) UNLV

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 19

Players with a composite rating over 85: 7

Players with a composite rating over 82: 7

Tagline: A class with talent from top to bottom

5) Fresno State

3 stars: 17

Players with a composite rating over 85: 7

Players with a composite rating over 82: 7

Tagline: A class with tons of depth

6) Wyoming

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 20

Players with a composite rating over 85: 5

Players with a composite rating over 82: 12

Tagline: A class with a high floor

7) San Jose State

3 stars: 15

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 7

Tagline: A class led by stars

8) Utah State

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 9

Players with a composite rating over 85: 5

Players with a composite rating over 82: 2

Tagline: A class with talent ready to play

9) Hawaii

3 stars: 13

Players with a composite rating over 85: 3

Players with a composite rating over 82: 6

Tagline: A class that is taking a step forward

10) Nevada

3 stars: 9

Players with a composite rating over 85: 3

Players with a composite rating over 82: 4

Tagline: A class attempting to rebuild

11) Air Force

3 stars: 11

Players with a composite rating over 85: 0

Players with a composite rating over 82: 6

Tagline: A class ready to be molded

12) New Mexico

3 stars: 1

Players with a composite rating over 85: 0

Players with a composite rating over 82: 0

Tagline: A class with a lot of unknown

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Colorado State, UNLV, Fresno State

Tier 3: Wyoming

Tier 4: San Jose State, Utah State

Tier 5: Hawaii, Nevada

Tier 6: Air Force

Tier 7: New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Starting with this week, the only updates are for the 2025 cycle and beyond. Players in the 2025 class will no longer need a designation. All future classes will have their year listed.

Offers:

K/P Scott Starzyk was offered by Air Force

RB Sylas Alaimalo was offered by Air Force

DE Victor Sanchez Hernandez Jr was offered by Air Force

OL Javian Goo was offered by Air Force

DB Brock Beaner was offered by Air Force

WR Shane Rosenthal was offered by Air Force

QB Seth Shigg was offered by Air Force

RB Jayce Venable was offered by Air Force

OL Cole Principe was offered by Air Force

OL/DL Court Towns was offered by Air Force

DB Alex Perez was offered by Air Force

DB Donte Utu was offered by Air Force

TE/DE Cody Siegner was offered by Boise State

TE/DE Baron Naone was offered by Boise State

QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by Boise State

WR Gio Richardson was offered by Boise State

WR/DB Trestin Castro was offered by Boise State

DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by Boise State

2026 WR Jude Nelson was offered by Boise State and UNLV

2026 DL Bryce Robinson was offered by Boise State

2026 ATH Shavar Young Jr. was offered by Colorado State

LB Alexander Green was offered by Fresno State

EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by Fresno State

LB Brayden Knox was offered by Nevada

QB Cameron Dyer was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Dajon Hinton was offered by San Diego State

2026 TE Andre Nickerson Jr was offered by San Diego State

QB Treston McMillan was offered by San Jose State

2027 QB Trent Seaborn was offered by San Jose State

DB Kuron Jabari Jr was offered by UNLV

2026 DL Kaleb Walker was offered by UNLV

2027 WR Jay Williams was offered by UNLV

2027 TE/DE Krew Jones was offered by UNLV

