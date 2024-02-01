Mountaintop View 2-1-24

Wait, Hawaii has already started spring football practice? Must be nice to have spring weather in January. Head coach Timmy Chang shuffled his coaching staff and hired veteran coach Dennis Thurman to handle the defense. Brian McInnis details Thurman’s start at Manoa.

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net digs into the numbers of just how hard it is to pick up road results in the Mountain West. Irony follows in the next tweet.

Lone men’s hoops score from last night

Final: Boise State 86, New Mexico 78. Career night for Max Rice, who had a career high in points (35), field goals (12) and 3-pointers (7). Fourth road win against a ranked opponent in Boise State history. — John Wustrow (@jwustrow) February 1, 2024

Boise State football fans have had it good

Nevada great retires

Announcing my retirement from playing football. First want to thank God for blessing me with a purpose and guiding me through the many ups and downs I’ve had as a football player. To all of my family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors and athletic trainers, I wouldn’t have — Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_) January 31, 2024

Aztecs are the preseason favorite for softball

On The Horizon

Friday: 2024 Senior Bowl Preview