Mountaintop View 2-1-24

Dennis Thurman gets acquainted with Hawaii football on day 1 of spring ball
Wait, Hawaii has already started spring football practice? Must be nice to have spring weather in January. Head coach Timmy Chang shuffled his coaching staff and hired veteran coach Dennis Thurman to handle the defense. Brian McInnis details Thurman’s start at Manoa.
Trying to win on the road in the MW? Good luck. Inside the numbers of home-court dominance
Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net digs into the numbers of just how hard it is to pick up road results in the Mountain West. Irony follows in the next tweet.
Lone men’s hoops score from last night
Final: Boise State 86, New Mexico 78. Career night for Max Rice, who had a career high in points (35), field goals (12) and 3-pointers (7). Fourth road win against a ranked opponent in Boise State history.— John Wustrow (@jwustrow) February 1, 2024
Boise State football fans have had it good
Ten programs who have been bad-season proof over the last decade.— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 31, 2024
✍️: @BCrawford247
MORE: https://t.co/WTBcM4ZFgx pic.twitter.com/66jhzKV45g
Nevada great retires
Announcing my retirement from playing football. First want to thank God for blessing me with a purpose and guiding me through the many ups and downs I’ve had as a football player. To all of my family, friends, teammates, coaches, doctors and athletic trainers, I wouldn’t have— Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_) January 31, 2024
Aztecs are the preseason favorite for softball
The Aztecs are the preseason favorite to take home the #MWSB crown — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 31, 2024
#MakingHerMark | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/oy7l9Q3qK1
On The Horizon
Friday: 2024 Senior Bowl Preview
