Mountaintop View 2-1-24

Winning on the road in the MWC, Hawaii’s DC, softball poll, BSU-UNM and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 26 Hawaii at Vanderbilt Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dennis Thurman gets acquainted with Hawaii football on day 1 of spring ball

Wait, Hawaii has already started spring football practice? Must be nice to have spring weather in January. Head coach Timmy Chang shuffled his coaching staff and hired veteran coach Dennis Thurman to handle the defense. Brian McInnis details Thurman’s start at Manoa.

Trying to win on the road in the MW? Good luck. Inside the numbers of home-court dominance

Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net digs into the numbers of just how hard it is to pick up road results in the Mountain West. Irony follows in the next tweet.

Lone men’s hoops score from last night

Boise State football fans have had it good

Nevada great retires

Aztecs are the preseason favorite for softball

On The Horizon

Friday: 2024 Senior Bowl Preview

