Mountaintop View 1-31-24. 2024 Football Rankings, Dan Morrison, Danny Sprinkle, Strategic Plan, T&F AOTW.

Football may be over for the season, but there is plenty of football news with the transfer portal and coaching news as we lead up to the second signing day in February. Also, conference basketball games are as competitive as can be.

The first version was way too early and so are these, but we are reading them anyway. The ghost of Sports Illustrated continues to drive the Boise State hype train, putting them at #24. Be prepared for it to gain steam all offseason, to the delight or annoyance of those reading. There are reasons to be excited: Ashton Jeanty will be one of the best RBs in the country, 4 OL returnees with starting experience, and major upgrades at quarterback and wide receiver. However, highly-touted QB Malachi Nelson is unproved and the pass defense needs to show it can defend passes consistently, so there is room for doubt as well.

Or at least it seems like it as Hawaii opened spring practices this week. Dan Morrison was the Rainbow Warrior’s QB coach from 1999 to 2007 and helped them rise to prominence under the run-and-shoot offense. He was around during the offense’s rebirth between now and then, but those were unofficial positions. Morrison said he felt like it was time to be back and he’s excited to once again help Timmy Chang, the QB he molded during his playing days. In some ways, it seems like they went back in time to two decades ago, but he is ready to take what he’s learned since they and give back to the Islands once again.

Jon Rothstein thinks he should be getting a lot of consideration. After not returning a single point from last year’s team, he has the Aggies at 18-2 and in first-place in the Mountain West at the time of the writing. They seem certain to make it to the NCAA Tournament, which would be their third appearance in the past four seasons. And even more impressive, they have done it under three different coaches.

Mountain West announces new strategic plan.

MW T&F Athletes of the Week.

