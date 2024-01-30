Power rankings for 2024! Where does your team fall? Transfer portal update and depth chart tracker update included!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! This is the offseason power rankings special! After researching literally every player in the Mountain West, I take my shot at stacking them up against each other. Who’s on the rise? Who has hard times ahead? Tune in to find out!

Check out the Mountain West depth chart tracker if you haven’t recently! Now complete will every team’s projected 1st and 2nd string for 2024! Holder and long snapper added! Transfers added or removed as soon as news breaks!

Transfer portal update Ranking all 12 Mountain West teams based on returning production and transfers

Episode link is here!

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thank you for coming back to the mountain, and we hope to see you again soon!