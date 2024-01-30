Mountaintop View 1-30-24 Lobos train keeps-a-rollin’, Top 25 poll, Players of week, football news

We head into this week’s Men’s basketball conference schedule highlighting the current juggernaut known as the New Mexico Lobos. Fresh off their rout of Nevada Sunday night, see what that has done for their national ranking and individual players. We also sprinkle in other basketball and football news in today’s edition. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

With two of their former head coaches at the helm for visiting Nevada, New Mexico started with 10-0 run and didn’t look back, finishing on a 27-7 run to handily beat the Wolf Pack Sunday night. Expect the Lobos to move up in the AP Top 25 poll as they have been looking as the top MW Men’s basketball team over the last couple of weeks.

The Wolf Pack came into Sunday night’s game in Albuquerque with a nine game winning streak against the Lobos but sometimes reality can come at you fast and hard. The surging Lobos, playing the best basketball in the MW Conference currently, handed Nevada their worst loss in the Steve Alford Era. What are the takeaways going forward?

The Broncos came out on the short end in overtime in the battle for first place and losing for the second time in conference on their home floor. Now they have to go into The Pit, notoriously loud and hard, and face the hottest team in the conference who has been beating opponents by double figures for the last two plus weeks.

See who won this week’s MWMBB Player of the Week Awards

West Coast (including MW teams) in today’s AP Top 25 Poll

Week 13 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll



11. Arizona

17. Utah State

19. New Mexico

20. BYU



—Receiving Votes—

27. San Diego State

31. Colorado State

34. Boise State

36. Gonzaga — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) January 29, 2024

MW Football News

McElroy’s journey has gone from community college to ASU to Marshall and now back in his home state at SDSU. Read how he expects his final year of college football to pan out.

Spring football just hits different (and earlier) in Hawaii

