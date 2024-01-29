Wyoming 1/23-1/27 Recap: Beat CSU in a Thriller, lost big to SDSU

Colorado State

This game…wow.

No. 24 ranked Colorado State came into Laramie knowing that it wouldn’t be a cakewalk against their rivals, but they were favored by quite a bit.

The score was pretty neck and neck throughout the game, but CSU went up by 11 with 71 seconds left to play in regulation. According to ESPN, the Rams had a 99% chance to win this.

With the help of Mason Walters in the closing seconds, the Cowboys could send it to overtime, with the border war on the line.

With Akuel Kot leading the way, Wyoming was able to steal a win from the Rams and advance to 4-3 in the conference, jumping CSU for 5th place in the Mountain West.

Sam Griffin is seriously a stud… dropping a team-high 24 points and running the Cowboy comeback at the end, Griffin does have that clutch gene.

Speaking of clutch genes, Akuel Kot had an incredible overtime period, scoring eight points in the final stage, including a four-point play to seal the victory.

Though, the Cowboys are a really bad three-point shooting team. Going 5-22 and 22% from behind the arc is unacceptable for a team that is now expected to keep up with the Mountain West’s top dogs.

If this game proves anything, it is the severity of the depth of the Mountain West. This is a dogfight to the death between a lot of these teams, and it’s shaping up to be absolute cinema.

The Cowboys have a big win here, and it’ll be interesting to see how they can keep up in Moby Arena.

San Diego State

Four days before the Cowboy’s big win, an expected loss came to San Diego State 81-65.

Sam Griffin and Akuel Kot both played the entire game, but this time Kot wasn’t second in scoring to Griffin. It was Walters.

Nobody expected the Pokes to win this one, especially in San Diego, although only down 2 at halftime. To nobody’s surprise, Wyoming had a monumental falloff in the second half, getting outscored by 14 in the period.

On the Horizon

Coming up, the Cowboys will play at Air Force on Tuesday, Jan 30, then go to UNLV on Saturday, Feb 3.

These are both teams that are below them in the standings, and a really good chance to steal two away games in a tight Mountain West.