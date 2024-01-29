Mountain West Players of the Week

The college basketball season is entering the final stretch and there is no shortage of intrigue, especially in the Mountain West. There are still a number of teams still in contention for the conference title. There have been several surprising performances this season, and it will be interesting to see who comes away with the all-conference hardware at the end. But we still have a ways to go, and teams have a lot to prove. Let’s take a look at the top performances from this past week.

Player of the Week

Jarod Lucas (Nevada)

The senior guard had a huge game in an upset win over a ranked Colorado State team. Lucas had the highest scoring performance of the week in the Mountain West with 28 points. Lucas also added three rebounds and two assists in Nevada’s 77-64 win over the Rams.

Newcomer of the Week

Sam Griffin (Wyoming)

The Tulsa transfer had a big week for the Cowboys. Griffin had 22 points and five rebounds in a loss to San Diego State and added 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a huge upset victory over Colorado State.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.