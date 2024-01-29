Mountaintop View 1-29-24. Aggies and Cowboys win in OT, Football win totals, Dennis Thurman, Carlton Johnson.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is as good as can be right now. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

In the battle for sole possession of first place in the conference, Utah State came over victorious. It was a back and forth affair all afternoon, with neither team pulling too far ahead. Boise State was actually in control down the stretch, but missed free throws and turnovers in the final minute helped Utah State tie it up and force overtime. In the extra period, it was all Aggies. Their remarkable season continues.

This game also went to OT, featured 13 lead changes, and 9 ties, but it wasn’t always as close. With one minute to go in the men’s basketball version of the Border War, Wyoming was down 11 points with 71 seconds to go. From there, the Cowboys went on a 12-1 run, which was capped by a layup by Mason Walters as time expired to send the game into overtime. In overtime, Wyoming kept their momentum, outscoring the Rams 14-11 and sealing the victory.

Offseason for football means lots of articles like this. And we read them anyway. He is picking the Broncos to win the conference. He thinks they have an outside chance to run the table in the MW, but pegs them for 3 losses. He has Air Force and UNLV as 8-win teams, with the Rams and Bulldogs right behind them at 7 wins. Utah State is the only 6 win team, and the last team at .500 or better. Wyoming, San Diego State, and Hawaii are all projected to go 5-7, and has Nevada at an improved 4 win season. Murray is thinking SJSU will regress a lot without Brennan, also going 4-8 and has the Lobos bringing up the rear with 3 wins and only one in the Mountain West.

After a nine-year NFL career, the new Hawaii defensive coordinator has had a storied career, serving as a DC for Rex Ryan with the Jets and Bills and has also served on Deion Sanders' staff at Jackson State and Colorado. But he has come to Hawaii through his lifelong friendship with Dan Morrison, who is also coming on staff this season. They have been talking about coaching together forever and now get a chance to do so. With Hawaii, he is implementing some of the 46 defensive concepts that the 85 Bears ran, but also wants to be multiple. He’s optimistic about what can be done with Hawaii and wants to have a great time doing it.

Bulldog’s Johnson is Senior Bowl bound.

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: Usually start of March

Colorado State: Usually end of March

Fresno State: Usually start of March

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: Usually mid-March

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: Usually start of April

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: Usually mid-March

Wyoming: Usually end of March

On the horizon: