Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 1-29-24. An abundance of offers.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

We are in the home stretch of the 2024 recruiting cycle, with the second signing period just a few weeks away.

Offers and commitments are still happening at a high rate for Mountain West schools. There were 84 known new offers among Mountain West teams in the past week, with the vast majority of them being given to recruits in future classes. San Diego State (29) and Nevada (21) led the way with offers. There were also 6 new commits this week, with 2 of them for the 2025 cycle. Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, and San Jose State all added to the current or future class. Nevada gained 2 more commits, but San Diego State gets the nod this week as the team most active in recruiting.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 8

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 12th until February 3rd, we are in a contact period. This is the most open of the phases, and pretty much all contact with recruits is permitted.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 102

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2025 OL was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Byron Nelson was offered by Colorado State

2026 LB Bastian Vanden Bosch was offered by Colorado State

2026 OL Mason Bandhauer was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL Ashdon Wnetrzak was offered by Fresno State

2025 WR/DB Isaiah Dillon was offered by Fresno State

2025 OL Mark Iheanachor was offered by Fresno State

2026 WR/DB Brandon Lockhart was offered by Fresno State

OL Tonga Paea was offered by Hawaii

DB Coleone Smith was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Michael Gravely Jr. was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Jonah Tauanu’u was offered by Hawaii and San Jose State

2025 DB Aiden Manutai was offered by Hawaii

2025 DL Sidney Dupuy was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR/DB Brandon Arrington was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR/DB Parris Vernon was offered by Hawaii

2027 WR Delontay Williams was offered by Hawaii

DL Zaiden Wallace was offered by Nevada

DL David Paine Jr was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Dijon Lee Jr was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Derrick Blanche Jr was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Carter Jackson was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Daryus Dixson was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Zaden Mariteragi was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Emeka Ugorji was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Abel Hoopii was offered by Nevada

2025 TE/LB Jacob Houseworth was offered by Nevada

2025 DL Rob Rooks was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Falea Tuaia was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Tye Nickens was offered by Nevada

2025 DE Kamauryn Morgan was offered by Nevada

2026 DL Kordaé Houston was offered by Nevada

2026 RB Lamarcus Bell was offered by Nevada

2026 QB Gabe Casanovas was offered by Nevada

2026 LB Jamarion Phillips was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Jayden Nicholas was offered by Nevada

2026 WR Rolph Mosley ll was offered by Nevada

2027 LB Taven Epps was offered by Nevada

JUCO DB Denon Fagan was offered by New Mexico

2025 QB Cameron Dyer was offered by New Mexico

RB Jake Goldsworthy was offered by San Diego State

2025 RB Kingston Keanaaina was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL Robert McDaniel was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR/DB Chris Lawson was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR Daylin Caamano was offered by San Diego State

2025 DL Semi Taulanga was offered by San Diego State

2025 DL Matt Johnson was offered by San Diego State

2025 TE/DE Kellan Ford was offered by San Diego State

2025 DB Robert Santiago was offered by San Diego State

2025 RB/DB Jamar Searcy was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL Jordan Tonga was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL Losipini Tupou was offered by San Diego State

2025 LB Etene Pritchard was offered by San Diego State

2025 DB Tahj Crutchfield was offered by San Diego State

2025 QB TJ Lateef was offered by San Diego State

2025 TE/LB Jacob Houseworth was offered by San Diego State

2025 Edge Juju Walls was offered by San Diego State

2025 LB Jackson Cahoon was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR Caden Butler was offered by San Diego State

2026 OL/DL Manoah Faupusa was offered by San Diego State

2026 DB Joshua Mensah was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR/DB Judge Nash was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR/DB Andre Johnson II was offered by San Diego State

2026 RB/LB Isaiah Ene was offered by San Diego State

2026 LB Skylar Tiatia was offered by San Diego State

2026 RB Brian Bonner was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR Kamarie Smith was offered by San Diego State

2026 OL/DL Michael Langi was offered by San Diego State

2026 EDGE Jonathan McKinley was offered by San Diego State and UNLV

JUCO WR Jeremiah Patterson was offered by San Jose State

DB Carson Williams was offered by UNLV

QB Parker Threatt was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Jayden Nicholas was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/DB Trisshon Wright was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Laird Finkel was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/LB Andrew Bjornson was offered by UNLV

2026 WR Jaylen Stokes was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/DB Judge Nash was offered by UNLV

2027 ATH Honor Fa’alave Johnson was offered by UNLV

2027 LB Tamatoa Gaoteote was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Jett Niu was offered by Utah State

Visits:

In-Home Visits:

Commits:

2025 QB Daniel Gomez committed to Fresno State

2025 OL KJ Hallums committed to Hawaii

Transfer QB Chubby Purdy committed to Nevada

EDGE Nehemiah Burleson committed to Nevada

QB Elijah Brody committed to New Mexico

JUCO QB Dorian Hale committed to San Jose State

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.