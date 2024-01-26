Mountain West Reacts Results: Bracketology, March Madness

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Aggies on top.

The Mountain West is loaded this season and quite a few teams could make a claim as the top one currently. About a third of voters think Utah State deserves the nod, and what a year it’s been for them. Boise State and New Mexico also got over 20% of the vote and have interesting cases as well.

5-bid league.

Currently the discussion is just how many bids will the Mountain West get this season after having four the past two years. Fans aren’t confident on either extreme, with not many voting for six or three. But nearly half of those voting are thinking five teams will go dancing, with just under a third thinking four teams will make it. Stay tuned.