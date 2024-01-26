Mountaintop View 1-26-24 Wolf Pack up, Rams down, Football news, and men’s tennis weekly honors

The last Friday edition of January starts off with a recap of Wednesday night’s big hoops game in Reno from both sides and where they go from here. We also have a recap of the 2023 football season, some other football news, and end with this week’s Men’s Tennis honorees. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The Wolf Pack were hosting nationally ranked Colorado State on the heels of a three-game losing streak. Read how Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray recaps the game and how Nevada’s two big stars led the way to victory as they now prepare for a game with the scorching hot New Mexico Lobos in The Pit on Saturday.

Kevin Lytle of the Fort Collins Coloradoan goes into detail about a disturbing trend of Rams’ road games and the inability of asserting themselves in those games.

MW Football News

Put a bow on the 2023 MW Football season with news and notes to hopefully bring every fan up-to-date on the season.

Boise State announces their second former 5-star high school recruit as the top JC recruit commits to play on the Blue. See Head Coach Spencer Danielson’s comments on Marshall considering his past history with other schools.

It’s not easy following a coaching legend, but as 7220sports.com’s Cody Tucker sees it, the Cowboy’s rookie head is off to a great start replacing Craig Bohl at the helm.

Other MW News

The New Mexico Lobos swept both of the weekly awards. See which two of their players were honored by the Mountain West.

On the horizon: