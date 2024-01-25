Nevada feeds off a packed Lawlor en route to a 77-64 win over Colorado State

Attending any college sporting event is going to be filled with electric energy. Over 9,000 people were in attendance (myself included) to witness Nevada’s thriller 77-64 win over Colorado State.

Coming into the matchup with a three-game losing streak and facing the No. 24 ranked team in the nation, the suspense was high. I truly believe high energy in Lawlor pushed this team to rediscover its identity, and it came up in a big way.

Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear got back to what they’re good at, which is being the stars of this team. When they’re both hot, there really isn’t anything to stop this Nevada team. Even with Blackshear’s bloody lip within the first few minutes of the game, the Wolf Pack hunted and collected blood from the Rams.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Colorado State 27 - Nevada 35

2nd Half

Colorado State 37 - Nevada 42

Final: Colorado State 64, Nevada 77

Offense

The duo of Lucas and Blackshear sparked big offensively. Lucas led the team with 28 points, shooting 10-14 from the floor, 3-3 from the three, and 5-5 from the free throw line. He picked up three rebounds, two assists, and simply could not be stopped by Colorado State.

Blackshear wasn’t far behind, collecting 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Blackshear was all over the court, shutting down any attempt at a comeback for the Rams, and he was either creating turnovers or breaking ankles.

Nick Davidson was the third and final player for Nevada to reach double digits, notching 10 points for the game. Forward Tylan Pope has been quiet as of late, but he came out of this game with seven points, including a few dominant dunks on Colorado State.

As a team, the Wolf Pack shot 53.7 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the three. Nevada didn’t take too many three-point shots in this one, but the few it did make came out big.

The free throw shooting continued to get back into rhythm, shooting 83.3 percent overall and a perfect 13-13 in the second half.

Defense

This was the Nevada defense we’re used to seeing from the beginning of the season. Colorado State star Isaiah Stevens, who’s been averaging 17.2 points per game, only scored eight points in this one.

The Rams shot 39.3 percent from the floor and only 26.1 percent from the three. Only three players for Colorado State scored double-digit points, and it wasn’t by much (Josiah Strong with 12, Joel Scott with 10, and Jalen Lake with 13.)

Nevada got back to outrebounding its opponents as well, beating Colorado State 34-32 in that department. While it was still close, you could tell the Pack was getting much better reads off missed shots and were able to get the boards.

The Wolf Pack picked four blocks and four steals, taking advantage of little slip-ups from the Rams.

What’s Next

Nevada will head on the road to face another Top 25 team. This time, it’ll be No. 25 New Mexico at The Pit. Nevada got a huge road victory there last season, and back-to-back wins against ranked teams are going to shoot Nevada right back up.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 28.