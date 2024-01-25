Mountaintop View 1-25-24

These 10 college football teams can crack the top 25 rankings and make some noise in 2024
Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports picks 10 teams he thinks will crack the Top 25 and make noise next season, and one Mountain West team makes an appearance. Spoiler: it’s the 2023 MWC champions.
UNLV blown out on home court: ‘We came out flat and soft’
The 2023-2024 Runnin’ Rebels continue to confound. After defeating Boise State at ExtraMile Arena, the Rebels followed it up one week later by getting smashed by Air Force at home. Yes, the Falcons. UNLV is poised to be a landmine for the conference’s postseason hopes.
Jesse Kurtz interviews UNM’s JT Toppin
.@UNMLoboMBB freshman JT Toppin (@JToppin5) is off to a red hot start this season, picking up six #MWMBB Freshman of the Week awards and helping the Lobos earn a spot in the Top 25— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 24, 2024
He joins @JKurtz_MWN to discuss his valuable role in New Mexico’s success this season ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/M0S97QhE6r
Hoops results from last night
Head home from the Bay with a 20-point win!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/YkS6yTAVuC— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 25, 2024
Final: Nevada 77, No. 24 CSU 64— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) January 25, 2024
Nevada (16-4, 3-3 MW) snaps a three-game skid and moves to 3-0 at home versus ranked teams the last two seasons. Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear scored 48 points on 19-of-26 shooting. Nevada’s halfcourt defense was strong (CSU shot 39.3%).
