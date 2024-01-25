 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-25-24

JT Toppin, Boise State Football, Hoops results and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
UCLA Bruins defeated the Boise State Broncos 35-22 to win the LA Bowl Football game. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

These 10 college football teams can crack the top 25 rankings and make some noise in 2024

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports picks 10 teams he thinks will crack the Top 25 and make noise next season, and one Mountain West team makes an appearance. Spoiler: it’s the 2023 MWC champions.

UNLV blown out on home court: ‘We came out flat and soft’

The 2023-2024 Runnin’ Rebels continue to confound. After defeating Boise State at ExtraMile Arena, the Rebels followed it up one week later by getting smashed by Air Force at home. Yes, the Falcons. UNLV is poised to be a landmine for the conference’s postseason hopes.

Jesse Kurtz interviews UNM’s JT Toppin

Hoops results from last night

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: Best B-Ball in the West

Friday - 2024 East-West Shrine Game Preview

