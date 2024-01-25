Mountaintop View 1-25-24

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports picks 10 teams he thinks will crack the Top 25 and make noise next season, and one Mountain West team makes an appearance. Spoiler: it’s the 2023 MWC champions.

The 2023-2024 Runnin’ Rebels continue to confound. After defeating Boise State at ExtraMile Arena, the Rebels followed it up one week later by getting smashed by Air Force at home. Yes, the Falcons. UNLV is poised to be a landmine for the conference’s postseason hopes.

Jesse Kurtz interviews UNM’s JT Toppin

.@UNMLoboMBB freshman JT Toppin (@JToppin5) is off to a red hot start this season, picking up six #MWMBB Freshman of the Week awards and helping the Lobos earn a spot in the Top 25



He joins @JKurtz_MWN to discuss his valuable role in New Mexico’s success this season ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/M0S97QhE6r — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 24, 2024

Hoops results from last night

Head home from the Bay with a 20-point win!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/YkS6yTAVuC — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 25, 2024

Final: Nevada 77, No. 24 CSU 64



Nevada (16-4, 3-3 MW) snaps a three-game skid and moves to 3-0 at home versus ranked teams the last two seasons. Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear scored 48 points on 19-of-26 shooting. Nevada’s halfcourt defense was strong (CSU shot 39.3%). — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) January 25, 2024

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: Best B-Ball in the West

Friday - 2024 East-West Shrine Game Preview