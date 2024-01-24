Mountaintop View 1-24-24. 6 bid Mountain West? MBB Rankings, Nique Clifford, Bracketology, Future Games

Football may be over for the season, but there is plenty of football news with the transfer portal and coaching news as we lead up to the second signing day in February. Also, conference basketball games are as competitive as can be. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

In case you haven’t heard, Mountain West MBB is deep this year. They currently have 3 teams ranked and 2 others receiving votes. But are teams beating one another good or not good for March Madness hopes? This week, national bracketologists like the Field of 68 had 5 teams listed, with Nevada in the First Four Out. And for good reason, as four teams are in the top 30 of the NET Rankings, with a fifth at #50 and that team (Boise State) already has 4 Quad 1 wins. The dream of 6 bids is alive and well.

In his weekly rankings, Chris Murray keeps Utah State at the top despite a loss last week. Boise State drops to fourth with their loss to UNLV, with the Rams and Aztecs in the two spots in between them. Then New Mexico and Nevada round out the top 6 or the the competitive half of the bracket. UNLV and Wyoming are next as solid teams. Then Fresno State, San Jose State, adn Air Force bring up the rear as the three teams under .500.

As the top high school recruit in Colorado back in Colorado, Nique Clifford initially told the Rams thanks, but not thanks. But when he answered the transfer portal, the Colorado State coaching staff took another shot, but were not hopeful. However, Clifford saw the Rams as an offensive that fit his skill set and gave him an opportunity to blossom. It’s been a great match, as Clifford is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 60.3% overall and has emerged as one of the team’s best defenders.

