Mountaintop View 1-23-24 MW in Top 25, Players of Week, Wolf Pack struggles, Jay Pal, QB transfers into the MW

We’re not quite at the halfway point of the meat grinder known as the MW Men’s basketball conference schedule. There are very few “gimme” games this year and the top teams continue to jockey for position with more huge games this week. See where we are and also see content on a couple of incoming QB transfers into the conference, one who has changed landing spots within the last few days. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
The MW boasts three teams in this week’s Top 25 poll with two others receiving votes and not far behind...
Week 12 AP Men's Basketball Top 25— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) January 22, 2024
9. Arizona
18. Utah State
21. BYU
24. Colorado State
25. New Mexico
—Receiving Votes—
27. San Diego State
33. Utah
35. Boise State
36. Gonzaga
41. Colorado
A first-time winner for MW Player of the Week is joined by none other than JT Toppin
Two years ago it was pretty much the Tyson Degenhart Freshman Player of the Week award and this year it appears to have been renamed the JT Toppin Freshman Player of the Week award!
Murray’s Mailbag: Will Nevada men’s basketball snap out of its three-game skid?
10 days ago the Wolf Pack was riding high with a 15-1 overall record. Fast forward to today, and they are on a three game losing streak with nationally-ranked Colorado State up next. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net answers his readers’ questions on what’s gone wrong and how to maybe right the Nevada ship.
Jay Pal’s winding path through college basketball’s hinterlands ends at San Diego State
Mark Ziegler of The San Diego Union-Tribune details how Pal made it to San Diego State and has become a crucial part of the playing rotation.
MW Football News
Transfer portal: Miami’s Cameron Ward, Ohio State’s Will Howard among QBs most likely to succeed in 2024
A very significant QB transfer for the defending MW Football Champions is rated very highly in this top ten list going into the 2024 season from our friends at 24/7 Sports.
And speaking of MW incoming QB transfers???
Chubba Purdy has deleted his commitment post. Is SJSU no longer his landing spot from the transfer portal? pic.twitter.com/UvkU1ccqvN— Christian Vieyra (@thecvieyra) January 22, 2024
As long as there is an empty chair when the music stops...
Blessed to be committing to The University of Nevada! pic.twitter.com/uH5IL7V3iO— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 22, 2024
