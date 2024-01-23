 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-23-24 MW in Top 25, Players of Week, Wolf Pack struggles, Jay Pal, QB transfers into the MW

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Boise State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

We’re not quite at the halfway point of the meat grinder known as the MW Men’s basketball conference schedule. There are very few “gimme” games this year and the top teams continue to jockey for position with more huge games this week. See where we are and also see content on a couple of incoming QB transfers into the conference, one who has changed landing spots within the last few days. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The MW boasts three teams in this week’s Top 25 poll with two others receiving votes and not far behind...

A first-time winner for MW Player of the Week is joined by none other than JT Toppin

Two years ago it was pretty much the Tyson Degenhart Freshman Player of the Week award and this year it appears to have been renamed the JT Toppin Freshman Player of the Week award!

Murray’s Mailbag: Will Nevada men’s basketball snap out of its three-game skid?

10 days ago the Wolf Pack was riding high with a 15-1 overall record. Fast forward to today, and they are on a three game losing streak with nationally-ranked Colorado State up next. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net answers his readers’ questions on what’s gone wrong and how to maybe right the Nevada ship.

Jay Pal’s winding path through college basketball’s hinterlands ends at San Diego State

Mark Ziegler of The San Diego Union-Tribune details how Pal made it to San Diego State and has become a crucial part of the playing rotation.

MW Football News

Transfer portal: Miami’s Cameron Ward, Ohio State’s Will Howard among QBs most likely to succeed in 2024

A very significant QB transfer for the defending MW Football Champions is rated very highly in this top ten list going into the 2024 season from our friends at 24/7 Sports.

And speaking of MW incoming QB transfers???

As long as there is an empty chair when the music stops...

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Tropical Bowl Stock Report
  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Revisiting Preseason Predictions (Part 1)
  • Later today: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 32
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The 2023 OOC Review

