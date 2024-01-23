Mountaintop View 1-23-24 MW in Top 25, Players of Week, Wolf Pack struggles, Jay Pal, QB transfers into the MW

We’re not quite at the halfway point of the meat grinder known as the MW Men’s basketball conference schedule. There are very few “gimme” games this year and the top teams continue to jockey for position with more huge games this week. See where we are and also see content on a couple of incoming QB transfers into the conference, one who has changed landing spots within the last few days. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The MW boasts three teams in this week’s Top 25 poll with two others receiving votes and not far behind...

Week 12 AP Men's Basketball Top 25



9. Arizona

18. Utah State

21. BYU

24. Colorado State

25. New Mexico



—Receiving Votes—

27. San Diego State

33. Utah

35. Boise State

36. Gonzaga

41. Colorado — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) January 22, 2024

Two years ago it was pretty much the Tyson Degenhart Freshman Player of the Week award and this year it appears to have been renamed the JT Toppin Freshman Player of the Week award!

10 days ago the Wolf Pack was riding high with a 15-1 overall record. Fast forward to today, and they are on a three game losing streak with nationally-ranked Colorado State up next. Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net answers his readers’ questions on what’s gone wrong and how to maybe right the Nevada ship.

Mark Ziegler of The San Diego Union-Tribune details how Pal made it to San Diego State and has become a crucial part of the playing rotation.

MW Football News

A very significant QB transfer for the defending MW Football Champions is rated very highly in this top ten list going into the 2024 season from our friends at 24/7 Sports.

And speaking of MW incoming QB transfers???

Chubba Purdy has deleted his commitment post. Is SJSU no longer his landing spot from the transfer portal? pic.twitter.com/UvkU1ccqvN — Christian Vieyra (@thecvieyra) January 22, 2024

As long as there is an empty chair when the music stops...

Blessed to be committing to The University of Nevada! pic.twitter.com/uH5IL7V3iO — Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 22, 2024

