2024 Tropical Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
The Players:
LS Nick D’ambra (Fresno State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: No news isn’t good news in this situation, especially for a long snapper trying to distinguish themselves.
- Stock Report: DOWN
OL Tyrone Sampson Jr (Fresno State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Sampson from the week, which is unfortunate for a player looking to stand out.
- Stock Report: DOWN
DL William Green (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Green.
- Stock Report: DOWN
DB Jaden Dedman (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: It seems like the Tropical Bowl didn’t have as much coverage as we’d like if someone like Dedman didn’t have anything written about him either.
- Stock Report: DOWN
DB Chase Williams (San Jose State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: Same as above.
- Stock Report: DOWN
WR Ayir Asante (Wyoming)
- Twitter Buzz:
Here’s a TD reception for @AyirAsante in yesterday’s @TropicalBowlUSA.— Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) January 21, 2024
Looks like he ended the game with 3 catches for 86 yards and a TD. He added 45 yards on kickoff returns.
Just need to work on that football spin celebration before pro day… pic.twitter.com/v1b3j4iUYW
- Synopsis: At least one player had things pop up on social media. Asante had a great game, scoring a touchdown and making himself known on offense and special teams.
- Stock Report: UP
Loading comments...