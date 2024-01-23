2024 Tropical Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

The Players:

LS Nick D’ambra (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: No news isn’t good news in this situation, especially for a long snapper trying to distinguish themselves.

Stock Report: DOWN

OL Tyrone Sampson Jr (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Sampson from the week, which is unfortunate for a player looking to stand out.

Stock Report: DOWN

DL William Green (Nevada)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Green.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Jaden Dedman (Nevada)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: It seems like the Tropical Bowl didn’t have as much coverage as we’d like if someone like Dedman didn’t have anything written about him either.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Chase Williams (San Jose State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Same as above.

Stock Report: DOWN

WR Ayir Asante (Wyoming)

Twitter Buzz:

Here’s a TD reception for @AyirAsante in yesterday’s @TropicalBowlUSA.



Looks like he ended the game with 3 catches for 86 yards and a TD. He added 45 yards on kickoff returns.



Just need to work on that football spin celebration before pro day… pic.twitter.com/v1b3j4iUYW — Alex Taylor (@alex_m_taylor22) January 21, 2024