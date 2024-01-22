Mountaintop View 1-22-24. Ken Niumatalolo, Aggie expectations, Ram’s orange-out, McKenna Hofschild, NET Rankings.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is as good as can be right now. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

This became official Sunday evening. Over the weekend, reports emerged that the former Navy coach, who had been an assistant with UCLA last year, is expected to become the next coach for San Jose State. Niumatalolo is Navy’s all-time winningest coach, achieving 109 wins in 15 years. However, in his later years, the team did not enjoy much success, so they parted ways, but now he has a new five-year contract. He has head-coaching experience and will reportedly run a pass-heavy offense as opposed to the triple-option. It will be interesting to see. how much assistants stay with SJSU and how many venture to Arizona to follow Coach Brennan.

After returning next to nothing from last year’s team, and no player who scored a point last season, Utah State’s MBB squad is tied for the top of the conference standings, and they have a national ranking. They are doing it with a new head coach that appears to be a perfect fit and the roster came together very quickly. Great Osobor is in the running for the conference player of the year, and Danny Sprinkle is the clear front-runner for coach of the year. While there is still a lot of season to go, the Aggies have had a successful one so far.

Colorado State was at one time down 10 points in the second half, but managed to climb their way back and come away with a three-point victory. Nique Clifford led the way with 21 points while Isaiah Stevens, who has never lost an Orange-Out game, added 18, as the team shot 54% from the field in the second-half, including 42% from three-point range. The Rams are now 15-3 on the season.

