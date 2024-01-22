Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

We have finished the third complete week of the conference schedule and we are nearly to the halfway point with only a little over a month until the conference tournament begins. The top of the league is really separating itself with some great performances from elite players. With that being said, let’s take a look at the top performers from this past week.

Player of the Week

Tibet Gorener (San Jose State)

The junior forward from Istanbul, Turkey continued to build on the best season of his career with a career high 32 points against Fresno State. He averaged 23.5 points per game this week for the Spartans who finished the week 1-1.

Newcomer of the Week

JT Toppin (New Mexico)

The freshman forward had the best week of his young career averaging 18.5 points and 9 rebounds, as the Lobos went 2-0 on the week with victories over Utah State and Air Force. Toppin has seen his minutes increase in the last few weeks, and it is paying dividends for the Lobos.

