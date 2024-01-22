Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 1-22-24. Lots of offers as signing day approaches.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

We are in the home stretch of the 2024 recruiting cycle, with the second signing period just a few weeks away. Offers and commitments are still happening at a high rate for Mountain West schools. There were 39 new offers among Mountain West teams in the past week, with the vast majority of them being given to recruits in future classes. There were also 12 new offers. Air Force and Nevada seemed to have the best weeks. Altough the Wolf Pack also have the biggest need, their work can’t be denied, as five new players pledged their commitment to the team. They take another week on the cover photo.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 7

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 5

Boise State: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 12th until February 3rd, we are in a contact period. This is the most open of the phases, and pretty much all contact with recruits is permitted.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 102

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Sawyer Bolli was offered by Air Force

2025 WR Bryson Jones was offered by Colorado State

2025 ATH Javion Kinnard was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Robert McDaniel was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Daniel Gomez was offered by Colorado State

2025 DB Kuron Jabari Jr was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Derrick Johnson II was offered by Colorado State

2026 ATH Jasen William Womack was offered by Colorado State

2026 EDGE Jonathan McKinley was offered by Colorado State

2026 QB Ryder Lyons was offered by Colorado State

2027 DB Havon Finney Jr was offered by Colorado State

2027 DE Richard Wesley was offered by Colorado State

2027 WR/DB Taven Epps was offered by Colorado State

2027 WR/DB Skylar Robinson was offered by Colorado State

2027 ATH Jai Jones was offered by Colorado State

2027 ATH Honor Fa’alave Johnson was offered by Hawaii

WR Heath McRee was offered by Nevada

JUCO LB Cyrus Durham was offered by Nevada

JUCO DL Kitione Tau was offered by Nevada

2025 DE Paki Crawford was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Quaid Carr was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Chris Joe was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Parker Mady was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Xavier Ahrens was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Jayden Rice-Claiborne was offered by Nevada

2025 RB/LB Rasaan Thomas was offered by Nevada

2026 RB/DB Carter Meeks was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Elijah Durr was offered by Nevada

2028 QB Nate Donavan was offered by Nevada

2025 EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by San Diego State

2027 OL Amaziah Siale was offered by San Diego State

2025 DE Hayden Lowe was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Rodney Sermons Jr was offered by UNLV

2026 RB Brian Bonner was offered by UNLV

2026 OL Malik White was offered by UNLV

2027 QB Brady Edmunds was offered by UNLV

2027 WR Jayden Coley was offered by UNLV

2028 QB Star Thomas III was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Brady Anderson was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

In-Home Visits:

Commits:

OL Jason Smith committed to Air Force

DB Chase Dexter committed to Air Force

RB Owen Allen committed to Air Force

OL Brody Smith committed to Air Force

OL Elijah Henderson committed to Hawaii

RB Dominik Ball committed to Nevada

Transfer DB Davis Mallinger committed to Nevada

Transfer DB Keyshawn Cobb committed to Nevada

Transfer EDGE Kaden Johnson committed to Nevada

Transfer EDGE Solo Bambara committed to Nevada

Transfer QB QB Matthew Sluka committed to UNLV

2025 LB Parker Meese committed to UNLV

Decommits

