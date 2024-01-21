Cowboys beat Nevada in a shootout, 98-93

After a fairly disappointing non-conference slate, a win over Nevada gives the Cowboys a winning record (3-2) inside the Mountain West.

In a 98-93 final, Wyoming found themselves in a little bit of a shootout with the Wolf Pack but ended up getting it done in the end.

Key Players

The Tulsa transfer Sam Griffin has quickly become one of Wyoming’s best players in this transitional era of their basketball program. He put up 26 points, 6 boards, and 7 assists against Nevada. He leads the team in points per game with 18.2 as well.

It feels like Jeff Linder has given Griffin a huge role in this offense, and could be the number one option moving forward.

Akuel Kot has been just as special if not better than Griffin, another player who dropped 20 on Nevada.

Kot, also known as the most clutch player in America, already has two game-winning buzzer beaters this season. One against San Jose State, and the other against Fresno State, spoiling Xavier Dusell’s return to Laramie.

His 20-point effort and efficient shooting helped propel the Cowboys to two wins in a row.

On the Horizon

This week will feature a slate of San Diego State and Colorado State.

The Cowboys will head to San Diego to take on the Aztecs on Tuesday, 1/23 at 7 pm. SDSU is one of the best teams in a super deep Mountain West. The way they’ve been playing has certainly replicated their incredible March Madness run last year, and Wyoming will be lucky to make this game close.

Wyoming has also yet to win a basketball game on an away court, so we’ll see if they can get it done in Cali.

After that, CSU comes to town for a good old-fashioned border war. On Saturday, 1/27 at 2 pm, the Cowboys will look to take down the Rams in Laramie for the third year in a row.