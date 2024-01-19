Mountaintop View 1-19-24 Aztecs rebound, Bronco bench woes, Nevada struggles, football transfer news

We enter another big weekend of basketball play with no undefeated men's teams as everyone continues to either try to maintain momentum or start new momentum. See content from some of the teams along with positive transfer portal news for a few MW teams. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

San Diego State decisively won the rebound battle, especially on the offensive end, to handily beat the Wolf Pack and get back on the winning track after their previous game loss at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos.

Last season, it appeared the Broncos ran out of gas at the end of their season, both in the MW Conference Tournament and in their first-round loss in the NCAA Tourney. Although it appeared at the start of the season, last season’s lack of depth problem had been solved. Their recent loss to UNLV to end their nationally-best home winning streak suggested that this problem has not been solved. B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News details what the Broncos may need to do going forward.

In their first two big games against two of the “top 6” conference teams, Boise State and San Diego State, the Wolf Pack have fallen short. Here is Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray’s take on what happened in the latest loss.

MW Football News

The former 3-star recruit decides to play his final year in Fort Collins after previous P5 stops.

The Aggies are going a familiar route from the past in remaking their roster in hopes of getting to previous championship heights.

New Head Coach Jeff Choate will welcome a familiar face to the Wolf Pack as a player who played for his defense at Texas verbally committed to follow Choate to Reno.

