Mountaintop View 1-18-24

New Mexico’s surge on the hardwood, San Jose State’s football coaching search, the current state of MWC hoops and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
SJSU v Hawaii Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

San Jose State football coaching job pluses, minuses and candidates after Brent Brennan ($)

Chris Vannini from The Athletic breaks down the San Jose State football head coaching job after Brent Brennan’s departure to Arizona and lists some potential candidates.

Emptying the Notebook: Return of Donnie’s Dimes helps lead Lobos past No. 16 Utah State

Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal breaks down all the details from New Mexico’s impressive win over ranked Utah State. The Lobos are on fire as of late.

Your daily Bracketology

Donovan Dent is a star

Aztecs softball enters the season ranked

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: How are the Basketball ranking created?

Friday - 2024 Tropical Bowl Preview

Next Up In Mountain West Football

