Mountaintop View 1-18-24

Chris Vannini from The Athletic breaks down the San Jose State football head coaching job after Brent Brennan’s departure to Arizona and lists some potential candidates.

Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal breaks down all the details from New Mexico’s impressive win over ranked Utah State. The Lobos are on fire as of late.

Your daily Bracketology

Donovan Dent is a star

Donovan Dent is a TRUE PG



Dent vs Utah State



15 PTS (7/10 FG)

14 ASTS

3 REBS

3 STLS

1 TO!!!!



Donovan Dent continues to add to his sophomore leap resume with another Double Double and ONLY 1 TO . The 6”2 PG is absolutely electric‼️ pic.twitter.com/SjvSLbY3Fi — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2024

Aztecs softball enters the season ranked

Coming off their run to the Super Regionals last season, the Aztecs are starting off 2024 in the top 25 #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/YhMyWPSIW5 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 17, 2024

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: How are the Basketball ranking created?

Friday - 2024 Tropical Bowl Preview