Mountaintop View 1-18-24

San Jose State football coaching job pluses, minuses and candidates after Brent Brennan ($)
Chris Vannini from The Athletic breaks down the San Jose State football head coaching job after Brent Brennan’s departure to Arizona and lists some potential candidates.
Emptying the Notebook: Return of Donnie’s Dimes helps lead Lobos past No. 16 Utah State
Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal breaks down all the details from New Mexico’s impressive win over ranked Utah State. The Lobos are on fire as of late.
Your daily Bracketology
January 17, 2024
Donovan Dent is a star
Donovan Dent is a TRUE PG— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2024
Dent vs Utah State
15 PTS (7/10 FG)
14 ASTS
3 REBS
3 STLS
1 TO!!!!
Donovan Dent continues to add to his sophomore leap resume with another Double Double and ONLY 1 TO . The 6”2 PG is absolutely electric‼️ pic.twitter.com/SjvSLbY3Fi
Aztecs softball enters the season ranked
Coming off their run to the Super Regionals last season, the Aztecs are starting off 2024 in the top 25 #MakingHerMark | #MWSB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/YhMyWPSIW5— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 17, 2024
On The Horizon:
Today - Stats Corner: How are the Basketball ranking created?
Friday - 2024 Tropical Bowl Preview
